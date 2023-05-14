Have you wondered what the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation is all about? No matter how young or old you are, if you would like to learn to hunt or fish or are interested in our Arizona outdoors in any way, this is good to know.
“Arizona’s Game and Fish Dept., in Yuma at the Region IV office, does on-the-ground wildlife conservation work – the true purpose of the Department and a cornerstone of the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation. Developed, in large part, by the forward-thinking conservationists in the early 1900s, these wildlife heroes understood that without laws protecting wildlife and their habitats, there would be a devastating toll on animal populations. This model continues to be the world’s most successful guide, helping to sustain wildlife species and habitats through well-founded science and active management.”
They report, “To ensure Arizona’s wildlife will be around for future generations to enjoy, the Department continues to follow the principles of this model by maintaining that wildlife is managed in trust for the people, and science is the basis for wildlife management. This includes utilizing legal and regulated hunting and angling as a method for managing wildlife and providing valuable biological information related to species management. While only a small percentage of Arizona’s 800+ species can be legally hunted or fished, the Department recognizes sportsmen play a key role in maintaining the state’s diverse ecosystems. In Yuma, a lot of work done by Game and Fish along with the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and other volunteers in being sure our wildlife animals have water, providing the water as well as constructing new water catchments or repairing the old when possible along with continuously maintaining them to keep them in working condition. It takes man (and woman)- power to volunteer to get in on the much needed work parties to keep this water available for survival of our wildlife species. Without water they would not survive and in Yuma, our extreme heat in the summer in desert areas keeps the need for volunteers and work parties a weekly, sometimes every day, project, especially during our summers. It actually is an all-year project to keep the job well done. That’s why YVRGC with their members and others volunteering to do the work, has so many Water for Wildlife fundraisers – as with anything else it’s mainly donated money that provides the need – and this can come from everyone in the Yuma area – every penny donated that gets put to work by the volunteers (no one ever gets paid for volunteering – the work has to be done in order to help our wildlife).”
Our Wildlife is another reason for our AZGFD providing “Hunter Safety Education” classes with trained instructors – in Yuma – as often as possible. In order to hunt our youth must take the class. Arizona’s Outdoor Skills Network is also at work to arrange for Hands-On Events where a person can learn to enjoy the outdoors in one form or another. The next event is all day July 31, 2023. Have you ever wanted to try hunting or harvest your own food? The Outdoor Skills Network is your one-stop resource for events offered by the Arizona Game and Fish Department and a network of partners (outdoors organizations including YVRGC) that conduct hands-on events to teach you the basics about hunting, fishing, trapping, safety, wildlife and other outdoor skills. Interested, but not ready to go hunting yet? Don’t worry, Game and Fish still wants you to come on out and see what the outdoor experience and wildlife conservation is all about. Hunting is just one portion of these events. Many of these camps are also open to people only wishing to learn more about wildlife biology, ecology and their habitats, target shooting, archery, wildlife viewing, camping, social gatherings and more.
One event now planned for fall for youth hunters who are drawn for designated hunt units will offer deer hunting tips, deer hunting techniques, biology and game care with mentors assistance and meals provided with hunts in the Prescott area hosted by the Prescott chapter of the Arizona Mule Deer Organization. Another mentored camp for youth is often planned by organizations to assist with deer and predator hunting that includes outdoor activities and providing cooked meals. Yet another youth deer hunt camp, often in the High Country, includes instruction, some mentoring and cookouts provided.
Our Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club offers annual contests each year for those members drawn for a deer and/or Javelina youth as well as adults who are drawn for those hunts each year. Also the Clint Curry Memorial dove hunt, usually the first Saturday in September for Yuma area youths and others to learn everything there is about hunting dove including safety tips, and tips for a successful hunt. The dove hunt is mentored with the assistance of Game and Fish and YVRGC volunteers with parents accompanying their youth who have signed up prior to the hunt.
Four youth fishing clinics are also offered each year at Community Ponds where youngsters can learn all about catching fish – Game and Fish provides the fish in our Community Fishing Ponds prior to the youth fishing clinics so the they can learn to be successful in their endeavor. Derbies are offered to adult members along with catfish derbys while youngsters can attend the new Archery & BB Gun Clinic at Adair Park planned by YVRGC with the assistance of Southwest Bowhunters – that is very popular. My thoughts are more will be offered throughout the year by YVRGC as well as the usual assistance to encourage youngsters to shoot archery, always provided by SWBH. YVRGC also provides a Small Game Camp for youngsters where the kids can hunt quail, rabbits and other critters with other activities are also offered each November once our weather has cooled; and Ladies who want to learn to hunt, fish and learn everything there is to learn in the outdoors have the Desert Dove Ladies Organization who provide events to learn by for ladies 18 and over with Catherine Thompson (call her at 928-580-9012). Keep track each week in this column for all hunting and fishing events being offered in the Yuma area.
Fish findings
CURRENT YOUTH FISHING EVENTS
May 13 – hosted by Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club YVRGC, stocked by Game and Fish Region IV for beginning anglers at Yuma’s West Wetlands pond 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day. Only room for 50 youngsters; sign up NOW with YVRGC.Org. – going fast so get registered now with either Game and Fish (Region IV 344-0091) or YVRGC.org or call David Wetherholt 614-448-7356 or Pat Headington 928-257-8143. Rods & Reels, bait, etc. will be provided for the day’s fishing – return to event leaders; June 30 – at R.C. Scout Ranch, Payson AZ 85541. AZ Fishing Network.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB
May 13th – Big Bass Board Qualifying Derby launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Make sure you’re signed up at the Hideaway. Call Leslee Boggs at 928-580-9966. A reminder of the June 3 Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242 with the June 17th Big Bass Derby launching out of Fisher’s Landing; May 20 – Ted Townsend Memorial Catfish Derby – sign up with Leslee Bogg (number above) for location and times involved.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION
June 11 is the final bass tournament until Oct. 29 – get signed up with Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 so stay in practice for the event. Don’t forget about the $1,000 8 lb. pot offered by Chapman Chevrolet – you could be the winner if you get signed up and fish.
Shooting clubs
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – YUMA REGION
Check here next week for results of the last bass tournament with Tracy Puree, ABA’s tournament chair for the Yuma Region at 928-978-3659.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS
The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, they should use this time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK
Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB
Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB
Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS
Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB
Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open ro all archers and would-be-archers.Call Rick at 928-750-6279.