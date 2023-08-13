Leave it better than you find it!!
Let me remind myself and anyone else who reads this and loves fishing as I do, of a question: Would you like to arrive at your favorite outdoors area along the Colorado River to enjoy some fishing time or a dip in the cool water to find it beautifully clean, neat and tidy - ready for you to enjoy? If the answer is "YES", you, like me, are dreaming.
I remind everyone off and on about this but it doesn't do much good at all. What is it going to take for people to pick up after themselves and quit acting like slobs??? Do they actually take it for granted that someone else will do it? Do we have to begin paying (like at Squaw Lake) for the privilege of entering the area to fish or swim or just to get away from the hubbub that goes on a lot of the time when people are getting together? We had all stopped cleaning up the area at and around Squaw Lake so Arizona state took it over and now hires someone to do the clean up for us. Do we really want that to happen again at other Yuma waters? While we could very easily clean it up as we volunteer to "Leave it better than we find it," we allow someone else to do it to where they get paid for doing it? I think not!
Answer me this: Do these "slobs" actually take it for granted that someone will do it for them? I'll answer that! It's Yes! There's one thing we, you and me, can take a trash bag along wherever and whenever we go. Fill it up with trash and throw-aways from the "slobs" and dispose of it all properly here in town. If we use something in our great outdoors, we need to be ready to pick up what's left by others and myself, and without complaint. PLEASE!!!
Every time I arrive at my favorite fishing or swimming spot, I'm flabbergasted at all the pure junk cluttering up the place, both on shore and in the water, left there by those slobs. But I bring the trash bag along and I easily fill them, tie it together so it doesn't spill and take it home with me for that "proper disposal." It's not hard at all to do, because each time I get to enjoy a great place all cleaned up I can enjoy it while I'm there. So when you pack up to go fishing or swimming, grab that trash bag and take it with you. It's not hard to do and takes only a bit of time to take care of it all. Then I can enjoy it and others can after me. It's worth doing. The sad part is that you and I may be doing the clean up knowing it's only temporary but if that is what it takes, I'll keep doing it and hopefully you will too. I'll also keep attempting to get others to feel good about doing the same 'cause between us we CAN & DO make a difference. Our outdoors is worth it!
Fishing tips
If you are a beginning bass fisherman or woman who are wanting to catch bass at Colorado River waters in the Yuma area, try the following tips.
It's best to work areas near heavy cover hideouts with weedless lures, specifically designed for dense weed beds. These lures have turned up double hooks nested into hollow, soft bodies (one company is Snag Proof) that will entice a bass bite. They travel smoothly through the weedy surface until a bass bites into the body exposing the hooks, A good choice is the Life-Like, soft-bodied Moss-Master Shak in 'Shad that can be bulldozed through dense cover, vibrating and rattling its way along. You can also come up with your own weedless frog, waterdog, minnow or crayfish weedless lures by burying a long-chanked hook into the body. The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop on E. 16th St. can help you with some first-hand tips on fishing with artificials. Visit them and ask questions that will help you.
If your usual tactics for bass cool off this time of year, it's probably time for a change. Remember, no matter what temperatures, fish still have to eat, so it's up to the angler to have plenty of patience - it can be to your advantage. Summer bass may be fussier, go deeper and hang in fewer places during our hot summer months, but you can still be successful if you stick with it. Be as quiet as you can and pick a time of day when other activity on the water is at a minimum. Fish during mid-week or night times, or on dark, overcast, low-light days.
If you are in a boat, arrive at and leave a spot with the least amount of motor noise - run your motor on it's lowest speed. Also watch for the splash of baitfish. Bass chase shad and other baitfish during lot weather.
And don't be shy. Ask questions of other fishermen, and at bait shops to locate a good spot.
Soft plastic worms seem to be the best producers this time of year, especially if fished ever-so-slowly. Or try rubber jigs with a pork trailer. Surface lures are good in the heat but daytime hours are out. Although not the best choice, crankbaits can also do the trick if they are worked slow. Spinnerbaits work well if presented in a lift and drop manner along steep shorelines or tumbled over submerged ledges and drop-offs. Trolling with deep diving plugs is another method to try for finicky bass. Be persistent if you catch a small bass - chances are, big brother is not far off.
Fishing clubs
*YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Right now, it's time out for most bass tournaments even though bass ARE biting if you fish slow & easy, especially early mornings, late evenings and night times. Leslee Boggs, fishing chairman for YVRGC, will have the fall schedule ready to share soon I'm hoping - check here to catch it when it appears here. I am in the process of checking with him to see if he is handling the catfish program as well or if someone else is doing it so I can share the information with you. Hope you made it to the latest Catfish Derby hosted by the club with Glenda and Donny Hazlett chairing it. Let's hope the bite was good for everyone fishing. I'll share results here as soon as I get them.
*ABA American Bass - Yuma Region: Haven't heard yet when they will begin tournaments again - soon I hope. I'll let it be known as soon as I hear from them.
Shooting sports
*YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No weekdays scheduled shooting. Regular Matches 7 - 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. The trap and skeet club will host their ANNUAL PRE-DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park -AUG. 27TH beginning at 7 a.m. Shoot fee is $8 due to inflation but you can still win $15 cash. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
*YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 - sign up for matches at 9 a.m.
*CHOLLA GUN CLUB: news will begin again soon
*HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
*YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information
*SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 - he'll be glad to hear.