With the early dove season underway, the dove have really been flying. Seems like there are more mourning doves than white-wings for some reason, at least in some areas around Yuma. Could our area’s current high heat and humidity have something to do with it? Possibly! Depending on where you are hunting, dove limits are definitely possible in the early mornings.
BIG BREAST XXXIII, DOVE CONTEST: Held Sept. 2 and 3, it was a busy time for Sprague’s Sports Shop with owner Richard Sprague reporting the winners. Taking the No. 1 Biggest Breast over all was a 75.1-gram bird by Yuma hunter Angelica Underwood followed by Jack Skie of Yuma placing second with his 74.4-gram white wing, and third place, a 73.8-gram east county bird by John Hodges of Yuma. Richard wants to thank sponsors Federal Ammunition, Benelli USA and Budweiser (Romer Beverage of Yuma). Over $2,000 in prizes were awarded. The Benelli Montefeltro shotgun drawing will be Saturday, Sept. 10th at 4 p.m. I’ll report the lucky winner next Sunday, Sept 17th. Much thanks to Richard on his continuing this great contest. This year a total of 127 white wings and 72 mourning doves were weighed in by 125 out of town hunters and 74 local hunters.
ANNUAL YOUTH DOVE HUNT: Sept. 3 was also a busy time for beginning dove hunters with the early morning YOUTH DOVE HUNT held in Dome Valley at Mellon Farm “Tractor on a Stick” (with parents along) that assisted youngsters learn how to shoot dove with a tasty free lunch for everyone present following the hunt, hosted by YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB AND SPORTSMAN’S WILDLIFE FOUNDATION. The evening fundraiser DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE at the Yuma Civic Center was enjoyed by bunches of hunters from Yuma as well as from out-of-town here for the early dove hunt. Everything that went on was successful in all ways, well worth continuing when 2023 dove hunting activities begin again. This year’s success was also enjoyed by BACKCOUNTRY HUNTERS, here for their annual early morning DOVE HUNT and mid-morning DOVE COOK-OFF. Both were thoroughly enjoyed by both cooks and tasters. I’ll report more next week so be sure to check it out.
WATER FOR WILDLIFE NEWS: AZGFD continues innovative public-private collaborations to help fund wildlife conservation. Join Canyon Coolers in supporting AZGFD’s Send Water program, delivering life-saving hydration to 3,000 wildlife waters across the state. Now through Sept. 30, Canyon Coolers will donate 15% of online sales of its Outfitter 75 and 125 quart coolers and its entire drinkware collection to AZGFD’s Send Water program. Visit www.canyoncoolers.com to take part in the promotion. With strong local ties and a deep-rooted interest in the great outdoors, Canyon Coolers is eager to support the department’s mission. This collaboration exemplifies the governor’s emphasis on embracing innovation to promote small businesses while expanding opportunities to fund conservation of the state’s natural resources. The Arizona Game and Fish Department conserves and protects the state’s 800-plus species of wildlife, and this critical wildlife conservation work is done without any general fund tax dollars. Your support makes all the difference in our combined success. For more information, contact the Arizona Game and Fish Department at 602-942-3000.
AZGFD REPORTS ADDITIONAL HUNT PERMIT TAG DRAW: Once again, Arizona hunters have stepped up in a big way in their support of wildlife conservation efforts across the state. More than 29,000 applications were recently submitted for a chance to draw an additional hunt permit-tag for elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, and Gould’s turkey, while generating revenue that will bolster a variety of programs funded through the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). The monitoring and maintenance of water catchments, and wildlife law enforcement patrols and investigations are just a couple of examples of programs that benefit from such funding.
A total of 12 limited-entry permit-tags were made available for this draw, already done. All successful applicants have been notified by telephone. Applicants who were unsuccessful will not receive correspondence from the department. These limited-entry hunting opportunities are discretionary and not to be confused with the annual draws that are conducted in February, June and October. A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits.
Today’s conservation efforts wouldn’t be possible without the support of sportsmen and sportswomen. As a result, wildlife and habitat management programs have restored and maintained sustainable wildlife populations for all to enjoy. AZGFD appreciates the ongoing support of all outdoor enthusiasts. AZGFD will update customers about future limited-entry permit-tag seasons through its website (www.azgfd.gov), e-newsletters, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Check here next week for updates on when bass fishing tournaments will begin again at Yuma-area waters when weather and water temperatures begin to cool a bit. In the meantime, check with your favorite bait and tackle shop, a good one is Sportsman’s Hideaway on east 16th Street, to see what’s biting and where as well as what baits are working well.
Latest fishing report from Game and Fish shows bait anglers fishing for catfish are enjoying good success at night at many of Yuma area lakes and the Colorado River with nightcrawlers, chicken livers, hot dogs and stink bait. Using bluegill for bait still does the trick at night. Catfish will move in shallow in the evenings looking for food while bass, bluegill and cappie can be caught on nightcrawlers, mealworms or crickets fished 1.5 – 3 feet under a pencil bobber close to shore or near some form of structure (trees, rocks, weeds). Artificial lure anglers show good fishing for warm water species (bass, bluegill, crappie) along the shoreline in cover such as rocks, trees or weeds – try casting parallel to the shore or towards the shoreline if you are in a boat. In-line spinners like Joe’s flies, Panther Martins, Rooster tails, etc. should work well. Top water baits like Rebel cricket hopper and small Pop-R, and even small frog lures would also be a fun approach. No doubt small soft plastic-like curly tail jigs and micro-jigs would also work well. Game and Fish would like to know how your fishing trip went. If you’d like to share, please email mrinker@azgfd.gov, or jeanrenegade@gmail.com if you’d like to see your results here with a short summary of your trip.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule begins Sept. 15 at YCFG Security building, 7-8 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – through October – Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range; The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. We will start on Fridays 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday archery shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.