‘Arena of Consequence’ by Jim Unmacht of Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation said it was up to us to put to good use: (every person who hunts should take the time to consider this. You’ll be glad you did, as I was!)
Jim wrote, “If you’ve ever watched Steve Rinella’s show “MeatEater”, maybe you saw his second episode in Season 8 called “Blue Mountain Bugles”. If not, he was bow hunting elk in Washington and made a less than perfect shot on a nice bull. He had a blood trail, but needed to head back out the next day to try and locate the animal. With the help of another hunter who happened to glass the dead animal, he was able to harvest it, but unfortunately lost some meat to spoilage. In each show he ends with some closing comments. Here’s what he said in that episode:
“In describing a life lived close to nature, I talk about the arena of consequence, meaning, this is a place where actions produce results that you have to live with. What happens in the mountains does not stay in the mountains. It goes home with you in the form of a complex cocktail of emotions and physical goods. We got a lot of meat, but not as much as we could have gotten. We killed an elk, but not as well as we should have killed it. All you can do is sift through the complexities, for whatever lessons you can find. Then you move on, better equipped, hopefully, for the next go around.”
We all are part of the “arena of consequence” in everything we participate in; be it hunting, angling, shooting, mountain biking, bird watching, hiking, camping, riding, off-roading or even checking cards in our trail cameras.
Regardless of what we enjoy, our individual and collective “actions produce results that you (we) have to live with.” Do we take that shot? Do we ride that trail? Do we hike that mountain? Do we go down that road? Do we look ahead at how our current practices could impact the future of what we enjoy?
Right now we are “sifting through the complexities” of the (trail) camera issues. There are passionate calls on both ends of the spectrum, on one hand “ban” and on the other “no ban.” Is there a solution somewhere in the middle? I don’t have that answer, but do wonder how all of this will play out, not next year, but in 10 or 20 years.
On many fronts we are in a changing time. We must think past this season and beyond our tag. We must look at what we do now and think about how it will be viewed in the future. Do we want to control that, or do we want others to do that for us?
There might have been a time when what happened in the mountains stayed in the mountains. Today and in the coming years, “What happens in the mountains does not stay in the mountains.” Will we be “better equipped” and ready “for the next go around?”
Yours in Conservation, Jim Unmacht – Executive Director of Arizona Sportsmen for Wildlife Conservation (to contact Jim at info@azsfwc.org).
Hunt happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) reminds hunters that the to apply for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for pronghorn and elk is here. Deadline is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Feb. 9.
Fishing clubs
- Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Be sure to get in on the Feb. 13th Bass Tournament – (remember, it’s a points tournament for club members so if you’d like to really get into the competition, contact Becky Pope at 928-502-0121 to pay membership with the top angler each year receiving the Angler of the Year Award). Call the fishing tournament chairmen – Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions;
- American Bass Association (ABA) – Yuma Region: Register to fish the Feb. 20 at Fisher’s Landing. Please have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose your check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304;
- Other Fishing Clubs: For Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. Might you be interested in handling a Pro/Am series? if so, call Michael Obney for details. The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop plans bass tournaments at times – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for Yuma’s High School Bass Fishing Club: Call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit him at davidhshill51@gmail.com, now working with the young anglers taking over from Dave Parrish. There are 7 active High School fishing teams in Yuma. David Shill reports that Yuma will be the home for this year’s Arizona State High School Team Fishing Tournament March 27 with sign up beforehand at The Hideaway. The winning team member will be presented with a $1,000 Scholarship by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club. The winning H.S. team will also be awarded the opportunity of traveling for competing at the Nationals tournament at North Carolina – I’ll report more when I learn more.
Shooting sports
- Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: “Walk the Trail” Invitational Feb. 13-14 with 60 3D’s & Saturday PotLuck Dinner. Free dry camping on site. All archers welcome. Other shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. Feb. 21 – Fun Shoot $5 shoot fee, March 14 & 21st- Canyon Shoot with 14 3D’s. Open to all archers. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes of shooting plans. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net;
- Yuma 4-H shooting sports: check next week’s column or call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to let him know of your interest;
- Renegade Archers of Yuma: Check next week for archery news.
- Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches are 8 a.m. to Noon Saturdays and Sundays and Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Members use the range at their own risk. Protect yourself and others. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
- The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918. (Shooting is at 6 p.m. for SCTP Wednesday practice at the Adair Park trap and skeet range.
- Yuma Territorial Longrifles black powder club: Open Black Powder matches at the Adair Park range are 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573.
- Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches at Adair Park (NRA Membership not required). 2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle; 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. All center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EACH TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EACH WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EACH WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EACH FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
- High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn when matches will resume or visit hprifleyuma.com for match information as well as becoming a club member
- Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information;
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or caLL 928-247-4450 with questions.