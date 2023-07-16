Leslee Boggs, super fishing chairman (for Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club & Southwest Wildlife Foundation) this year came through after the 2-day season finale fishing tournament with a great report to share. He wrote, “We had 21 boats fish our YVRGC 2-day Season Finale. Day 1 at Fisher’s and Day 2 at Mittry. These are combined weights from both days, each day with a 5-fish limit. As suspected most of us struggled day 2 at Mittry, except a few. Ryan Fulton and Clayton Ray came in with an extremely impressive bag for Mittry almost 30lbs!
“Payouts were as follows: 1st – $840 – 47.33lbs – Ryan Fulton & Clayton Ray, 2nd – $504 – 42.81lbs – Tyler Shaddy & Kellan Morris, 3rd – $336 – 40.94lbs – Casey Hollis & Garrett Slater, 4th – $50 HBT GC – 36.37lbs – Robert Murray & Lynn Domby. BIG Fish – $210 – 8.81lbs – Ryan Fulton, 2lb Pot – $210 – 2.03lbs – Josh Larson, Mystery Weight – $100 – (10.5lbs) – 12.55lbs – Tom Johnson & Brandon Glascock. Prizes: Taipan Rod – Izzy Hotta, Reel – Ronnie McKay, $50 HBT GC – Ramon Gill, $25 HBT GC – Casey Hollis, $25 HBT GC – Joseph Williams, HBT Hat – Enrique Castillo, HBT Hat – Krystian Lekan.
“Angler of the Year was awarded to Tyler Shaddy with 284 points. He received a Taipan Frog Rod along with $250 and will have his name engraved on the AOY trophy.
“That’s a wrap for our bass events this year! Thank you once again to all of our sponsors! This year will be hard to beat, but we will try next year! Also thank you to all the anglers who participated, these are your tournament’s!” (Good to know we can continue on next year with Leslee Boggs chairing the fishing tournament events – He is a super chairman & organizer – a huge job very well done, with our sincere thank you’s).
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: The above report signals the end of scheduled tournaments for a while since the finale. When Leslee Boggs puts a new schedule of tournaments for Bass competition together for the next season, I’ll get it ready to share here, so hope you’re looking forward to it as much as I am. If you have any questions for him his phone number is 928-580-9966 or check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop. There is a schedule of Catfish Derby’s too so I do up results for all of those as they happen.
CATFISH DERBY: Mark your calendar – include the Aug. 12-13 Annual Catfish Derby chaired by Glenda 928-580-0440 and Donny Hazlett 928-581-2063 – sign up with Glenda at Hearing Aid Specialists 550 E. 32nd St., #1 in Yuma or at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle shop – 2585 E. 16th St., Suite B. until Aug. 6 @ 6 p.m. Weigh in your one/only biggest catfish Aug. 13th 6-7 a.m. at Fisher’s Landing Boat Ramp. $20 fee to fish – (all monies will be paid back in prizes) Verizon time – Don’t be late and lose out.
ABA – AMERICAN BASS – Yuma Region: I haven’t heard anything from ABA so don’t know what they will be scheduling but hope they will find me soon so I can share. Or call them at 256-232-0406 for weekend bass angler tournament new, results & photos. I’ll be sure to share here once I know the fall schedule for our Yuma Region. Rules: Fish the Colorado River only (Imperial Dam to Walters Camp).
FISH TIP from AZGFD for July:
Adapt to summer conditions for success. Many catfish, bass and bluegill still lurk in the depths of our lakes, Colorado and Gila Rivers and ponds that have ssn a lot of the same baits and presentations. It’s time to change and experiment with new baits, new combinations and new techniques to get attention. Try combining a piece of shrimp with a worm or dip a hot dog in stinkbait. Do a web search for secret catfish baits and discover an amazing selection of concoctions sure to increase your fishing successes. Make rigging changes and try fluorescent fishing lines in lighter test weights to make your line practically invisible; or try fishing without weights to let your line flutter to the bottom; or fish w/4-6 # test line and keep weights to a minimum.
There is a lot of planning going on in Yuma and surrounding areas for events during our Annual Early Dove Season beginning on Sept. 1st. that includes:
1. A shooting event on Sunday Aug. 27. The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club will host a Pre-Season Shoot at the Adair Park trap and skeet range – Inflation has caused the cost now up to $8 beginning at 7 a.m. lasting until the last shooter is done (more on that yet to come) Prizes $15.
2. Be sure to sign up at Sprague’s Sports before hitting the trail to hunt to get in on the Big Breast Contest that Richard Sprague with Sprague Sports Shop is always ready for (details will be covered here). Check out Sprague’s hunt goodies that you need and pick up a copy of the Arizona Dove Hunt Regulations – fun through them to be sure of all the do’s and don’ts.
3. The Sept. 2nd Clint Curry Memorial Youth Dove hunt (sign up with Region IV AZGFD 928-342-0091 asap) is planned for Dome Valley (look for Tractor on a Stick) w/more information coming.
4. Another event I’ll check on and report about is the Yuma Dove Hunt and Annual Dove Cook-off. Back Country Hunters.org will cover the annual World Championship Cook off. This event can be enjoyed by the whole family with the dove hunt early on a Saturday.
5. Then moving to the Yuma Civic & Convention Center 1440 W. Desert Hills Dr. Yuma, 85365 for the early afternoon cook-off.
6. Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club will present their DOVE HUNTER’S BARBECUE DINNER at the Pivot Point Conference Center with tables available (I”ll include cost of tables here next week) Sept. 2nd with dinner at 6 pm. (complete information TBA).
7. Then on Monday, the Jim Breck Memorial Dove Hunt will take place at Smucker Park (above Kofa High School on South Avenue A) early morning.
For a complete list of all events and activities, I’ll do a wrap up toward the end of August. Note: Do get your copy of the Special Publication “Dove Hunt 2023” by The Yuma Sun Sports Dept. also a week or so available prior to the end of August.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays only. No weekdays scheduled shooting. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Keep a check on this column for when the trap and skeet club will host their ANNUAL DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park – Call Bob Avila at 928-9190662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
YUMA 4-H TRAINING for 2023-24: Mr. Stan Gourley, project leader for many years of the 4-H shooting sports, has given me the training schedule for 2023-2024 that will begin on Sept. 21 with Safety Training at the YCFG at the Fairgrounds Security bldg. from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Interested youngsters should attend the meeting with a parent or other responsible adult. In the meantime the youngsters should call the 4H office at 928-726-3904 to locate a Community 4H club to join in preparation for the shooting sports. Medical reasons have caused Mr. Gourley to retire as project leader after this year so he is hoping someone will volunteer soon to possibly work with him this year to learn about what the training and setting up on training days consist of, to be able to take it over after Mr. Gourley has to retire once the training is completed on March 24, 2024. If you might be able to volunteer for the job you can reach Mr. Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com or contact the 4H office in Yuma at the number above.
Some maintaining clubs at Adair Park take time out during our hot summer months so that means those ranges are left open for anyone to utilize for your hunting practice free of charge from dawn to dusk when no scheduled shooting is underway. A good idea to call the clubs who maintain ranges at Adair before heading out for practice in case the ranges are already in use. On the other hand, shoot fees are ordinarily reasonable and that money goes for maintaining and doing necessary repairs and additions to the ranges so you’d be helping with that along with getting some great practice in for any money you pay to shoot.