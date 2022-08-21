The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) suspended fish stockings from Page Springs Hatchery in June due to a bacterial outbreak of Lactococcus garvieae in fish at the facility. AZGFD does not stock diseased fish, therefore the stockings scheduled for June and July from Page Springs were replaced with fish from the Tonto Creek and Canyon Creek hatcheries. (Too hot here for rainbow trout but this information may be important for those anglers lucky enough to head north for some great trout fishing).
It is important to note there will be no interruptions in stockings, and anglers will be able to continue to enjoy fishing for trout that are stocked throughout the state. AZGFD also has been working to identify the source and extent of the outbreak, as well as treat the infected fish with medication. The fish did not respond sufficiently to treatment, however, and the department will begin to implement a multi-pronged approach to address the bacterial outbreak and future production at the facility, including:
The depopulation of fish and disinfection of the Page Springs Hatchery and two ponds at Bubbling Ponds Hatchery.
The use of two different vaccines (immersion and injection) at the affected hatcheries once fish are brought back on station. The vaccines have shown recent success at controlling Lactococcus outbreaks at a private hatchery in California.
The use of trout from other department hatcheries and contracts with external vendors to provide catchable rainbow trout in waters that are typically stocked with fish from Page Springs until the hatchery is back in full production.
Both facilities will be closed to the public during the depopulation and disinfection processes. Page Springs will be closed Aug. 15 through Oct. 17. Bubbling Ponds will be closed Aug. 15 through Aug. 29. Page Springs and Bubbling Ponds hatcheries are located near Cornville, Ariz., about 100 miles north of Phoenix.
Lactococcus garvieae is a naturally occurring bacteria that has been reported in freshwater and saltwater aquaculture facilities, as well as cattle and poultry farms around the world. The detection of Lactococcus at Page Springs in June was the first known occurrence of the bacteria in Arizona. Similar outbreaks have occurred since 2020 at several hatcheries in California. The fish-to-human transmission of this bacterium is rare and extremely unlikely. As always, anglers should follow the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture recommendations to cook fish to an internal temperature of 145° F. When a food thermometer is not available or appropriate, cook fish until it’s opaque (milky white) and flakes with a fork.
Fish findings
Channel Catfish tip from Dan Eggertson: “Channel catfish are sought out by many anglers for several different reasons. They’re a very challenging species that will put up an amazing fight once hooked -one of the things that makes them so popular. You know when you have one of these fish on the end of your line because they’ll give you a workout. They’re also one of the smaller species of the catfish family averaging about four or five pounds, although they have been caught weighing over 50 pounds but it’s rare. This means that standard size equipment can be used to catch them because they don’t require anything special. Nevertheless, you will need to use good equipment when seeking them out because they are so aggressive and can easily break a weak fishing line or snap a poor quality rod into.
Tactics for Catching Channel Catfish:
The tactics you use when fishing for the channel catfish will depend on where you’re fishing and other circumstances. Fishing in the spring is different from fishing in the fall and so forth so you need to try different ways of fishing to learn what works the best. Nevertheless, there are some tactics that can be used anytime and three of these are listed below:
1. Trolling- Trolling is a technique that is not often used to catch catfish but it can be very productive. The catfish is known as being a lazy fish but when they’re hungry and are drawn in by the smell they will take your bait. Don’t underestimate the channel catfish, they can move when they’re enticed to do so and can easily catch bait being trolled at one or two miles per hour.
2. Still Fishing- This is considered one of the best tactics to use when fishing for catfish. It makes it easy to get the bait on the bottom where they’re usually located. When presented correctly, the bait will float around on the bottom where it will entice the channel cat to strike. Be sure and keep your line tight so you can see when you get a bite.
3. Drift Fishing- This tactic is very simple and only requires you to drop your line above where the channel cats are expected to be. Allow the current to drift the bait down through the strike zone where it will get lots of attention. The current makes the bait move like natural prey making this method very effective and it can be done from a boat or onshore. These tactics will make it easy for you to entice the channel catfish to take your bait. The more bites you get, the more chances you have to hook a fish and reel it in. It’s a good idea to use circle hooks when fishing for this species. These hooks penetrate the mouth and stay hooked better than many of the others. Always make sure they’re sharp and in good condition for the best results.
Channel Catfish Bait:
There are a number of different baits that can be used for catching channel catfish so you have plenty to choose from. Most of the time, the channel cat is not very picky and will eat anything that invades their territory so it really doesn’t matter what you use as bait. However, sometimes they can be picky. During these times you’ll need to offer them something they can’t refuse to entice them to bite. Some of your best options include: chicken livers, worms, minnows, shrimp, cut bait and crawdads. There are also many different types of homemade bait that can be very productive, passed down from one generation to the next of dedicated catfish anglers. Many of these use cheese as an ingredient and this attracts the channel catfish easily.The channel cat has an excellent sense of smell and will go after anything that emits an odor. Therefore, when they’re being picky, use the smelliest bait you can find and you’ll usually entice them to strike. You do however need to be aware of your presentation. Even when the channel cat is hungry, they won’t strike at anything that appears odd or moving in a strange and unnatural manner.” Gone Fishin’, Dan Eggertsen https://www.oldschoolfishingsecrets.com
Fishing clubs:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club fishing tournaments held nearly all year long offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. If you are interested in the fishing competition and annual fishermen awards, that alone would make it worth your while to join as a member. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club” open” tournaments.
YVRGC ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY: Hope to have results in next week’s column.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together by AZGFD Region IV with YVRGC to assist youngsters with their learning endeavors for fishing at Community Ponds, the next clinic planned for Sept. 24 (Nat’l Hunting and Fishing Day) at Yuma’s West Wetlands Pond. David Parrish and his crew (chairing the Annual youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake) plan to be on site to assist along with other volunteers.It’s still FREE for the kids.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: ABA tournaments are done until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee 928-978-3659. Also contact Jimmy Waits, still a great promoter for ABA here in YumaOutdoors1 – 928-210-3372.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to junior and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-3372 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaiponRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule: 15 Sep at the Yuma County Fairgrounds Security building, 7-8 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables, Sept. 17 9-10:30 at west gate of the fairgrounds. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range; The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 with questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Hunt happenings:
Check here for updates on all the SEPTEMBER Dove Events beginning with the Dove Hunt Season opening Sept. 1 so you don’t miss out on all the fun going on in Yuma that will include the (FREE FOR KIDS) YOUTH DOVE HUNT 9/03 AT DOME VALLEY, DOVE HUNTER’S BBQ 9/03 AT THE YUMA CONVENTION & CIVIC CENTER by YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB & SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION, 9/03 THE DOVE HUNT AND COOK OFF by BACKWOODS HUNTERS, THE BIG BREAST CONTEST 9/02 & 3 at Sprague’s Sports Shop, the DOVE HUNT with YUMA DESERT DOVES, DOVE CLEANUP 9/17 AT HUNT AREAS and much more. A very busy and fun time for all of us here in Yuma. Be sure to get your copy of the DOVE SPECIAL newspaper insert to the Yuma Sun so you don’t miss out on anything.
