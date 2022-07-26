A reminder for those wanting to catch fish to get to the water during early mornings before it gets light, or later at night when both weather and water are a bit cooler this time of year.
If you fish for stripers, you may know that top water/boil action (with stripers) happens at times during our summers when stripers trap shad schools against the surface when they are all going after food at the same location, according to fisherman Nick Walter.
For beginners who may not know yet, Walters wrote, "The tendency for shad to 'ball up' in a tight school when predators approach allows striped bass to round up and trap the shad schools when hungry. The surface activity is intense and visible for many hundred meters as water is thrown high in the air. Surface feeding boils last from a few seconds to as long as hours. Duration is probably determined by shad abundance. If you see a great topwater boil and follow fishermen fishing that boil, never drive into the boil with your boat. You can risk the fish moving on and also make it difficult for other fishermen to cast into the boil area. Also try using your trolling motor or drift your boat to the outside edge of the boil. The noise from the boat motor can reduce the length of the boil. Boaters are therefore encouraged to look out for other anglers targeting striper boils."
Barry Worman, moderator for AZ Striper Fishing Facebook, writes, "Cast your lure over the boil and work it into the feeding frenzy area. In general, silence is golden and less boat noise will generate more success with a striper boil. Jerkbaits, Rat L Traps, Kastmasters, swimbaits make for great success when fishing boils."
If you prefer fishing for channel catfish, think stinkbait. Known by some as Punch Bait, stinkbait can be a mixture of cheese, rotten fish or sardines of whatever kind made by melting your nasty cheese in the microwave until it's a gooey mess to hold the mess together. Then keep it cool so it's not too thick. Avid Yuma Fisherman Flash Farrar used to set his nasty concoction up on the roof in the sun and horrid summer heat after it was put together so it'd get as rotten and stinky as possible before putting it to use. Flash told me years ago, "The stinkier the better."
Other anglers are known to wrap leaf chewing tobacco around nasty cheese and smelly sardines or fish parts and dangle that from a treble hook. Another catfisher even mixed salted minnows with white or pink marshmallows. Chicken livers in cheesecloth entwined onto the hook works like a charm, or bits of cut bait from other fish does well. Hotdogs work at times as do nightcrawlers, and chumming with corn is a good enticer to hungry catfish looking for a handout. For beginning catfishing anglers, know that catfish like fast water with lots of oxygen such as below Laguna or Imperial Dams - try using a float in these fast waters to keep weighted live bluegill or shad just off the bottom.
Many catfish anglers enjoy fishing at Mittry Lake as well as Yuma area ponds and Yuma canals with catfish of all sizes in residence, and the confluence of the Gila and Colorado River waters is another area ideal for tossing in a catfish line for a share of catfish'n fun.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club fishing tournaments held nearly all year long offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. If you are interested in the competition and annual fishermen awards, that possibly alone would make it worth your while to join as a member. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club's open tournaments.
ANNUAL CATFISH DERBY: Glenda and Donny Hazlett are busy planning the annual catfish competition in August - check this column for the date and fishing details. Always a real fun derby to take part in so get your heavy gear ready and waiting to toss your line in the water. Call Glenda at 928-580-0440 or Donny at 928-581-2063 with questions.
AMERICAN BASS - YUMA REGION: The June 11th tournament was the final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. If you're a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA - call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club members working with AZGFD - Region IV to provide events, the next one planned for Sept. 24th National Hunting & Fishing Day at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish - call 928-342-0091. It's always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Hunt happenings
WATER FOR WILDLIFE - YOUR HELP DOES MAKE A DIFFERENCE: In case you missed it. "In 2021, Arizona Game and Fish received a record amount of donations toward this crucial cause. And those gifts made a huge impact on our efforts to deliver water to wildlife. Where did the money go? It was used to keep water drinkers filled for Arizona's wildlife. In Yuma, a lot of members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) &501C3 Southwest Wildlife Foundation (SWWF) along with other volunteers, assist Region IV AZGFD in getting the water where it is needed to help the wildlife survive. That never changes. It goes on all year long for our yuma area (and I'm sure other people in other Arizona areas as well) people who care and are willing to get out and work hard on our rugged desert areas regardless of the weather - hot or cold - to keep the job done. That also depends a lot on the heavy equipment needed at all times to use for hauling the water where it needs to be and that costs big bucks.
Sometimes, as Game and Fish has reported,"because areas in need are not accessible to on-the-ground vehicles delivering that needed water makes it necessary for us to utilize helicopters to get to those 'remote' areas" - with contributed monies being used up fast leaving it for us having to get help from the public "often" to keep the job done." Your help is always appreciated and all money donated is used where it is needed most - to benefit the wildlife. Good news! 175,000 gallons of water have been hauled so far this summer for wildlife in the Yuma area. Much thanks to volunteers who work so hard getting the water to the wildlife. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or Doug Beach at 928 446-0022 with questions.
ANNUAL DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE FUND RAISER: Mark your calendar to include the 15th Annual Mike Mitchell Memorial Dove Hunters Barbecue, open to the public, on Sept. 3rd at the Yuma Civic and Convention Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr. It promises to be a great get-together for one and all. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 for ticket and other information.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. I'll report complete information next week or you can call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851. You are always welcome to attend their monthly meeting every 3rd Thursday at Brewer's off Ave. B & 24th St.
Shooting sports:
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule: Sept. 15 at the YCFG Security building, 7-8 p.m., sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables; Sept. 17 9:00-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Oct. 1 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Oct. 15 9-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Oct. 29 9:00-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds); Nov. 12 9:00-10:30 at west gate of YCFG (fairgrounds), Nov. 19-20 State Instructor Training in Tucson. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995. Note: check here in November for the winter schedule in Dome Valley.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours - May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member - fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields - Field 1&2 - Skeet, Field 3 - Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 - Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year's Pre-Season Shoot usually in August at the Adair Park range; The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday's matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 with questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES - 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. *The SWBH is proud to support other clubs' events in addition to their own. If any events aren't displayed, please send information to <info@southwestbowhunters.net - we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or 928 247-4450 with Outdoors questions or suggestions - I'll be glad to hear!