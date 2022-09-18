ATTENTION GOLFERS: A great event is coming up Sept 24th, with The Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament at the Desert Hills Golf Course, hosted by the Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation. Tee time 8 a.m., event ends 3 p.m. Be sure to get in on all the super activities along with golf going on that day – call Pat Headington at 928 257-8143, Brad Hamner 928-919-0523 or Mike Daily at 928 920-2560/928 344-1886 or register at YVRGC.org – make out checks to Southwest Wildlife Foundation (email: yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com.
CATCH AND RELEASE: The following is a message I’ve chosen to report in this column from time to time as a reminder, especially for those who go fishing and don’t know what to do when they catch a fish too small to keep. My hope is that adults who take a kid fishing will teach him or her what is best to do when getting a small fish they catch back to the water unharmed in order to have populations of different fish species grow bigger in time for us to be able to keep fishing. It’s all good to know and to share with others!
How many of the fish that are “thrown back” in the water actually survive after being caught, then released? A fish’s survival depends on you! Isn’t part of fishing allowing small fish to be put back into the water so they can grow to be caught again? We, as adults, need possibly to remind ourselves as well as to help our youngsters who like to fish learn how to release a unwanted small fish so it can survive.
How to handle fish that are to be ‘placed’ back to the water:
1.Handle the fish as little as possible or not at all. If a fish must be held, do so with wet hands (cotton gloves are good too) so you don’t rub off too much of its protective slime. Infections develop when the slime is removed.
2. Gills are the fish’s lungs. Don’t grab a fish unless you plan to keep it. Holding too tight can injure its internal organs.
3. If a fish is to be released, don’t play it longer than necessary and don’t let it bang against the side or bottom of a boat or flap on the ground.
4. The longer a fish is out of the water, the worse are its chances of recovery.
5. If a fish swallows the hook or lure and is not bleeding, just clip the line as close to the fish’s mouth as possible or clip the hook if it’s stubborn. Don’t rip hooks out of fish! It will probably die.
6. When releasing a fish, slide it into the water head first or lower it into the water and then release it. If a fish seems to have trouble recovering, hold it gently in your hand, under the surface (facing upstream in flowing water) until it revives and can swim off by itself. In that way, we can help small fish grow bigger to be caught again another time
We’ll have a good chance to do this when the kids get to go – accompanied by parent or responsible adult – to the Sept. 24th FREE fishing clinic for youngsters at Yuma’s West Wetlands pond. Be sure to sign-up your youngster prior to Sept. 24th (National Hunting and Fishing Day in Arizona) to attend this super fun event – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or the Yuma Region IV Game & Fish office at 928-342-0091.
BASS FISH TIP: September is prime time to fish for largemouth bass at Yuma area waters with topwater lures early mornings and late evenings. Topwater action is also good for stripers along Colorado River waters in our neck of the woods. Action usually shifts from open water to major reefs and flats as our summer begins to leave and temperatures get milder. Soft plastic worms can be used also in all types of cover for bass. Bury the hook in the 6-7-inch long body Texas-style and weight it with a slip-sinker. Black, purple, motor oil or flametail are all good colors. Bass will also go after soft plastic crayfish, salamanders, frogs and snakes. More on topwater techniques – check here next week.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The first “Lannes Brock Memorial Bass Derby” will be held at Fisher’s Landing Oct. 1st with the launch at safe light – Entry Fee $40 per boat (single or team) with options $5 big fish, $5 2 lb. pot. tournament rules remain the same as they’ve been this year. Call Simon Apadoca at 928- 261-9022 with questions or to sign up.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Contact Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 or Jimmy Waits at jim@fishingjimmy.com. By fishing ABA tournaments, you earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championships and points toward “Angler of the Year” for the Yuma Region
YOUTH DOVE HUNT 2022: 25 youngsters did a great job at learning how to hunt dove safely and successfully during this year’s event at the Moore Farm in Dome Valley. Much thanks to the Farm for having the shooting areas and fields ready and waiting for the kids and their mentors to try their luck as well as to those members of Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club who were there to be sure all went safe and well for the youngsters and their parents. Their time spent was appreciated. Special Thanks to Kyla McKay (Clint Curry’s daughter), to Brian Green, Brad Hamner, Sydney Beck, Guero and Casey Quiroz, Clint Curry Jr., Becky Pope and event chairs, Debbie and Brian Shadd. A good lunch was enjoyed by everyone attending.
DOVE HUNTERS BARBECUE 2022: I’ll report findings as soon as it’s all put together.
APPLICATIONS FOR 2023 HUNT PERMIT TAGS BEING ACCEPTED NOW: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) is accepting applications for 2023 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for spring turkey, javelina, bison and raptor capture. For application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 8 of the “2023 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear and Raptor Capture Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet is posted online at www.azgfd.gov/hunting/draw. Printed versions soon will be available at all license dealers statewide (call in advance for availability). The deadline for the department to receive all applications is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022.
AZGFD REPORTS ADDITIONAL HUNT PERMIT TAG DRAW: Once again, Arizona hunters have stepped up in a big way in their support of wildlife conservation efforts across the state. More than 29,000 applications were recently submitted for a chance to draw an additional hunt permit-tag for elk, mule deer, white-tailed deer, and Gould’s turkey, while generating revenue that will bolster a variety of programs funded through the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD). The monitoring and maintenance of water catchments, and wildlife law enforcement patrols and investigations are just a couple of examples of programs that benefit from such funding. A total of 12 limited-entry permit-tags were made available for this draw, already done and applicants notified. A limited-entry permit-tag application does not preclude a hunter from applying for any other hunts throughout the year or impact bonus points. Animals harvested during limited-entry permit-tag seasons are excluded from annual bag limits. AZGFD will update customers about future limited-entry permit-tag seasons through its website (www.azgfd.gov), e-newsletters, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule begins Sept. 15 at YCFG Security building, 7 p.m. sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
I’LL BE GLAD TO HEAR: Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450 if you have questions or concerns or would like to see something more in the Yuma Outdoors column each Sunday.