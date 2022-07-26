A reminder for those wanting to catch fish to get to the water during early mornings before it gets light, or later at night when both weather and water are a bit cooler this time of year.

If you fish for stripers, you may know that top water/boil action (with stripers) happens at times during our summers when stripers trap shad schools against the surface when they are all going after food at the same location, according to fisherman Nick Walter.

