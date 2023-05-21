Take it from older guys and gals who have fished a long time, “all it takes is being at the right place at the right time” – fish a lot and you’ll learn more and more as you keep fishing.
If you’re on the water or fishing from shore, when one bait doesn’t bring a bite, try other things in your tackle box until something brings a bit of success. When one area on the water isn’t bringing on a bite, keep moving until you hit the right spot. As the weather and water warm up these days, not a bad idea at all to take a beach towel along not only to sit on if you’re in a boat but as the weather gets warmer, a good idea to have it to dry off in case you feel the need to get in the water to cool off.
Drink plenty of water – that will keep you hydrated.
A trash bag is also another item to have along to fill with any litter left by people who toss the trash, only thinking of themselves – our cleaning up anything that doesn’t belong, yours and the other guys, will help keep our waters in good shape for us to enjoy the next time we go fishing. We can take that trash home for proper disposal. Squaw Lake for example used to be free for our use but it is no longer free because careless people didn’t pick up after themselves, leaving state agencies to take it over and now charge a fee for entry with the money going to pay someone to do it for us. Most of our water areas are still free for our use, for example the Yuma community fishing ponds that are really great. We all need to remember to clean up before we leave each time we are there. Keep cleaning up after others. Keeping it clean of any and all trash and litter is the way to keep it free.
School is about done with summer fun ahead. Be sure to get that $5 combo license at local dealers or online for your child who reaches 10 years old who wants to fish (or hunt) – younger than that is still free when accompanied by a licensed adult. Beginning in September, be sure to get them signed up to fish with outdoors organizations such as the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club whenever they have youth “free” events on the water. Time flew by fast this year – the final youth fishing clinic got done yesterday and the next youth tournament won’t be until it begins to cool again in Sept. Early morning or late evening fishing when it’s a bit cooler works.
Check this column to learn where and when other always-free events are being conducted. Mentors are most times on hand to assist kids at these events so take advantage of it to learn a lot – usually very enjoyable. For example, I took my two youngsters to the youth fishing clinic hosted by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club yesterday at the West Wetlands. I had been attempting to work with my 9 year old girl for ages on how to cast her line but without success. Yesterday, one of the mentors worked with her for only a few minutes on the casting and she was set to go, doing a great casting job on her own. (Sometimes it’s not the parent they listen to). These learning get-togethers really work in teaching youngsters how to do better, and well worth taking part in.
Fish tip
A container of worms can assist a youngster for a great fishing experience. Artificials and other lures like plastic worms can also come in handy but the nightcrawlers – one nightcrawler will give you usually three good pieces of bait to do the job nicely. Worms left from the fishing can be kept in the refrigerator with a little dribble (not too much) of water to any dry dirt and fed pinches of cornmeal every couple of days, lightly cover the top of the dirt with the cornmeal every couple of days (they eat that) to keep them alive for the next fishing event. Worms are good to get any youngster started in catching bluegill, sunfish, and channel catfish, even bass (remember to get a copy of the fishing regulations and check for sizes big enough to keep along with other do’s and don’ts). Wear a hat to keep warm if it’s cold, cool if it’s hot. Sunglasses come in handy and color yellow will help you see the fish. It’s thirsty time in Yuma, so no matter where you fish, be sure to take lots of drinking water along with either snacks or lunches – water is necessary to keep you hydrated so always be sure to have the water with you, not left at home.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: We are creating a trophy for Catfish Angler of the Year based on a points system created with a metal cutout and wood base like the one for the Bass Series so each year a new winner will be added. This was donated by Jim and Lynn Daily. Will do plaques for 1-3rd for each of the 4 tournaments, plaques for 1-2nd place for Series Champion. We will also do raffle items including a Taipan rod each tournament and a couple other items and gift cards. As well we will pay down the Big Catfish Board that was donated by Signmasters, places 1-3 – $1000/$500/$250 and also a couple random prizes for 4-30. The rules for AOY are tentative and may be adjusted for next season. We are still working on sponsors for this series and are hoping to have them all confirmed by this column. In the future, please support local and remember they are the ones that made these events so successful through their donations. Have questions? call Leslee Boggs 928-580-9966. Thanks to our sponsors: Kerly Homes, Daily Farms, Liberty Motorsports, Royal Electric, Sunland Chemical, Helena, Signmasters, The Hideaway Bait & Tackle, Hookers Bait Co., Taipan Rods, Coronation Peak, Lynn & Jim Daily, Anthony Kiefer, Ella Grace Creations, Billy Holmes, Lee Farms. Check here next week for yesterday’s (May 20) Ted Townsend Memorial Catfish Derby when the new weigh bags sponsored by DD26 will be used. We have lots of raffle tickets to sell still for the Big Bass Derby so be sure to buy a ticket or two from club members or sponsors who have them.
Yesterday’s Youth Fishing Clinic at Yuma West Wetlands hosted by YVRGC had 50 youngsters signed up – all 50 kids came out to fish. The hungry bluegill and catfish cooperated nicely and kept the kids busy catching fish all morning. Everyone had a great time so we’re all looking forward to Sept. when it cools off enough to “do it again.” (Check here next week for latest results).
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Results from the 4/22 bass tournament with 9 boats on the water launching at Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake were, 1. Robert Murray/Lynn Domby with 20.07 lbs weighed in, 2. Chip Gilbert fishing alone with 19.96 lbs total weight, 3. Craig Johnson/Brenton Lute with 18.37 total weight, 4. Jacob Lute/Keith Lute with17.17 lbs weight. Other results: 5. Tyler Shaddy, Emma Bedoya17.14, Tim Price/Robby Shehan, Greg Gilbert/Art Ferrario 15.93, Stephen Tucker/Sean Ives 14.34, Jim Waits/Ray Mayo 11.33. 45 total fish caught and released successfully. June 11 is the final Bass tournament until Oct. 29 so mark your calendar and get signed up with Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. Keep watch for the fall schedule when they provide it – look forward to it for some great fall fishing competition so keep in practice to be ready and wait’n!
Hunt happenings
• YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB WITH SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Let Bobby Nash 928-503-3390 know if you plan on getting up to Seligman for the July 7-9th Prairie Dog Shoot. Hearing from you will help him complete plans for this event.
• YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies interested in firearms and hunting meet every third Thursday each month at Brewers off Avenue B and W. 24th St. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come join us at the meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery as well as hunting along with wildlife and outdoors conservation. All ladies are welcome to join the club to get in on all the fun and to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012. She’ll love to hear from you and to answer any questions you might have.
Shooting sports
• 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, should use this time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
• YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
• YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
• HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
• YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
• SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open ro all archers and would-be-archers. Call Rick at 928-750-6279.