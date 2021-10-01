For hunters whose plans include deer or other big game hunt at higher elevations in Arizona, it’s a good idea to be sure to cover everything needed for a comfortable, well equipped hunt in hopes of a successful one – including plenty of practice with your chosen firearm or bow and arrow to give you a good chance to harvest your game – absolutely delicious meat for the table.
While it still may be on the warm side in the Yuma area, at nearby desert areas, it’s a really good idea to prepare for cold nights when making hunt plans at Yuma areas. Higher elevations in Arizona (where a lot of us choose to hunt) are enjoying weather that is cool to cold, causing us the need to be sure to prepare for any and all types of weather during our hunts. A share of good advice would include the following:
Hypothermia may not be a problem this time of year but could still occur if you don’t prepare for staying dry while on the hunt. Rain gear is good to have along and if it rains and you get wet, you’ll want to get out of wet clothes fast. Wear clothing that keeps you warm even when wet and clothing that resists water absorption such as wool, polypropylene underwear, polarfleece or fiberpile outerwear.
Staying fueled is very important. Have hot meals and drinks, especially before retiring. Carry plenty of high energy snacks such as Hershey’s Kisses, M&M’s, forp, trail mix, jerky or nuts on the hunt.
Keep extremities covered. Wear good gloves (wool or polypro, not cotton or leather), warm socks and a stocking cap. For cold feet, try wool or other warm socks to keep feet toasty. Plenty of clothes (including socks and hat to bed and nibble during the night.
Be sure you have plenty of insulation underneath you – foam pads are better than air mattresses. Double bags zipped together are great for couples. With nylon sleeping bags, insert two flannel sheets sewn together to make an inner liner. To avoid hypothermia, keep your torso and vital organs warm. Wear heavier clothing between your neck and waist – a down-filled vest is ideal.
Cheat a bit. Fill a canteen or hot water bottle with hot water and place it inside the sleeping bag. Once your bed’s preheated, hop in and cuddle up next to the bottle.
Carry a thermos filled with your favorite hot beverage and sip it often while on your hunt. Or carry just hot water with cups, spoons and instant drink or beef or chicken boulin mixes – that way your thermos stays cleaner.
Heat your tent before retiring. A lantern works well in small tents. Don’t leave it unattended overnight. Caution: NEVER close your tent too tightly – always have ventilation while running a heater or stove.
Keep active. Exercise, run in place or do jumping jacks. If you must sit still, dress extra warm and try to move around when you can. Beware of sweating heavily in cotton clothing. Wear the polypro or fishnet underwear that allows perspiration to evaporate without soaking your clothes. Watch for shivering – it’s the first sign of hypothermia.
Stay out of the wind. Wind speed plus air temperature may equal a dangerous windchill factor, so if you are ill equipped to handle strong winds, hole up in camp and wait it out. While on your hunt, snuggling down under a bush out of hard wind will keep you in better shape than out in the open. Get wet clothing off as soon as possible if it’s windy.
When planning your hunt, prepare wisely to keep warm with enough food to last and stay out of the elements. Know how to build a shelter should you find yourself away from camp for a night.
Game and Fish offers the following: Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return. Use the hunter emergency card found in current hunt regulations; Always carry enough water with you; Have a compass and a map of your hunt area and know how to use them. Key word is, ‘Know how to use them.’ Weather changes dramatically in Arizona without warning – know about hypothermia along with what to do and steps to avoid and prevent it; After a hunt plan on arriving back to your vehicle or camp before dark. A final reminder about something that can and does happen.“
It’s easy to get turned around when in the field. You aren’t lost, just turned around. If it should happen to you, think of a stop sign. Each letter in the word “stop” is a reminder of a specific action you need to take to avoid becoming a statistic. Sit down – Do NOT panic. Think about your situation. Observe the area. Plan what to do. Enjoy your hunt but keep it safe, always.
FISH TIP
Fish, including largemouth bass, at Colorado River waters in the Yuma area are beginning to look to get fattened up before winter arrives which means they are often aggressive and easier to catch, making it a perfect time to be on the water with fishing pole in hand. Bass tend to begin hiding out in heavy cover such as dense weeds, brush piles, fallen trees and reedy shorelines as temperatures start dropping. This is where a variety of tactics will bring results. An inline spinnerbait, the lead-head jig or a Texas-style 12-inch plastic worm all have big-appetite appeal for bass. Or if you like to fish crankbaits, use the sinking type – the lipped or lipless kinds that descend vertically to remain close to waiting bass. A neutral buoyancy lure that is weighted to sink so slow it appears suspended, is also worth a try. Suspendots or metallic stick-ons can be added to make a floating lure sink, plus alter its action from a wide wiggle to a narrow one. Check here for more in next week’s column and you might also check with The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop along with other shops.
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both junior high and high school students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Oct. 6 YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are also welcome to get in on a tasty reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s going on with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports
Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto is, “Leave it better than you find it,” a really good thing to remember.
RANGES OPEN NOW:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 – 11 a.m. with sign up at the club house. Member fee $5, non-members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. The Board meeting will be on Oct. 25.
YUMA YOUNG GUNS with Head Coach William McNutt will practice every Wednesday at 6 p.m. as well as on Saturday, Oct. 25th at 12:30 p.m. at the Adair Park trap and skeet range.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! Current archery shoots will be 14 3D targets in the canyon today 8/22 (great hunting practice).
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or additions