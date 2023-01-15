Fishing at Yuma-area waters along the Colorado River waters is a bit chancy right now. Fluctuating weather conditions and water levels as well as cooler water temperatures make success difficult. But find a warm day with a bit of sunshine and your favorite water hole is still the place to be.
When fishing for stripers, think open water and moving currents. Look for fish-eating birds diving into the water or a school of shad being busted.
Topwater lures are best for inland striped bass. Check with your favorite bait and tackle store (The Hideaway is great – the suggestion is to give them a visit. I bet you won’t be sorry).
Live shad, silver spoons and slim minnows are good to try. For largemouth bass in our area, on a warn sunny day, try deep-water jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and even topwater chuggers and poppers. You still have to retrieve your lures slowly and deliberately. Fish over shallow moss and around rocky riprap. And don’t forget vegetation holds bass year-round because it provides cover, warmer water and food. Fish slowly for best results.
Mittry Lake is not off limits for bass success – try a 4-lb test line and a white “think Fin” lure or something similar. Power worms also work for bait this time of year.
Winter walleye, now in our neck of the woods, are super eating and can be found deep – although they will often come up along rock shelves, and sometimes even to the surface in search of prey. In those instances, crankbaits can work well. Try trolling along shelves just above a drop-off, then move your trolling pattern further out in the lake. Covering lots of territory, both horizontally and vertically, is the key. If you catch a walleye, mark the spot with a buoy. Walleye are usually found in schools. If you find a likely spot, you may want to go even deeper using spoons, jigs or bait.
You don’t need to wait for spring to catch crappie, but work with either ultra-light poles or a maxi-light outfit with a two- to four-lb test line and 1/16-oz or smaller jigs in 20 to 25 feet of water. Once you find a swarm of crappie, trolling and jigging very slowly works well. Drop the jig to the bottom, lift it off the bottom two or three feet, then let it fall back. Slow is the secret!
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here next week to learn the latest hunt and Fish events during 2023 for members of the the club that includes SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION together with YVRGC. A portion of events are open to non-members that would be of interest to one and all. Be sure to check it out! The chairmen and women of the events are meeting this week so I’ll gather some good information to share in the Jan. 22 column.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms or archery (bows and arrows) as well as the hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Monthly meetings take place every 3rd Thursday of the month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851 with questions you might have.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION: Call Ken Ford at 918-910-2727 to learn about the next class they will hold in Yuma and sign up with the next class approved by the state of Arizona with Region IV Game and Fish Dept. office at 928-342-0091 or call Ken with questions.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Leslee Boggs (928-580-9966) has agreed to become the bass tournament chairman for the club with the following schedule of tournaments: FEB. 18TH – February Bass Derby – Fisher’s Landing; MARCH 11TH – March Bass Derby – at Fisher’s Landing; MARCH 25TH – March Bass Derby at Mittry Lake; APRIL 15TH – April Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing; May 13th – May Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing; JUNE 3RD – BIG BASS DINNER AT VFW Post 8242; JUNE 17TH – BIG BASS DERBY at Fisher’s Landing; JULY 8TH/9TH -SEASON FINALE at Fisher’s Landing Day 1/Mittry Lake Day 2.
COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN.
RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (!00% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP @ THE HIDEAWAY / CHAIRMAN Leslee Boggs (928 580-9966).
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Just a reminder Purtee at that the Club is putting together the list of several mini-fishing clinics for the kids this year to let you know about as time passes so keep eyes and ears open for the dates and locations when that is decided. Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about tournaments for that added practice and know-how. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can).
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: The next Bass Tournament is Feb. 4th launching at the Mittry Lake Boat Dock. Fish the events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championship plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for the Yuma Region. latest results – Jan. 7th Bass Tournament launched at of Fisher’s Landing with 13 teams fishing: #1 overall was the team of Greg Gilbert – Art Ferrario with their total of 21.64lbs and 110 points to their credit. Winning second place with 20.91 lbs and 109 pts to their credit was Jacob and Keith Lute fishing together followed in 3rd place by the team of Roy Hawk-Mark White weighing in their 19.73lbs with 108 points to their credit. Other teams fishing were Robert Murray – Lynn Domby 18.60 lbs/107 pts, Tim Price -Robby Shehan 15.25 lbs/106 pts, Tim Rath- David Ashby 15.23/105 pts, Chip Gilbert – unassigned 15.15 lbs/104pts, Ken Howden – Gary Understiller 13.73/103 pts, Craig Johnson – Brenton Lute 13.62 lbs/102 pts, Trevor Reis – Jimmy Young 13.16/101 pts, Simon Apodaca – Joseph Williams 10.30 lbs/100 pts, Erick Neely – unassigned 7.92 lbs/99 pts, Jimmy Waits – Ray May – 0 lbs weigh-in/10 pts. 2023 Bass Tournaments still scheduled: February 4th, March 4th, April 22nd. dates for The fall schedule will be reported in September or call Chairman Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. with questions or fall fishing dates.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Jan. 22-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. camp out & training at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/ 928-978-3659. A good incentive for fishing the ABA tournaments is the $1,000 BIG BASSPOT Dome Valley; March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition for awards, end of year cook out; Questions? Visit stan-marsha @ q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are – Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. If any events aren’t displayed please send information to MATCHES – 1st SaturAdair Park archery range, open to all. MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB :Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters.
Go to southestbowhunters.net or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – we will gladly post your event information to our site – info@southwestbowhunters.net.