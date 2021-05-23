The questions have been asked, “What happens if we support the “Water for Wildlife” fundraiser and golf tournament?” and “What exactly is Water for Wildlife?”, “Where does the money go?” Answer: Because funds received from both projects that were created and put to work by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation will guarantee wildlife in the Yuma and surrounding areas to survive this summer - coming fast upon us - with the necessary water they require to live. Wildlife, many times, may survive without large quantities of water (even desert bushes and plants, etc. also have a horrible time during hot summers because it’s so dry with Yuma rains few and very far between), but wildlife cannot survive without water. Because our summer heat is so devastating to these wildlife species of animals with higher than high temperatures along with massive humidity midway through the summer months, they cannot do without the needed water supply to keep water catchments filled and available to them at all times at the many locations in our desert and mountain areas to fill their needs. This is why we do what we do!
The Arizona Game and Fish Department region IV personnel with the assistance of members of the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club along with many other volunteers do whatever it takes to ensure our wildlife survives. But it takes thousands and thousands of gallons at each undertaking to keep that water available. It also takes heavy duty vehicles and other heavy equipment to do the job of hauling that same water, with many locations almost impossible to reach. But if the wildlife can get there, we do too! It takes a huge amount of money in addition to all of what Game and Fish does, and that's where the public comes in, to purchase those $20 tickets on the fundraiser that’s still going on now (have the last batch of tickets to sell before calling it done to where winners can be drawn, but we’re almost there).
Saturday’s Golf Tournament at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course will help a lot but it takes all the money realized from the golf tournament plus the fundraiser to come close to keeping that water delivered where it’s needed and to be sure that delivery can happen all summer long. It takes big bucks to make this possible so this year with other events impossible to provide as we usually do, because of pandemic restrictions, we’re practicing “put up or shut up,” sharing the big bucks from the fundraiser with the public which is half of what the ticket sales take in or $15,000 (there will be 5 big winners with 2 winners realizing $5,000 each, 1 winner $3,000 and the final 2 winners receiving $1,000 each.) The odds are very good for winning and it could be ‘YOU”! Just so the wildlife have what they need to survive.
If you have yet to buy a ticket(s), please be on the lookout for YVRGC club board members on hand at Sportsman’s Warehouse, Sprague's Sports, The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop and other locations in town or call President Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or membership chair Becky Mae Pope at maybhunting@gmail.com or call 928-502-0121. If all else fails, let me know at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 726-0953 and I’ll see you get a ticket or two. Or contact yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com. Ticket winners are anxious and the wildlife are too, so “let’s do it” everyone! Let me add a huge Thank You to everyone who has bought tickets - You have helped big time and it’s appreciated.
Hunt happenings
June 27 is deadline to apply for Local Sportsmen’s Group grants: The Arizona Game and Fish Dept. (AZGFD) is accepting applications for $75,000 in annual grant funding for local sportsmen’s organizations to provide public, mentored projects that are focused on the progressive development of new hunters and anglers. This grants program places a high priority on projects that involve the pursuit or harvest of fish or wildlife with a valid license (and any necessary hunt permit-tag) and are geared toward participants who have the appropriate experience and skill levels relevant to a particular project.
Grants will be awarded through a competitive application process. Online applications and instructions are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSG. Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. AZ time June 27.
“This grant program is more important than ever for Arizona’s conservation organizations, many of which have had to cancel fundraising activities - activities that rely on volunteers who also are struggling at this time.” said Doug Burt, the department’s recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) manager. This grant program will help to shore them up so they can continue their community efforts, wildlife conservation work, and programs for citizens who are desperate to learn about the outdoors. The projects from these funds, and the efforts of these community groups, return far more in value than the grant dollars would on their own by providing education about safe and ethical hunting and fishing, and how sportsmen play an important role in wildlife conservation.”
There is no cost to Arizona taxpayers for this grant program. Game and Fish does not receive any of the state’s general tax funds and operates under a user-pay, public-benefit model. The grant program is an investment in the continuance of wildlife conservation efforts and outdoor recreation participation in Arizona. To learn more about how hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters fund wildlife conservation visit www.azgfd.com/huntingn/wsfr/.
AZGFD is accepting applications also for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane. To apply, visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “apply for a draw.” For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information see Page 26 of the 2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations.” Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide.
The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (AZ time) Tuesday, June 8th. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona Hunt License to apply for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the application period (June 8). In the meantime: Check your AZGFD portal account. This is a perfect time to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points. If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. week-days. Know your department ID or Customer ID. Visit AZGFD.gov for complete information.
Fish findings
Check next week’s column to learn about the proposal that would continue federal funding to support AZGFD sport fish stocking program.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Congratulations to those YVRGC club members who qualified this month to fish the June 12th Big Bass Tournament to determine who will become our “Angler of the Year”, launching out of Fisher’s Landing at safe light to 1 p.m. followed by weigh-in of the angler’s biggest bass (I’ll report rules next week). It promises to be a big day for all concerned. If you might want to take a ride out there to get in on the awards and other things going on that day, begin with weigh-in at 1 p.m. Contact Brandon Kendall at 928-846-0913 or Bo Williams 928-304-3513 with questions. On June 5th the Big Bass Derby Tri-Tip Dinner will be open to the public ($10 a plate), being held at the VFW post 8242 at 7120 The Big Bass Derby Angler $100 Entry Fee needs to be paid the night of the dinner.
Yuma School (Team) Anglers(YSA): If you’re a Junior High or High Schooler and would like to fish but aren’t yet registered to fish with the YSA, Call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com so he can get you aboard a bass boat. David wants “to be sure everyone who wants to fish will fish.”
Desert Bass Anglers: Check with Michael Obney at 928-919-0304 to learn when the club will be fishing tournaments again.
American Bass - Yuma Region: the ABA Yuma fishing tournaments are done now until fall so visit Deena Williams at takeriblue@yahoo.com with questions. I’ll do the same and report findings next week so you’ll know when they’ll begin again.
As I reported last week, Game and Fish will be stocking catfish again by the last week of this month at Fortuna Pond, PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands Pond as well as the Somerton Council Avenue Pond. Note: Redondo Lake is now managed as a regional water so is no longer a community fishing pond as it had been - Game and Fish Region IV fisheries guy and gal plan to include the possibility of turning the waters into a Crappie Lake if that is possible - would be a welcome site for a lot of us for sure.
Shooting sports
Some of clubs that maintain shooting ranges at Adair Park are gone now until fall but a few remain shooting during summer months.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still holding matches 7-11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sign-in at the clubhouse - member fee $5, non members $7. Please use small bills or check. Eye and hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622. Yuma Young Guns are done until fall. Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
Yuma Territorial Longrifle Club: Call Jim Gilligan this fall at 386-679-9130 to learn beginning dates for shooting black powder.
Yuma Matchmasters: Are still holding monthly matches - 1st Saturday, Steel Matches; 1st Sunday, Multi-Gun/PCC; 2nd Saturday, National Rifle League (NRL.22); 2nd Sunday, USPSA Pistol; 3rd Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw; ,4th Sunday, Cowboy SASS. Pre-register for monthly matches through practiscore, check in and pay the morning of the match. Contact YumaMatchMasters.com or call Irene Snyder 920-613-4598.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Don’t overlook shooting archery with the club at their Saturday May 29th Annual Memorial Day Shoot at Adair Park to “celebrate those who served and the many who made the ultimate sacrifice” with 40 3DTargets (two courses).Note: NO RANGEFINDERS (Bino’s ok). Awards 1st through 3rd in each class (Seniors 55 & up, Adults (18-54), Young Adults - 14-17, Youth 10-18, Cub 6-9 & PeeWee 5 & under). Shooting will begin at sunrise, end at 11 a.m. Awards at 12-Noon. Check out the raffles, lighted practice range, and dry camping at no cost. Shoot fees: Members - adult $10, Family $15; Non Members - Adult $15, Family $20, Active Military 2/ID $5. Email us for more information at: info@southwestbowhunters.net.
Contact me with questions, results of shooting matches or news you might want to see printed in Yuma Outdoors at jeanrenegade@gmail.com.