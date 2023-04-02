Although fishing is often excellent in the spring when bass are actually on the spawning beds, it can be even better in the days of preparation that precede that period. When bass are holding just off the spawning areas, and when buck bass are selecting nesting spots and building nests, both sexes are more aggressive feeders than they are when the actual spawning/hatching/guarding activities are in full swing.
Spinnerbaits (single pins, safety pin lures) are meant for this kind of fishing. Take a casting rod tipped with a chartreuse skirted single spin, find a cove laced with stumps and drop the spinnerbait just beneath the surface. Bass will often explode on that tantalizing combination of spinner and skirt – you’ll often see the moving lure jolted sideways or just disappear, before the shock of the strike reaches your rod handle. Set the hook and hang on. Here are some tips that might be helpful:
- Concentrate your fishing in stretches between good deep water on one side and good spawning areas on the other.
- Look for warm waters in the back ends of coves (Bass use creek channels as highways from the open lake to those areas.
- Don’t let your love of a certain lure prevent you from catching bass. Keep on open mind. Experiment. In the prespawn holding areas, best bets are jigs, pig ‘n jig with a pork rind trailer – lizard or frog, crankbaits, spoons, tail spinners or plastic worms. On the spawning areas themselves, try spinnerbaits or crankbaits, worms and top water lures. In the very shallow areas, especially on clean, calm days, very small, lightweight lures are often a huge advantage since bass are sparky under such conditions.
- Don’t neglect good holding cover just because you’ve already caught a bass there. Catch a sow. There’s apt to be a buck bass nearby. Or the reverse. No good holding cover will be empty for long. It’s often productive to re-fish them at intervals during the days outing. Try white spinnerbaits, black and brown plastic lizards and some crankbaits. If you fish Martinez Lake waters, even catfish seem to be picking up some there biting on nightcrawlers, chicken livers and mackerel.
ABA - AMERICAN BASS - YUMA REGION
Get signed up to fish the April 22 Bass Tournament at Martinez Lake/Colorado River waters, the final competition until fall so don’t miss it. Call Tracy Purtee, ABA’s tournament chair for our Yuma Region at 928-978-3659, Or you can email: letstalkfishn@gmail.com.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION
Pre-registration at the Hideaway required for the April 15th bass tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake with the launch at first light. Call tournament chairman Leslee Boggs – 928-580-9966 with questions. YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments paying down 3 places with 100% payout. Other tournaments are planned for May 13, June 3 and 17, July 8-9 final for the season – day 1 Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. $40 entry fee for boat (solo or 2 person team, with $5 Options for Big Fish and 2 lb. Pot.
Hunt happenings YVRGC/SWWF
Fundraiser raffle tickets are again being sold by the club to have enough money to take care of youth hunt and fish events this year and the Dove Barbecue coming up in September. Wouldn’t it be great to have your ticket number drawn and go home with $5,000, $3,000 or $1,000 for the $20 ticket price? Sprague’s has tickets handy to sell in case you’re interested and Club members may be at other businesses in Yuma selling tickets – tickets also available at the fair coming up or contact Pat Headington – visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. As soon as I get the club’s yearly event card I’ll include events here so you’ll know when some great hunting and fishing events for everyone are taking place including the youth mini fishing clinics with fishing pole in hand. When youth events come up, Registration with Region IV Game and Fish office gets filled fast so don’t wait to get signed up, get that done when you first hear about each event to get in on the fun, learning and pure enjoyment.
Ladies interested in firearms and hunting meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club, about firearms and archery as well as hunting along with wildlife and outdoors conservation – all interested ladies are welcome to join the club to get in on all the fun and to put their learning to work. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 with questions you might have.
Activities are done now until fall – Make plans now to get into a 4H club in town in order to get together with the shooting sports with sign ups in early September. Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com. Following are results of the year-end competition: Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports held the end of year competition on March 19 & 26 at the Ware Farm in Dome Valley. This was the culmination of our 2022-2023 training year with classes, fundraisers, a two-day training camp-out and the final competition. Due to the number of youth participating and the number of events it was necessary to conduct the competition over two days. The attendance was fantastic with over 65 4-H shooters and their family members.The awards were earned by:
- 3P Air Rifle Grand Champion Anthony Guzman, Reserve Champion Nathan Stewart
- Archery Grand Champion Tripp Taylor, Reserve Champion Levi Padilla
- 1st Year Bench Grand Champion Xander Worthen, Reserve Champion Ikaika OKamura
- Muzzleloader Grand Champion Ikaika OKamura, Reserve Champion Braylon Williams
- Small Bore .22 Grand Champion Ikaika OKamura, Reserve Champion Nathan Stewart
- Shotgun Grand Champion Austin Fritz, Reserve Champion Carlos Guzman
- High Point Shooter Anthony Guzman.
We would like to thank all those that provided support, supplies and awards, especially Sprague’s Sports, Ms. Tillery, Ms. Taylor, Ms. Guzman, C-A-L Ranch Yuma and Pheasants Forever (Lady Shot Gunners). As always much thanks to the Ware Family for their generous use of their range. We must never forget to thank the parents who allowed their youth to come and learn these life skills. Our 2023-2024 training season will start in September ‘23. So look for those dates and locations.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY: YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB
Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. VMX – 1 shoot 1300-1900. YYG pracctcice 6 p.m. Wednesdays with a Saturday 2/18 practice at 12:30 p.m.Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES (black powder) CLUB Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles 2024 Rendezvous in January of next year will be forthcoming
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA Visit hprifleyuma.com – check new information next week.
- Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. MULTI-GUN/PPC Matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com on Facebook, or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOW HUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB
Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. E-mail your news to southwestbowhuntersclub.net or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – SWBH will gladly post your event information to our site.