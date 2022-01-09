With our weather still on the cool-to-cold side, it’s a good time to blow off the dust on your fishing gear and go fishing while waiting for it to warm up again.
For the catfish anglers, here's TODAY'S FISH TIP: Dan Eggertsen began his latest fish suggestions providing how we can get tips from the old timers. He said, "now let's check out the "stink."
He states, in case you didn’t know, “Catfish are a unique species of fish with prominent barbells that gives them the appearance of whiskers, which is what earned them the name catfish. They also have spines on their dorsal fins which may cause a lot of pain if you are stuck by one, depending on the type of catfish you are catching. Despite this fact, catfish are one of the most sought after species around and anglers will travel for miles to find a good fishing spot in which to catch them. Try the following, you’ll like them:
- Sardine Bait Mix – Sardine bait mix is made with flour, water, sardines in oil, salt, tropical fish food and cream of tartar. Mix up all the ingredients in a pan and simmer until it becomes thick and hard to stir. Next, you need to remove the mixture from the heat and allow it to cool by spreading it out onto the mixture has dissolved spread it out on the aluminum foil and cut into cubes while it is still warm.
- Catfish and Carp Hotdog Bait Mix made with Catfish and Carp Stink Bait Mix – With this bait you will need nightcrawlers, flour, frozen bread dough, sour cream, beef livers and garlic powder. Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and kneed them together.
There are other recipes available and many anglers have designed their own special concoction that works wonderfully. All stink bait should be kept in an air tight marked container until ready to use. This will keep it fresher so you can get the full benefits from the bait. It’s the strong odor that draws the catfish to your bait. Experienced anglers have learned they can have a lot of success when using stink baits. In fact, many have doubled the number of fish they can reel in during each fishing trip. It is a known fact that the worse the bait smells the more attracted to it the catfish will be. One reason for this is because of their keen sense of smell. You can use stink baits in any type of fishing condition. It works great in clear and dark waters because the catfish is drawn to the bait by the smell. It also works great in all bodies of water such as lakes, rivers, ponds and saltwater. Even though stink baits will work great anytime that you go fishing, catfish are normally more aggressive at night so many anglers prefer fishing from late evening till early mornings. When you use one of the stink bait recipes above or create your own formula you should notice a big difference in the amount of success you have. It will definitely increase the number of fish you will be reeling in and help you to create some great fishing stories to share.”
For the bass enthusiasts who take kids fishing, Largemouth Bass should be slowly getting ready for the annual spawn where female bass will be filled with eggs. With it coming down the road a bit, it’s a good time to work “catch and release,” good also for the youngsters to know it well to ensure the increase in population with the ‘small fry.’ Catch and release also works when you have caught the limited number of fish, no matter what species and you need to put the excess fish back to the water. The program works when fish are successfully released back to the water, and a kid is not too young to learn these tricks of the trade. Here are guidelines we can all put to use:
- Use barbless hooks made from metals that rust quickly, and set the hook immediately so the fish doesn’t swallow it.
- Land a fish quickly – don’t fight it to exhaustion.
- Decide whether to keep or release the fish as soon as the fish is hooked; Minimize handling – a wet cotton glove or rag helps to hold the fish while protecting its mucous and scales. Support the fish by the midsection and tail. Don’t handle the fish by the eyes or gills.
- Keep the fish in the water whenever possible while gently removing the hook with needle nosed pliers. Cut the leader close to the fish’s mouth when the hook cannot be removed quickly or is lodged too deep – most fish in this case will recover.
- When releasing, if the fish doesn’t swim away immediately, resuscitate it by moving it gently back and forth into the current until the gills are working normally. A released fish has an excellent chance of survival when handled carefully. If we all practice this technique, everyone benefits.
Fishing clubs:
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Keep a check on this column for Bass Tournament dates, times, etc. as soon as I receive them from the Chairmen. Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com with questions.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
Hunt happenings:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB - A new raffle, with tickets available now, for a HENRY Big Boy 30-30 Winchester Rifle. Check it out at yvrgc.org. Information is also there for the raffle for a 2021 Ford Bronco 4X4. Don’t miss checking on each of these great raffles. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 with questions.
DESERT YUMA DOVES – Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – this month Jan. 20th at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Shooting sports:
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Spectators are welcome to attend Rendezvoud 2022 awards today at 12:30 p.m. at Adair Park black powder range. Regular black powder matches will begin again week-ends. Call Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions. 4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – now through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – this is all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Each Tuesday 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yds, all shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – informal get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Each Wednesday 9 a.m. until finished – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Each Friday 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no .22 magnums). Start times: Sign up 8-8:30 a.m.Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com;
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as learning about their Junior Shooting Program. YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or concerns – at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.