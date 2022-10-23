The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks hunters to please save that tracking collar. If you harvest a big game animal affixed with a GPS or VHF tracking collar, return that collar undamaged to any department office statewide.
While harvesting a collared animal is legal, Game and Fish asks hunters to refrain from cutting, damaging or otherwise destroying any portion of a collar. A collar easily can be removed from a harvested animal’s neck by loosening two nuts on the black “drop-off” box on one side of the collar. A crescent wrench, socket wrench or multi-use tool can be used to loosen only those two nuts. Visit azgfd.gov where it shows pictures of how to unlock the collars if you need to do so in the field while on your hunt.
The department relies on valuable data that collars provide in making science-based decisions that determine the most effective wildlife management practices. The stored data can include an animal’s behaviors, movement patterns and frequency, individual and group dynamics, home-range size and more.
The technology is not inexpensive. A collar can range in cost up to several thousands of dollars. When factoring in additional costs of human resources, equipment and capture, the department is making a substantial investment in each collared animal. A portion of the funding comes from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration (WSFR) program, a stalwart national funding source for state conservation and recreational opportunities. It’s also helpful for hunters to report the date and location of their harvest when returning an undamaged collar to any department office statewide. For more information, call 602-942-3000.
Hunt happenings
As Doug Burt reported earlier saying, “Nothing says ‘Arizona’ more than the desert quail. The iconic ‘topknot’ of the Gambel’s quail (residing in the Yuma area) and the distinguishable ka-KAA-ka-ka chorus of their calls are unmistakable. Not to mention the cartoonish way they run. But to the hunter who has pursued them, they lost their cuteness quickly. That funny run through densely brushed desert, can be at times – infuriating. The cute call, well that just feels like being taunted and laughed at after you have chased, flushed, circled, hiked and shot and missed more times than you can count. But behold, there is nothing better than when a bird finally flushes on a path that allows you to mount the gun, track his flight and tap the trigger and see him fold and fall from the crisp fall blue sky after so many failed attempts.”
Where to find quail: Find some open desert areas with washes, ditches, hills and intersections of differing terrains and plants and start hiking. If there’s a water source, even better. What are “Open desert areas” – Doug looks for State Trust Land and Bureau of Land Management areas. For a full small game forecast, visit: http://www.azgfd.com/hunting/species/smallgame/forecast/. Check out Johnathan O’Dell’s video: How to clean quail – worth checking it out to get his good ideas.
The Essentials:
Hunters age 18 and older need a valid AZ Hunting License (or combination hunt and fish license).
Hunters aged 10-17 only need the youth combo hunt and fish license.
Youth under age 10 can hunt quail without a license if accompanied by a licensed adult age 18 or older (a maximum of two unlicensed children may accompany one adult licensed hunter).
The daily bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than 8 may be Mearns quail (Mearns quail may only be found after their season opens.
The possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate after opening day, of which no more than 15 Gambels, Scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. After Mearns season opens, the 45 possession limit may include 24 Mearns quail of which no more than 8 may be taken in any one day.
Falconry-only season for quail started back in Sept. Falconers may take up to 3 quail per day, with a 9 quail possession limit, of which no more than 3 may be taken in any one day.
ARIZONA OUTDOORS SKILLS NETWORK: On pages 114-119 in your copy of the AZ Hunt Regulations 2021-2022 you’ll find a great list of hunting and fishing programs and hunt camps put together for anyone who would like to participate and learn outdoor skills. Check it out. The learning never ends when it comes to hunting and fishing. It’s great to have this readily available when thinking of what we might want to get in on when learning to improve our skills.
With WATERFOWL SEASONS continuing, those hunting should know what has been found in Arizona. AZGFD offers safety guidelines for handling harvested waterfowl. Because the Arizona waterfowl seasons are already in full swing in the Mountain Zone through Jan. 15th and Desert Zone through Jan. 31st, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is offering tips on what hunters and falconers can do to help prevent the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) and keep themselves safe.
HPAI (also known as “bird flu”) continues to be detected around the country and there have been recent detections in domestic and wild birds in Arizona. The disease is carried by dabbling duck species which only occasionally show signs of illness. Canada geese, eagles, and raptors appear to be the most susceptible to the virus, and infection in these species will often result in their death. Infected birds may behave abnormally (swim in circles, stumbling or unable to fly). Domestic poultry are also susceptible to infection and will exhibit the same signs.
Safety guidelines for hunters:
Only harvest waterfowl that look and act healthy.
Field dress and prepare harvested birds outdoors or in a well-ventilated area.
Wear latex or nitrile gloves while handling and cleaning game.
Double-bag feathers and all bird remains and dispose of in the trash.
Immediately cool harvested waterfowl and refrigerate or freeze as soon as possible.
Do not eat, drink, smoke or vape while handling carcasses.
When finished handling harvested birds, wash hands and equipment thoroughly with soap and water.
Cook all game meat to an internal temperature of 165°F.
HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF HPAI:
Report waterfowl deaths of 3 or more individuals to the AZGFD Wildlife Health Program at ajusticeallen@azgfd.gov.
Sick carnivores (bobcats, foxes, skunks, raccoons) should also be reported.
Falconers should not feed waterfowl to their birds and should consider hunting only upland game birds and small mammals for the near future.
Note: Hunters with backyard poultry should take steps to protect their flocks: Clean equipment, shoes and waders before returning home from hunting. Don’t let your poultry have contact with migratory waterfowl. Secure feed bins from rodents and wild birds. Contact a veterinarian if any of your birds get sick or die.
OCTOBER IN YUMA OUTDOORS: Don’t forget, The Pintail Slough Junior Waterfowl Camp sponsored by Game and Fish and Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Jan. 6-8 for youngsters ages 12-17. Deadline to register with Game and Fish 342-0092 is Nov. 4th. Also the Small Game Camp for youngsters and their parents or other responsible adult reported in this column last week and hosted by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club is Nov 18-20 at unit 41. If you have yet to do so, call Kelly at Region IV office of Game and to get registered at 928 342-0091 for complete information. The projects to assist Water for Wildlife with Region IV Game and Fish personnel will continue to go on as long as wildlife in the Yuma area desert need water to keep hydrated.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: I checked with Robby Ballew after being told he had volunteered to take on the chairman for the Club Bass Tournaments, he said “No, not me.” He will get back to me as soon as he learns who became the new chairman and hopefully as well as dates, etc. for tournaments coming up. Once I have the news, I’ll report it all here asap.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Tracy Purtee and Theresa 928-978-3659. Oct. 29th will see ABA with a fall bass tournament – call to get details, times and location. Theresa said they would be checking with anglers about a possible tournament Oct 26 in addition to the 29th if they can arrange it. If you’re interested, give them a call and ask what they’ve been able to put together.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a Shooting 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Training: Oct. 29, 9-10:30 a.m. at west gate of Yuma fairgrounds, Nov. 12, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at west gate of fairgrounds, Nov. 19-20 -Nov. State Instructor Training in Tucson. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995. Check next week for December training plans.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – WINTER HOURS (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Until November hours are Saturdays and Sundays only. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
