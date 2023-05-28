This time of year is seriously important to a lot of fishermen who get into the Tournaments each year to decide who weighed in the for the Biggest Bass, Champion overall with highest points and Angler of the Year as well as other awards for their hard work with fishing pole in hand for each current season.
If you’ve been to the Hideaway, you’ve seen the big bass board showing everyone who has caught their big bass. Now they even have the Catfish Board to show the angler’s name and size of catfish that he or she has caught. The competition is really important to those who do the fishing and have the equipment meant for their heavy duty work including boats that get them out on the water where the big fish reside. A way of life for a lot of people and their time and effort put into it is worth every hard fishing day they put into it. It’s very good to see their results, thanks to the YVRGC chairman, Leslee Boggs.
Boggs reports, “We had 33 boats at our May Big Bass Qualifying Derby at Fisher’s.” Results are: Ricky and Ryan Fulton captured the top spot with their 22.67 lbs of bass caught followed by Kellan & Grayson Morris taking 2nd pl. with their 18.46 lb. total of bass weighed in. Ronnie & Waylon McKay followed in 3rd place with their total of 18.34 lbs. 4th place was enjoyed by Joel Valenzuela & Ramon Gill with 18.09 lbs. BIG fISH: Kellan Morris with his bass weighing in at 6.63 lbs. The 2lb Pot was taken by Cody Benton with 1.99 lbs, while the Mystery weight was earned by Kellen & Grayson Morris with 19.0 lbs. Jett & Charles CH Lechner took the Lightest 5 Fish Limit of 9.24 lbs. Other winners are: Daniel Acuna with a Taipan Rod, Nat Singletary getting a Reel, $50 HBT GC – Keith Kadell, Rapala Scale, Charles Lechner Sr., HBT Hat, Ricky Fulton, and Cameron Lechner, a HBT Hat.Kellan Morris (6.63 lbs) entered into the 6lb Plus Raffle Sponsored by Chapman Chevrolet’.
“Our next bass tournament, The Big Bass Derby, is June 17th at Fisher’s. If you are on the Big Bass Board and plan on fishing the Big Bass Derby you must attend the the Big Bass Dinner, June 3rd at the VFW on 95. Bring a boatsman! Lots of raffle items, great food and great people.”
Boggs said, “We had 35 people fish the Ted Townsend Memorial. The payouts were as follows: 1st pl. with 61.28lbs – Curtis Wolfe, 2nd pl. Jonny Morales with 26.06 lbs. Leslee Boggs enjoyed 3rd pl. with 25.36 lbs. The 8 lb. pot was won by Nathan Boggs with his 8.24lbs weight. Other winners: Jacob Dominguez won a Taipan Kitty Cat Rod, a Penn Combo won by Max Estrada. Nathan Boggs won a Penn Combo while Clayton Ray won a Penn Reel. A HBT Gift Cards were won by Matthew Phillips, Memphis Hardin, A Billy Holmes/Dapper Mens Parler Gift Card was won by Jonhenry Luke. Kristy Shaddy & Chip Gilbert each won a HBT Gift Card while a Jenner Kerley HBT Hat was won by Joseph Lugo. $175 from entry fees were added to the Series Champion Pot. Thank you to everyone who fished in Ted’s Memory. It was a great tournament! Also thank you again to our sponsors! Plaques, cash and prizes can be picked up at The Hideaway. AOY Points will come out in a few days”. Call Leslee Boggs at 928-580-9966.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Keep check here for the ABA fall schedule. A good club to fish with to learn more about fishing for bass and possibly win a good amount of money for your effort (the same about YVRGC when it comes to fishing derbys. Give them both a try – I don’t think you’ll feel disappointed. Check with Tracy Purtee, chairman of ABA here, at 928-978-3659 if you have any questions about this club. If I hear anything about them I’ll share here to keep watch.
There is still a pretty good morning and evening bite at times for most fish at Yuma-area waters but now may be the time to think about switching to night fishing for bass and catfish. Fish get lazy when water temperatures heat up in the summer, mostly during daylight hours – they prefer staying in deeper water if oxygen levels are tolerable. Fish may forage for food at various times throughout the day but their primary feeding activities will take place at night.
Different areas (or anglers) might mean using an assortment of techniques, but the basic rule of thumb for warm weather night fishing is the greatest concentration of fish will often be found on the lake bottom, generally in 15- to 35-feet of water and usually off the major points of the lakes or Colorado River. Hungry bass may prowl the shallows off and on throughout the night in search of prey. At those times, they will be more accessible to shore anglers.
Shore angling for largemouth bass usually is most successful using live bait, especially minnows. Using minnows may even get you some bluegill or other sunfish, possibly even some catfish. Use a No. 6 hook and a small slip sinker (or split shot). Slip sinkers are good because they allow the line – and bait – greater freedom of movement. Or use a slip bobber. You may want to set one pole up with a live minnow and use the other to either work an artificial worm or a dark-colored crankbait off the bottom. Sometimes it doesn’t seem logical until you really think about it. But the less the light, the darker the lure you want to use. Keep in mind that scents and sounds may attract bass, but bass are sight attackers.
For boat fishing, artificial worms or lizards dragged slowly across the bottom allow the angler to cover territory while having pretty continuous contact with possible fish-holding habitat. Many anglers will use their trolling motors, at slow speeds, to move bait along the bottom.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: In case you missed this, We are creating a trophy for Catfish Angler of the Year based on a points system created with a metal cutout and wood base like the one for the Bass Series so each year a new winner will be added. This was donated by Jim and Lynn Daily. Will do plaques for 1-3rd for each of the 4 tournaments, plaques for 1-2nd place for Series Champion. We will also do raffle items including a Taipan rod each tournament and a couple other items and gift cards. As well we will pay down the Big Catfish Board that was donated by Signmasters, places 1-3 – $1000/$500/$250 and also a couple random prizes for 4-30. The rules for AOY are tentative and may be adjusted for next season. We are still working on sponsors for this series and are hoping to have them all confirmed by this column. In the future, please support local and remember they are the ones that made these events so successful through their donations. Have questions? call Leslee Boggs 928-580-9966. Thanks to our sponsors: Kerly Homes, Daily Farms, Liberty Motorsports, Royal Electric, Sunland Chemical, Helena, Signmasters, The Hideaway Bait & Tackle, Hookers Bait Co., Taipan Rods, Coronation Peak, Lynn & Jim Daily, Anthony Kiefer, Ella Grace Creations, Billy Holmes, Lee Farms. We have lots of raffle tickets to sell still for the Big Bass Derby so be sure to buy a ticket or two from club members or sponsors who have them.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, should use this time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers and would-be-archers.Call Rick at 928-750-6279.