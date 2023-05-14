Have you wondered what the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation is all about? No matter how young or old you are, if you would like to learn to hunt or fish or are interested in our Arizona outdoors in any way, this is good to know.

“Arizona’s Game and Fish Dept., in Yuma at the Region IV office, does on-the-ground wildlife conservation work – the true purpose of the Department and a cornerstone of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. Developed, in large part, by the forward-thinking conservationists in the early 1900s, these wildlife heroes understood that without laws protecting wildlife and their habitats, there would be a devastating toll on animal populations. This model continues to be the world’s most successful guide, helping to sustain wildlife species and habitats through well-founded science and active management.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you