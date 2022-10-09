The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) urges hunters not to wait until the last minute to apply for 2023 spring hunts. The deadline for the department to receive all applications for spring turkey, javelina, bison and raptor capture is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 11. AZGFD is available to assist all applicants. A customer service representative can be reached by calling 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All department offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day.
Visit www.azgfd.gov/draw to apply. For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations. Printed versions of the booklet soon will be available at all license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).
A few helpful reminders:
An applicant’s hunting or combination hunt and fish license must be valid through Oct. 11. All applicants, including youth (ages 10-17), who are applying for a hunt permit-tag must possess a license that is valid on the last day of the application period. Licenses can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/. Note: When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combination hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
Know your Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are four ways to locate a Customer ID: 1) Log into your AZGFD portal account, and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard; 2) Check your hunting or combination hunt and fish license, if it was purchased online; 3) A Customer ID number can be retrieved by visiting www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/. If the account is located, AZGFD will send the Customer ID number to that email address; 4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“Arizona E-Tag” is now available. Hunters can download this mobile app from either the Apple or Google Play stores, and opt-in to receive an electronic tag in their AZGFD portal account (this is not an option selected through the draw). The Arizona E-Tag app provides real-time delivery of licenses and big game tags purchased or drawn after the app has been downloaded. The app also provides the ability to electronically tag a harvested animal and complete the hunter questionnaire. For more information, visit www.azgfd.gov/hunting.
Hunt Happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s goal is to receive a completed harvest questionnaire from each hunter who was issued a hunt permit-tag, whether or not that hunter harvested an animal or participated in a hunt. The department will use that data to estimate harvest and hunter participation, along with population surveys, to set hunt permit-tag numbers. A questionnaire will be mailed (or emailed) to each hunter, to be completed and returned to the department after the hunt. A link or QR code to the questionnaire can also be found on the reverse side of the hunt permit-tag.
Meanwhile, hunters who are successful harvesting a deer or elk in an alternative management unit, or a pronghorn in any unit, are asked to submit a tooth from the animal. these units are managed to provide higher hunt success and more abundant, older, age-class animals. In order to manage herds in accordance with these guidelines, it’s important to collect additional data on the age of the animal at harvest. All permit-tag holders in these units will receive a mailing that includes a return envelope in which to send back a tooth. For more information, email AZHuntGuidelines@azgfd.gov.
Purple Heart medal recipients -eligible for combination hunt and fish license discount: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is proud to announce a special benefit for Arizona veterans who have received the Purple Heart medal. Effective Sept. 26, 2022, a Purple Heart recipient who has been an Arizona resident for at least one full year will be eligible to purchase a state combination hunt and fish license for 50 percent off the standard price. (A Purple Heart recipient will be required to complete an application and provide proof to the department that the person is a bona fide Purple Heart Medal recipient and has been a domiciled resident of Arizona for one or more years immediately before applying for the license). Note: This benefit is not available for nonresidents. For more information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/speciallicense/disabledvets/. In Yuma, the nearest AZGFD office is Region IV office. Call 928-342-0091 or visit azgfd.com. (The Purple Heart medal is presented to service members who have been wounded or killed as a result of enemy action while serving in the U.S. military. A Purple Heart is a solemn distinction and means a service member has greatly sacrificed themselves, or paid the ultimate price, while in the line of duty).
AZ Hunt information offered: (In case you missed this last week). In addition to deer seasons beginning this month is our quail season starting Oct. 14 this year with open areas statewide excluding National Wildlife Refuges. Gamble’s quail are what you’ll find in the Yuma area – a good idea to check with our Region IV Game and Fish office (928 342-0091 for whatever information they have to offer about having success hunting for quail.
A good recipe for cooking delicious quail, as promised last week: BASIC ROAST QUAIL: (2 quail per person): Note: This basic Roast Quail recipe by Hank Shaw serves as a stepping stone for other fancier recipes. Once you know how to properly roast a quail, you can then play with glazes or marinades that work because the birds are so small. No matter what you use to cook your quail, first you must always defeather and clean well inside & out. 1. If you choose to brine the birds before roasting, the ingredients to use with “plucked & clean” quail are 1/4 cup kosher salt, 1 quart water and 2 bay leaves. Boil the water (wine can be used instead of water) and bay leaves. Submerge quail in brine 2 hrs or longer, then turn heat off and let cool. If you brine too long it can become too salty. 2. For roasting, preheat oven to 500 degrees F. While oven is preheating, take the cleaned whole quail out of frig. Pat dry, coat with lard, olive oil or butter (your quail will brown best with melted butter), salt generously, set aside at room temp. while oven heats. Have celery stalks on hand for use when roasting. 3. When oven has heated and is hot, use roasting pan or 1 or more cast iron frying pans depending on how many quail you roast and set quail in it (Birds will want to tip over so steady them with the cut pieces of celery). Try to keep quail from touching each other to speed up cooking progress. 4. Roast quail in the oven for 12-18 minutes. The lower end of the spectrum will give you quail that is juicy, succulent and a little pink inside. The higher end of the spectrum will give you a fully cooked, browner quail. Note: If you don’t brine the birds the meat will have a nicer texture but with less room for error when you roast them. 5. When quail is ready to remove from oven, place on cutting board to rest for 5- to 10 minutes. Use that time to make the wild game sauce of your choice or just squirt lemon juice on the birds before serving. Suggestion: Make pan of dressing to use to bed each quail on top. Add garlic, thyme and sage to the butter for best dressing. (If you might have a recipe you’d like to share, I’ll be glad to hear it!)
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a Shooting 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. If you missed the Sept. 15 sign-up and safety training but are still interested, contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: WINTER HOURS (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows.. We will start on Fridays 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Jean Wilson 928-247-4450 jeanrenegade@gmail.com. Always glad to hear!