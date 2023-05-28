This time of year is seriously important to a lot of fishermen who get into the Tournaments each year to decide who weighed in the for the Biggest Bass, Champion overall with highest points and Angler of the Year as well as other awards for their hard work with fishing pole in hand for each current season.

If you’ve been to the Hideaway, you’ve seen the big bass board showing everyone who has caught their big bass. Now they even have the Catfish Board to show the angler’s name and size of catfish that he or she has caught. The competition is really important to those who do the fishing and have the equipment meant for their heavy duty work including boats that get them out on the water where the big fish reside. A way of life for a lot of people and their time and effort put into it is worth every hard fishing day they put into it. It’s very good to see their results, thanks to the YVRGC chairman, Leslee Boggs.

