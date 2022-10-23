The Arizona Game and Fish Department asks hunters to please save that tracking collar. If you harvest a big game animal affixed with a GPS or VHF tracking collar, return that collar undamaged to any department office statewide.

While harvesting a collared animal is legal, Game and Fish asks hunters to refrain from cutting, damaging or otherwise destroying any portion of a collar. A collar easily can be removed from a harvested animal’s neck by loosening two nuts on the black “drop-off” box on one side of the collar. A crescent wrench, socket wrench or multi-use tool can be used to loosen only those two nuts. Visit azgfd.gov where it shows pictures of how to unlock the collars if you need to do so in the field while on your hunt.

