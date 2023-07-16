Leslee Boggs, super fishing chairman (for Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club & Southwest Wildlife Foundation) this year came through after the 2-day season finale fishing tournament with a great report to share. He wrote, “We had 21 boats fish our YVRGC 2-day Season Finale. Day 1 at Fisher’s and Day 2 at Mittry. These are combined weights from both days, each day with a 5-fish limit. As suspected most of us struggled day 2 at Mittry, except a few. Ryan Fulton and Clayton Ray came in with an extremely impressive bag for Mittry almost 30lbs!

“Payouts were as follows: 1st – $840 – 47.33lbs – Ryan Fulton & Clayton Ray, 2nd – $504 – 42.81lbs – Tyler Shaddy & Kellan Morris, 3rd – $336 – 40.94lbs – Casey Hollis & Garrett Slater, 4th – $50 HBT GC – 36.37lbs – Robert Murray & Lynn Domby. BIG Fish – $210 – 8.81lbs – Ryan Fulton, 2lb Pot – $210 – 2.03lbs – Josh Larson, Mystery Weight – $100 – (10.5lbs) – 12.55lbs – Tom Johnson & Brandon Glascock. Prizes: Taipan Rod – Izzy Hotta, Reel – Ronnie McKay, $50 HBT GC – Ramon Gill, $25 HBT GC – Casey Hollis, $25 HBT GC – Joseph Williams, HBT Hat – Enrique Castillo, HBT Hat – Krystian Lekan.

