The latest article from Arizona Game and Fish Department is “SEND WATER TO WILDLIFE.” I hope you will read and consider assisting as much as you are able.
They write, “Arizona is in a cycle of long-term drought. For our wildlife, this means less drinking water and a bigger fight for survival, especially during the dangerously hot and dry summer months. As part of our mission to conserve and protect wildlife, Arizona Game and Fish Department maintains 3,000 wildlife waters, including man-made catchments, built in locations all around the state. These stations provide life-saving hydration for all manner of wildlife all year long, from scurrying chipmunks to thirsty eagles to bugling elk. It’s not an easy task. It costs more than $1 million annually for AZGFD and our partners to deliver water to these sites every year, with some of the most remote areas requiring helicopters to reach them. Since AZGFD does not receive any general fund tax dollars, we rely on conservation heroes like you to help fund costs such as vehicle maintenance, new trailers, and catchment repairs and upkeep. No matter the challenges, it’s worth it to give our wildlife a fighting chance at survival.
“THIRSTY FOR SURVIVAL – Your support can mean the difference between life and death for Arizona’s wildlife. 100% of the proceeds go to our on-the-ground efforts to conserve and protect our critters. There are two ways you can lend your support: 1. Visit our donation page to make a one-time or recurring donation. 2. Text SEND WATER to 41444 and we’ll send you instructions for donating. 3. Mail a check to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Send Water, 5000 W Carefree Hwy, Phoenix, AZ 85086.
“YOUR HELP DOES MAKE A DIFFERENCE: In 2021, Arizona Game and Fish received a record amount of donations toward this crucial cause. And those gifts made a huge impact on our efforts to deliver water to wildlife. Where did the money go? It was used to keep water drinkers filled for Arizona’s wildlife.”
In Yuma, a lot of members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC)(501C3) Southwest Wildlife Foundation, along with other volunteers, assist Region IV AZGFD in getting the water where it was needed to help the wildlife survive. That never changes. It goes on all year long for our Yuma area (and I’m sure other people in other Arizona areas), people who care and are willing to get out and work hard on our rugged desert areas to keep the job done. That also depends a lot on the heavy equipment needed at all times to use for hauling the water where it needs to be and that costs big bucks. Your help is always appreciated and all money donated is used where it is needed most – to benefit the wildlife. Good news! 175,000 gallons of water have been hauled this summer for wildlife in the Yuma area. Much thanks to volunteers who worked so hard getting the water to the wildlife. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Doug Beach at 928-446-0022 with questions.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION:
Club meetings, the first Wednesday of each month are always open to anyone interested in hunting and fishing – the outdoors in general. Monthly meetings are held at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. in Yuma with business beginning at 7 p.m. Don’t miss the reasonably priced tasty dinner at 6:30 before business begins. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. The Prairie Dog Event at Seligman was wonderful from start to finish with 6 guns won by those attending who also enjoyed a great tri-tip dinner while there – Bobby Nash agreed to chair the event again next year, something to look forward to.
Mark your calendar to include the 15th Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters Barbecue on Sept. 3rd at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr with Russ Clark, MC. If you’d like to purchase tickets for this huge event, call Headington 928-257-8143 or Ken Ford 923-910-2727 or Bobby Pope 928-941-9563. Interested in becoming a sponsor for this fundraiser? (money goes to assist youth events, water for wildlife as well as other wildlife conservation efforts) Visit YVRGC.org. That would be very much appreciated! Visit http:/yvrgc.wildapricot.org/event 4877937 for complete information.
YUMA DESERT DOVES:
Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. I’ll report complete information next week or you can call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are always welcome to attend their monthly meeting every 3rd Thursday at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION:
Call Ken Ford at 928-910-2727 for the date of the next field day later this month. There will be a classroom hunter safety class Aug. 15th – sign up with Region IV 342-0091. An instructors training is in the planning as soon as AZ state approves – I’ll let you know in case you might be interested or call Ken.
CLINT CURRY YOUTH DOVE CLINIC SEPT. 3
– Mellon Farms in Dome Valley: Youngsters, ages from old enough to hold a gun responsibly through 17 wanting to attend should register with Region IV AZGFD office – call 928-344-0091 or online asap. Youngster and parent(s) must arrive by 5 a.m. that Saturday to sign in and be ready to hunt at daylight. There will be prizes for the kids and free lunch for everyone attending.
WATER FOR WILDLIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT AT DESERT HILLS:
Hosted by YVRGC: Sept. 24 (National Hunting and Fishing Day). Sign up now (or asap) with Headington 928-257-8143.
UPDATE ON HUNTING AND ANGLING HERITAGE WORKGROUP:
Great news – the forest is open and Summer HAHWG 7-23-24 is a GO: HAHWG has been given the green light for their 2-Day Summer HAHWG meeting July 23-24, 2002. They will be on site Friday evening so you’re welcome to join them before the next morning’s meeting. Please RSVP so Doug can get his headcount nailed down. https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/183259. Questions? Call Doug at 602-531-7578.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB:
Check here mid-July for final results of this year’s Bass Derby as well as who has been named “Angler of the Year” for their effort this year. The club fishing tournaments offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club’s open tournaments.
ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY:
Glenda and Donny Hazlett are busy planning the annual catfish competition in August – check this column for the date and fishing details. Always a real fun derby to take part in so get your heavy gear ready and waiting to toss your line in the water. Call Glenda at 928-580-0440 or Donny at 928-581-2063 with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION:
The June 11th tournament was the final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS:
These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one planned for Sept. 24th National Hunting & Fishing Day at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB:
open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS:
Young shooters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule. Sept. 15 at the YCFG Security building, 7-8 PM, sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables; Sept. 17 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Oct. 1 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fair grounds); Oct. 15 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Oct. 29 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Nov. 12 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Nov. 19-20, State Instructor Training in Tucson. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995. Note: check here in November for the schedule in Dome Valley.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB:
Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required; On July 9, the Muey Caliente Open will take place at Ben Avery Park/Phoenix. The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB:
Scheduled matches are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB:
The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 with questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA:
Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS:
Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB:
Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions – I’ll be glad to hear!