There will be many events going on once the Dove Hunt begins so keep a check here for latest information or call Pat Headington, president of YVRGC at 928-257-8143. The YOUTH HUNT will begin early morning (at 5 a.m.) lasting until later morning once the date and location is set. Keep checking here and with Pat so your interested youngsters don’t miss it. Youngsters need to get registered ASAP. Call AZGFD – Yuma Region office at 928-342-0091 and get signed up.

Once the kids hunt is over, everyone will get ready to participate in the 16TH ANNUAL MIKE MITCHELL MEMORIAL DOVE HUNTERS BBQ. In case you missed it, details are: The Pivot Point Center, 310 N. Madison Ave, downtown Yuma, with doors open at 4:30, a delicious dinner served at 6 p.m. It’s open to the public and the whole family is invited along with individuals so come join us for an evening of fun and the opportunity to win money and great prizes. Live auctions, games and raffles will be ongoing throughout the evening. “Guns and Gear for guys, gals and kids (age appropriate) with all proceeds to benefit youth events and wildlife conservation, ongoing all year through constant, never ending efforts of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. Individual Meal Ticket $50, Kid Meal Ticket $20, Table Sponsors are also open to one and all, offering big benefits to those who make the purchase. Call vice president, Bryon Green, 928-246-2315, Rhonda Green, 928-247-0767 or President Pat Headington at the number noted above for details or answers to questions.

