Pat Headington, president of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation, reports, “After suffering from some serious drought conditions in our Desert Southwest, your wildlife is needing some extra help! During the Summer of 2020, the Arizona Game & Fish Department along with volunteers delivered over 470,000 gallons of water in our region to thirsty wildlife. As we begin the first half of 2021, these water hauling operations continue!”
Because it takes a lot of money to come up with the needed equipment not only for hauling the water but for upkeep of the many water catchments that often times need major repairs, the hunting and fishing club whose mission is to do whatever it takes to benefit wildlife in our Yuma desert country while working with Region IV AZ Game and Fish Dept. personnel, all put their heads together and came up with a “perfect” solution for raising that needed money – a “Water for Wildlife” Golf Tournament!
Pat says, “Monies from this Tournament will be used to construct new water sources, rehabilitate older ones, and most importantly, support water hauling operations within our region! Come join us! Please mark your calendars!” This great golf event will happen Saturday May 22 – Tee Time 8 a.m. at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course, just east of Yuma off I-8. Format: 4 person scramble with 2 drive minimum; Minimum Handicap: 50 per team (not more than one play with handicap of 10 or less); Registration Options: Player Registration – Includes Green Fees, Cart, Lunch, Mulligans (1 per side), Skins $90; 4-Person Team Registration – Includes Green Fees, Cart, Lunch Mulligans (1 per side), Skins $350; 4-Person Team Registration with a Tee Sign – Includes Green Fees, Cart, Lunch, Mulligans (1 per side) Skins $400; Tee Sign and “One” Player – Includes Green Fees, Cart, Lunch, Mulligans (1 per side) Skins & Tee Sponsor Sign $145; and Tee Sign – Includes a sign professionally Posted – $100. 2 Longest Drive Holes, 2 Closest to the Pin, 1 per side. Cash Prize 1st – 4th place.
Registration needs – Name, HDCP and Phone Number; Tee Sign Information needs -Name, Business Card will work!, Phone Number. To register or have questions, call Pat Headington @ 928-257-8143, Bobby Pope @ 928-941-9463, or Mike Daily @ 920-2560/344-1886. As Pat said, Come join us and help our Yuma area wildlife. There is nothing set up yet online so the phone call is currently the best approach until further notice.
Yuma County Fair 2021:
June Melton, Office Manager, Yuma County Fair, Inc, reports, “Unfortunately the Yuma County Fair will be postponed until the Fall of this year (2021). We will advise you of the exact dates as soon as possible, and if any of you would like a refund of your payments made for your booth please let me know or I can keep your payment and apply it to the fall Fair, just let me know as soon as possible. Thank You.” Call June Melton at 928- 726-4420.
Hunt happenings:
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and the Southwest Wildlife Foundation: Don’t miss the great fund-raising raffles. (In case you wonder about the fund-raising, it’s because so many events usually covered by donations and grants to benefit Yuma Youngsters and their families have had to be cancelled, the fund-raising now assists with the “Water for Wildlife” projects and other outdoor activities that can still be encouraged.) For a complete list of raffles, check out www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Very important to get in on is the Annual Fundraiser with $20 tickets ordinarily sold at the Yuma County Fair each year with five Cash Prizes (2 winners of $5,000 ea., 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winners of $1,000 ea.). Now that the fair is postponed, there will be a new drawing date – watch for the date here in future columns. Winners of any raffle do not need to be present at the drawing. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. YVRGC Board members have tickets. The odds of winning are very good with only 1500 tickets being sold. Plan ahead to take part in the Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament May 22 at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course.
Weekly Fish Tip: Reported years back in AZ Game and Fish news, Rory K. Aikens wrote “For those who would like to bass fish, April is the great beginner’s month (March can be a great time to learn about what fishing gear might work best for you and begin practicing tossing your line in the water. By April bass will most likely be very active either spawning or in pre- or post-spawn activity. The fishing techniques and tackle can be kept very simple and what you learn in March and April can be put to good use all year long.
For the shore angler (techniques also work from a boat), using light line (4- 8 lb), a No. 6 hook and a split shot with a live minnow, cast out into the flat and let the bait sink to the bottom. Once it settles down, let it rest for the count of five to 10, then slowly reel it in a couple of feet, then let it settle again. Then repeat the process. Or work from the shorelines of any cove using the same technique. With a No. 8 hook you can work the same with a nightcrawler that has stayed on ice overnight to make them firmer and stay on the hook longer. Once they hit the water, they will be more active (suggested by Art Chamberlin, a Roosevelt Lake fishing guide). If you are able to fish with 2 poles, use a nightcrawler on one pole, minnow on the other. This technique can net you a lot more than bass, such as crappie, bluegill and catfish. Starting with live bait will give you the feel for eventually (maybe the same day) switching to artificial baits.
A good beginning artificial bait is a 4-inch plastic worm on 6-8 pound test line with a split shot or two up the line from the bait. Hook a worm all the way through the head with a little bit of hook showing on the other side. Cast out, let the worm sink to the bottom. Keep the rod tip down, reel in slowly for two or three turns, then stop. The bait will rise off the bottom. Repeat the process. When the bass hits, use a quick action of the wrist, snap your rod tip up and set the hook.
It’s also a good time to work the shorelines and flats with a topwater lure, which is to reel it in slowly with quick, successive jerks of the rod tip to give the lure an erratic stop-and-go action. Do this for a few feet, let the lure stop, count to five or 6, then repeat. A variation of the chugging retrieve is walking the dog. When you chug the lure, but work your rod tip first to the left, then to the right, it makes the topwater lure change directions – works like a wounded shad. There is also a lure that automatically “walks the dog” when it is retrieved in short jerks called a Zara Spook or the smaller Zara Puppy – now days there are probably similar lures doing the same. Topwater is a good way to learn because you can see exactly what your lure is doing at all times and you can also see when the bass are hitting it. Very effective! Check here again next week for more on fishing the spawn for best results.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: check here next week for Feb. 13 bass results. The next tournament is Jimmy Phipps Memorial Bass Tournament March 13 at Mittry Lake. Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb. Pot Option. Email fishing tournament chairmen, Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions or sign up at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop.
American Bass Assoc (ABA) – Yuma Region: Check here next week for current results, then sign up to fish March 20 at Fisher’s Landing. Please have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers: Call Michael Obney 928-750-7081. The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop will hold the Hideaway Bass Tournament April 10th – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to sign up or ask questions.
Yuma Student Anglers: Hosting the March 27th Arizona State High School Fishing Tournament , launching out of Fisher’s Landing. For details, call David Shill, overseer of the high school anglers, at 949-246-6646 or visit davidhshill51@gmail.com who, with Administrator Simon Apodoca, are working with YSA with their 7 active Yuma teams in hopes of winning the tournament to then advance to the Nationals in North Carolina at a later date.
Check next week’s column for current reports on active Yuma’s shooting sports clubs at Adair Park or visit me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com to inquire.