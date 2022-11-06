DON’T PASS UP THE CURRENT QUAIL HUNT (for those hunters who said they’d missed this): Get your scouting in to help locate the birds. Then grab your firearm and hit the trail. As Doug Burt reported, and bears repeating, “To hold a male Gambels in your hand after such a pursuit, sweat dripping from your brow, gasping for breath, is one to behold.” The latest predictions from Game and Fish suggests connecting with one of their offices for the latest updates and information at azgfd.gov; facebook.com/azgfd; @azgfd. For a full small game forecast, visit: http://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/forecast/. Also check out Johnathan O’Dell’s video: How to clean quail – worth taking the time to get his good ideas.

Where to find quail: In the Yuma area, Gambles will be what to look for. Locate some open desert areas with washes, ditches, hills and intersections of differing terrains and plants and start hiking. If there’s a water source, even better. Check on State Trust Land and Bureau of Land Management areas.

