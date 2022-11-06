DON’T PASS UP THE CURRENT QUAIL HUNT (for those hunters who said they’d missed this): Get your scouting in to help locate the birds. Then grab your firearm and hit the trail. As Doug Burt reported, and bears repeating, “To hold a male Gambels in your hand after such a pursuit, sweat dripping from your brow, gasping for breath, is one to behold.” The latest predictions from Game and Fish suggests connecting with one of their offices for the latest updates and information at azgfd.gov; facebook.com/azgfd; @azgfd. For a full small game forecast, visit: http://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/forecast/. Also check out Johnathan O’Dell’s video: How to clean quail – worth taking the time to get his good ideas.
Where to find quail: In the Yuma area, Gambles will be what to look for. Locate some open desert areas with washes, ditches, hills and intersections of differing terrains and plants and start hiking. If there’s a water source, even better. Check on State Trust Land and Bureau of Land Management areas.
The Essentials:
- Hunters age 18 and older need a valid AZ Hunting License (or combination hunt and fish license)
- Hunters aged 10-17 only need the youth combo hunt and fish license
- Youth under age 10 can hunt quail without a license if accompanied by a licensed adult age 18 or older (a maximum of two unlicensed children may accompany one adult licensed hunter)
- The daily bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than 8 may be Mearns quail (Mearns quail may only be found after their season opens
- The possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 Gambels, Scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. After Mearns season opens, the 45 possession limit may include 24 Mearns quail of which no more than 8 may be taken in any one day
- Falconry-only season for quail started back in Sept. Falconers may take u to 3 quail a day, with a 9 quail possession limit, of which no more than 3 may be taken in any one day. Quail season will end Feb. 6th – plenty of time left to get our fill of this tasty bird.
Hunt happenings
UPDATE ON AZGFD COMMISSION: The Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board met Nov. 2, to interview five candidates for the governor’s appointment to fill a 2023 vacancy on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The following candidates were interviewed: Alan Baker, Jeffrey Buchanan, Brian Kenny, Jessica Manuell and Todd Vaaler. After the interviews, the board could choose anywhere between two and all five candidates to forward to Gov. Doug Ducey for consideration for the appointment.
Per Arizona Revised Statute 17-202, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission Appointment Recommendation Board shall assist the governor by interviewing, evaluating and recommending candidates for appointment to the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. The board shall recommend at least two, but no more than five, candidates to the governor. The governor must select and appoint a commissioner from the list submitted by the board. For additional information about the Commission Appointment Recommendation Board, contact the Governor’s Office of Boards and Commissions at (602) 542-2449 or toll free at 1-800-253-0883 or on the web at https://azgovernor.gov/. For more information on the Arizona Game and Fish Commission, visit www.azgfd.gov/commission.
- DESERT DOVES – WOMEN ON THE WING: Pheasants Forever will mentor a Waterfowl Hunt at Cibola for Desert Doves Friday Jan. 13 through Saturday Jan. 14th. As a woman interested in hunting, wildlife conservation and the outdoors, If that might interest you, attend the club meeting, open to the public, the 3rd Thursday each month at 6 p.m.(Nov. 17th) at Brewer’s on Ave. B. Partners of the ladies organization are: AZ Game and Fish (AZGFD), Southwest Wildlife Foundation (SWWF) and Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC), Yuma trap and Skeet Club, Yuma YOung Guns, Southwest Bowhunters (SWBH), The well Armed Woman Yuma Chapter, AZ Becoming an Outdoor Woman (BOW) and AZ Wildlife Foundation (AWF). Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club meets the 1st Wednesday each month at American Legion Post 19, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. with delicious reasonably priced dinner at 6:30, business at 7 p.m. Interested in hunting and fishing as well as wildlife conservation? Come learn what we’re all about. You are always most welcome! Setting Dates for hunting, fishing, youth Events takes place at Nov. meeting with Election of Officers at the Dec. meeting.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Robby Ballew volunteered to provide information on the clubs new Fishing Chairman as soon as it’s determined, hopefully with dates of bass tournaments for the coming year.Once I have the news, I’ll report it all here asap.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Tracy Purtee and Theresa 928-978-3659. Oct. 29th will see ABA with a fall bass tournament – call to get details, times and location. Theresa said they would be checking with anglers about a possible tournament Oct 26 in addition to the 29th if can arrange it.Give them a call and ask what they’ve been able to put together.
Check here next week for some recommended bass baits that are working.
Shooting sports
- 4H SHOOTING SPORTS: December training plans will begin Dec. 1 at the YCFG Security Bldg, 7-8 p.m., with safety training for live fire at the Ware Farm and Info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 – 9 – to 10:30 a.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley, Dec. 17-18: Fund Raise Cal Ranch Store 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day; Dec. 27 – special non-mandatory .22 trng 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. (Jan., Feb., March and May schedules will be reported in December before the new year. Contact stan marsha@q.com or call Stan Gourley 388-8995 with questions. (reminder of Nov – for youngsters training: Nov. 12 – 9 -10:30 a.m. – west gate of fairgrounds, Nov. 19-20 – Nov. State Instructor Training in Tucson).
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something send a picture or list of items with prices to be posted in our newsletter. Club has black powder and percussion caps for sale for your convenience – honor members willingness to help other shooters and shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvou – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
- CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee. Our club meeting will be held on the second Friday Nov 11 at the range after the match is finished. Plan on staying for the meeting. Several things need to be brought up at the meeting including needing a work party for range clean up and our bulletin board needs to be replaced. Some berm work also needs to be done. Jerry York wants to bring back to the Friday shoots some of the fun things we used to do. He’s thinking about door prizes, selling tickets for drawings, maybe a planned group lunch at Famous Dave’s. Also if you save your 5 in a row score cards until you get 5 of each animal you can turn it in for something cool. This will be discussed at the meeting along with any ideas you’ve thought about. Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. 4th The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
SWBH ANNUAL TURKEY SHOOT – NOV. 19: At the ADAIR PARK ARCHERY RANGE, hosted by SWBH with 20 3D Targets + novelty targets. DIVISIONS – Male & Female- for: Senior 55 & up, compound or trad, adult 18-54 compound or trad, young adult 13-17 trad., youth, cub, pee wee – winners to receive pins. ADULTS 18 & up $20, Families w/2 adults + up to 4 kids, same household $40, YOUTH 17 & UNDER $15. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., shooting begins at 9 a.m. – shotgun start. 1st place each division will receive a frozen turkey. A portion of proceeds to be donated to the Yuma County Food Bank. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.
Have questions? I’m always glad to hear. jeanrenegade@gmail.com 928 247-4450.