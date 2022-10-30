Deer tips: Once you have your dates and area chosen for your archery-only nonpermit-tag required during December through January, scouting and plenty of practice would be your two most important things to do in preparation for the hunt. Scouting would enable you to locate trails, feeding areas and available water sources while plenty of much needed practice would ensure a more successful hunt than you’d have otherwise. The old saying, “Practice makes perfect” is really true. The more practice, the better!

Hunt happenings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you