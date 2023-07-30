There will be many events going on once the Dove Hunt begins so keep a check here for latest information or call Pat Headington, president of YVRGC at 928-257-8143. The YOUTH HUNT will begin early morning (at 5 a.m.) lasting until later morning once the date and location is set. Keep checking here and with Pat so your interested youngsters don’t miss it. Youngsters need to get registered ASAP. Call AZGFD – Yuma Region office at 928-342-0091 and get signed up.
Once the kids hunt is over, everyone will get ready to participate in the 16TH ANNUAL MIKE MITCHELL MEMORIAL DOVE HUNTERS BBQ. In case you missed it, details are: The Pivot Point Center, 310 N. Madison Ave, downtown Yuma, with doors open at 4:30, a delicious dinner served at 6 p.m. It’s open to the public and the whole family is invited along with individuals so come join us for an evening of fun and the opportunity to win money and great prizes. Live auctions, games and raffles will be ongoing throughout the evening. “Guns and Gear for guys, gals and kids (age appropriate) with all proceeds to benefit youth events and wildlife conservation, ongoing all year through constant, never ending efforts of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. Individual Meal Ticket $50, Kid Meal Ticket $20, Table Sponsors are also open to one and all, offering big benefits to those who make the purchase. Call vice president, Bryon Green, 928-246-2315, Rhonda Green, 928-247-0767 or President Pat Headington at the number noted above for details or answers to questions.
You’ll find other great Dove Events in the Dove Special Publication in the Yuma Sun newspaper – I’ll report the date to get the publication that will be available as soon as all arrangements are made and it’s ready.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Fishing Chairman Leslee Boggs is working on a schedule of more fishing tournaments to share – as soon as he gets that to me, I’ll report the full schedule in this column. The next Youth Fishing Clinic will be on the September Fishing and Hunting Day – as soon as I get an update I’ll share it here or call Boggs at The Hideaway 928-580-9966. There is an ongoing Catfish Contest going on as well in case you’re a catfish angler. I’ll try to get a catfish schedule to share next week so you know when the competition will be going on. Club Meetings are held the 1st Wednesday each month at American Legion Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. with a delicious dinner available for only $5 at 6:30 p.m. prior to the 7 p.m. monthly meeting. Anyone interested in hunting, fishing or wildlife conservation is welcome to attend any time – the more the merrier! I’ll add some catfish tips next column in hopes of helping beginners with some successful catching.
ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY: If you’re a catfish angler who has signed up at The Hideaway, on Saturday, August 12th – meet at Fisher’s Boat Ramp at 12-midnight to sign in, fish Colorado River waters from Walter’s Camp down to Imperial Dam. Weigh-in your biggest catfish back at Fisher’s between 6-7 a.m. the next morning on Sunday August 13th. Call Glenda Hazlett at 928-580-0440 or Donny Hazlett at 928-581-2063. Check here also for news about the youth fishing clinic in Sept. on Fishing and Hunting Day.
The 2023-2024 Arizona Dove Regulations are filled with everything you need to know about hunting dove this year – be sure to pick up a copy of the regulations at sportings goods shops in Yuma. A Migratory Bird Stamp is required for hunting Mourning and white-winged doves but not required for Eurasian-collared doves – you can hunt Eurasians as often as you like with no limits on bag or possession. Falconry is not permitted on National Wildlife Refuges.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A reminder to members of YVRGC of JIM BRECK MEMORIAL DOVE DERBY September 4th being chaired by Becky May-Pope (928-502-0121) and Doug Beach (928-446-1122). Meet at the Sherrif Posse Grounds – keep a watch here for directions.
SPRAGUES SPORTS SHOP – “Big Breast Contest 2023” (dove hunters version of the Big Deer Contest): My suggestion is to stop by Sprague’s before leaving town to hunt – the season is Sept. 1st through the 15th – and get signed up Sept. 1 & 2 (sign up each day). There is NO FEE! Choose your biggest Mourning or white-winged dove – weigh it in at Sprague’s when the hunt is done and get in on drawing for thousands of dollars in great prizes. Questions? Call Sprague’s at 928-726-0022..
I will include some great Dove Breast Recipes in the Yuma Sun Dove Publication toward the end of August that will include “everything dove” in the Yuma area for this year.
• YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No week days scheduled shooting. Regular Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. The trap and skeet club will host their ANNUAL PRE-DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park -Aug. 27th beginning at 7 a.m. Shoot fee is $8 due to inflation but you can still win $15 cash. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
• YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 – sign up for matches at 9 a.m.; Cholla Gun Club at Adair Park news will begin again soon.
• HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
• YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
• SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.