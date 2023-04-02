Although fishing is often excellent in the spring when bass are actually on the spawning beds, it can be even better in the days of preparation that precede that period. When bass are holding just off the spawning areas, and when buck bass are selecting nesting spots and building nests, both sexes are more aggressive feeders than they are when the actual spawning/hatching/guarding activities are in full swing.

Spinnerbaits (single pins, safety pin lures) are meant for this kind of fishing. Take a casting rod tipped with a chartreuse skirted single spin, find a cove laced with stumps and drop the spinnerbait just beneath the surface. Bass will often explode on that tantalizing combination of spinner and skirt – you’ll often see the moving lure jolted sideways or just disappear, before the shock of the strike reaches your rod handle. Set the hook and hang on. Here are some tips that might be helpful:

