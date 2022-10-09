The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) urges hunters not to wait until the last minute to apply for 2023 spring hunts. The deadline for the department to receive all applications for spring turkey, javelina, bison and raptor capture is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 11. AZGFD is available to assist all applicants. A customer service representative can be reached by calling 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. All department offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 10, in observance of Columbus Day.

Visit www.azgfd.gov/draw to apply. For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations. Printed versions of the booklet soon will be available at all license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability).

