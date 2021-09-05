All signs indicate there will be birds aplenty, particularly for those hunters who are willing to scout in the mornings and evenings to locate some good hunting spots. Once again, the greatest number of doves – and dove hunters – will be concentrated in the state’s agricultural areas, particularly those that produce small-grain crops like wheat, barley, oats and sorghum. That includes locations like Yuma, one of the premier destinations in the U.S., as well as Buckeye, Eloy, Florence, Gila Bend, Toltec and others. Note: All National Park Service parks and monuments are closed to hunting unless specifically opened in Commission Order.
“The great news is that another exceptional early season is expected,” said Johnathan O’Dell, small game biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). “Nesting began early, allowing birds to potentially raise multiple clutches, and abundant saguaro fruit provided an added treat for doves this summer in Arizona.”
The 15-day “early” season gets underway 30 minutes before legal sunrise. The daily bag limit is 15 mourning and white-winged doves, of which no more than 10 may be white-winged. The possession limit is 45 mourning and white-winged in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 may be taken in any one day. Of the 45-dove possession limit, only 30 may be white-winged, of which no more than 10 may be taken in any one day. There is no daily bag limit or possession limit on the invasive Eurasian collared-dove. A fully feathered wing must be left attached to each dove for identification purposes until a hunter reaches his or her permanent residence or where the game meat will be consumed.
All hunters 18 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting license, as well as a migratory bird stamp – both of which can be purchased online at www.azgfd.com/license/. A youth combination hunt/fish license (for youth hunters 10 to 17) is only $5 and includes a migratory bird stamp.
All dove hunters should review the “2021-2022 Arizona Dove and Band-tailed Pigeon Regulations,” which are posted at www.azgfd.gov/dove. The regulations have been produced in a format that hunters will find particularly handy in the field. The color brochure is easy to read and features important hunting information, such as season dates, daily bag and possession limits, and legal requirements, at a glance.
If you’re traveling from out of state – or even within the state – to hunt doves, here are a few helpful pandemic tips:
- Reduce exposure. To ensure public health and safety protocols are observed, AZGFD urges all dove hunters to purchase their Arizona hunting license and state migratory bird stamp online at www.azgfd.com/license/
- Practice physical distancing. Give other dove hunters some space. Remember to stay physically distant from other groups or hunters that are not in your same party or household. Don’t worry, you’ll still be able to stay socially connected and share in the fun experiences.
- Wash your hands. Doves are some of the finest and cleanest migratory meat available. Keep it that way by keeping your hands and the meat clean while preparing it for storage or a meal.
Fish findings
I don’t always hear about new do-dads on the market for anglers so this was very good to hear about – let me share. Berkley Power Bait Additions – Something for all of us to check into are the new size to The Champ Craw and new colors to popular The General, Chigger Craw and Crazy Legs Chigger Craw.
Berkley continues to improve on its legendary PowerBait lineup by adding colors and a new size to some of its most popular bass baits that fish hold onto longer. Ask your favorite fishing bait and tackle shop about the new additions. If they don’t have them, my bet is they will before too much longer.
This week’s bass tip: This time of year, largemouth bass and stripers are usually looking for the easiest meal possible and that is usually a wounded shad. You’ll want your topwater or even subsurface lure to resemble a wounded shad or minnow.
Rory Aikens, long time avid fisherman with Game and Fish years back wrote about people who to lose weight would spend time copying aerobic videos and working out with fancy exercise machines, while instead he’d suggest “Sweatin’ To The Topwater” by getting in a share of afternoon topwater bass fishing at our larger desert lakes, in Yuma at Mittry or Martinez Lakes. Aikens found that anglers braving the heat and humidity will often get treated to some of the fastest-paced freshwater fishing action possible – predator fish busting shad at the surface. Armed with topwater lures you can sometimes catch more bass in an hour than many anglers catch all day (or night). It is possible to catch and release 30 to 50 fish a day when conditions are good at the right spot late mornings. Don’t leave your binoculars at home – they come in real handy when looking a ways away to spot the shad busting the surface. Also, try a six-foot or better medium action rod such as 6.5 foot pole or light-medium action graphite pole for good rod-tip action with enough backbone to haul in the occasional big one. Minimum line strength should be around 10 pounds. Often, heavier line floats better. Rory Aikens liked Fire Line. Sometimes, depending on the size of the shad busting the water, smaller topwater lures or soft jerkbaits work best. Check with your bait & tackle shop along with any other bait shops to see what they have to offer. Cast at the boil of shad and work the lure back through the feeding fish but don’t get too close. Also, watch aquatic birds hungry for a free meal to spot a shad feeding frenzy. That’s when a long pole capable to long casts comes in handy.” Try it, it works!
For catfish: How about stinkbaits for large size catfish? Dan Eggertson reports, “Many anglers will not use anything other than stink baits when fishing for catfish. This is because they know the catfish has a keen sense of smell and the odor will attract them to your bait faster. There are a variety of stink baits available and you can buy them at most any place that sells fish bait. This would be at some retail stores, grocery stores and bait shops. Or you can concoct your own, the stinkier the better! Most all stink baits have one common ingredient which will be some type of cheese – rotten is best – but there are other ingredients used to make them as well.
“Even through stink bait is considered the best catfish bait to use it is closely followed by live bait and a variety of other options. When fishing with live bait you need to choose something that is close to the natural food source of the catfish. One way to determine which bait to use is by being observant of your surroundings. Look to see what the fish are feeding on and you will know what kind of bait you should be using. Night crawlers, grasshoppers, crawdads, minnows and shad are some of the best baits to use for catfish fishing. If you don’t want to use stink bait or live bait you do have other options. The catfish is not a very picky eater and they are drawn in the direction of your bait when it has an odor. Basically, they will eat just about anything that captures their attention, provided it will fit in their mouths. Most anglers would agree that live bait, frozen baits and stink baits will all work great. It is recommended that you take a variety of baits with you so you can switch off if one thing is not working.
“In case you might not know yet, here is a list of other baits that work extremely well when catfish fishing: chicken blood, fish guts, chicken livers, shrimp, dead minnows, clams, worms, cut baits. (bluegill are also great bait for the big ugly, but check the fishing regs to be sure of size legal to use). Choosing the right bait is not as hard as it might seem as long as you follow a few simple rules. One of the first things that you need to do is determine the size of the fish located in the body of water in which you are fishing. This is very important because if the bait is too large or small the catfish will ignore it.
“The water temperature is also important. You don’t want to use certain baits such as cut bait in water that is above 60 degrees. These are best used during the winter months because you need bait with the most smell in the cold water to attract the fish. When you are fishing in dark or muddy water you should use bait with a strong smell. Since the catfish can’t see as well in these waters they relay on their smell even more to find food. The more it smells the faster they will be drawn in your direction.
“The one thing that you don’t want to do is skimp on your bait when you go catfish fishing. If you do, you will end up disappointed. You don’t want to feed the cats and fill them up, you want to catch them. Therefore, you want to provide enough bait to make them interested so they will take your bait and not just nibble on it. Once they actually take the bait you can set the hook and reel them in.
“Stink bait is the number one bait used by experienced anglers everywhere but as you can see, most fishermen don’t uses it each and every time they go out. It all depends on the circumstances and the personal preference of the angler.” Gone Fishin’, Dan Eggertsen.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: I’ve been told that Brandon Kendle and Bo Williams are unable to continue to take care of next season’s club bass tournaments – a good time to say thank you to them for doing such a great job chairing all the competition this past season. if any member(s) can make the time, contact President Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
American Bass – Yuma Region: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to find someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. To learn more or get answers to questions, call Jimmy at 928-210-3372 – he’ll be glad to hear from you.
Desert Bass – No word yet on what’s happening with this club that began when Mac McDermott passed. If anyone might be willing to take this one on to keep it going, please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.