Fishing at Yuma-area waters along the Colorado River waters is a bit chancy right now. Fluctuating weather conditions and water levels as well as cooler water temperatures make success difficult. But find a warm day with a bit of sunshine and your favorite water hole is still the place to be.

When fishing for stripers, think open water and moving currents. Look for fish-eating birds diving into the water or a school of shad being busted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you