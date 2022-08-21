The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) suspended fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery in June due to a bacterial outbreak of Lactococcus garvieae in fish at the facility. AZGFD does not stock diseased fish, therefore the stockings scheduled for June and July from Page Springs were replaced with fish from the Tonto Creek and Canyon Creek hatcheries. (Too hot here for rainbow trout but this information may be important for those anglers lucky enough to head north for some great trout fishing).

It is important to note there will be no interruptions in stockings, and anglers will be able to continue to enjoy fishing for trout that are stocked throughout the state. AZGFD also has been working to identify the source and extent of the outbreak, as well as treat the infected fish with medication. The fish did not respond sufficiently to treatment, however, and the department will begin to implement a multi-pronged approach to address the bacterial outbreak and future production at the facility, including:

