Deer tips: Once you have your dates and area chosen for your archery-only nonpermit-tag required during December through January, scouting and plenty of practice would be your two most important things to do in preparation for the hunt. Scouting would enable you to locate trails, feeding areas and available water sources while plenty of much needed practice would ensure a more successful hunt than you’d have otherwise. The old saying, “Practice makes perfect” is really true. The more practice, the better!
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The club is busy putting together plans for outdoor youth activities for the rest of this year and 2023 as well that will include more mini-fishing youth clinics at various locations nearby with planning to possibly include getting grants for fishing poles for youngsters who are new to fishing. They are also putting together more outdoor activities for the November Small Game Camp including archery with Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club along with bb guns and other outdoor activities to learn by and have fun doing. Get signed up asap with Kelly at the Region IV Game and Fish office – 928 342-0091. If any YVRGC member has an idea for an outdoor activity and would like to volunteer to take it on at the camp, let Kelly know – you’ll be most welcome to lend a hand.
DESERT DOVES WOMEN ON THE WING: The women’s mission is to unite and inspire the current and next generation of women hunters. They are a Environmental Conservation Organization in Yuma that welcomes any woman who is interested in learning about hunting and the outdoors as well as doing what they can to assist wildlife conservation and the habitat it depends on. If you might want to learn more about this great women’s organization, call Catherine Thompson 928-580-9012 or Tonja Eiben at 928-581-6851 or visit tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. They meet the 3rd Thursday each month at Brewers (w. 24th st. just /east of Ave B at 6 p.m. – all ladies are most welcome.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: I’ll report the news as soon as I get it of who will be the new Fishing Chairman and hopefully can include a list of tournament heading our way as well.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Hope to have results of the 10/29 bass tournament for next week. Stay ready for the Nov. 26th tournament launching at Martinez Lake. 2023 tournaments will be Jan. 7th, Feb. 4th, March 4th and Aprl 22 so keep that fishing pole handy to join in the fun. Questions? Call Tracy Purtee, continuing as Yuma ABA Fishing Chairman 928-978-3659 and his wife Theresa who is great for answering questions about tournaments and such.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: December Training: Dec. 1st YCFG Security bldg. 7-8 o,m. safety training for live fire at Ware Farm, info on camp out, map to the Ware Farm, Dec. 3 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm, Dec. 17-18 Dec. Fundraiser at Cal Range 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, Dec. 27 special non-mandatory .22 training 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Check here next week for 2023 schedule. stan_marsha@q.com for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: WINTER HOURS (NOV. THRU APRIL): Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Until November hours are Saturdays and Sundays only. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to: info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.