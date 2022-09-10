With the early dove season underway, the dove have really been flying. Seems like there are more mourning doves than white-wings for some reason, at least in some areas around Yuma. Could our area’s current high heat and humidity have something to do with it? Possibly! Depending on where you are hunting, dove limits are definitely possible in the early mornings.

BIG BREAST XXXIII, DOVE CONTEST: Held Sept. 2 and 3, it was a busy time for Sprague’s Sports Shop with owner Richard Sprague reporting the winners. Taking the No. 1 Biggest Breast over all was a 75.1-gram bird by Yuma hunter Angelica Underwood followed by Jack Skie of Yuma placing second with his 74.4-gram white wing, and third place, a 73.8-gram east county bird by John Hodges of Yuma. Richard wants to thank sponsors Federal Ammunition, Benelli USA and Budweiser (Romer Beverage of Yuma). Over $2,000 in prizes were awarded. The Benelli Montefeltro shotgun drawing will be Saturday, Sept. 10th at 4 p.m. I’ll report the lucky winner next Sunday, Sept 17th. Much thanks to Richard on his continuing this great contest. This year a total of 127 white wings and 72 mourning doves were weighed in by 125 out of town hunters and 74 local hunters.

