Here are a bunch of great tips for catching bass.
I hope you’ll try them all and keep them handy to learn easily how they work when you’re fishing for bass.
- Strike Twice: As soon as you’ve recovered from the initial hookup and have a taut line, set the hook again. This is critical with plastic worms, which often bunch up and impede hook penetration.
- Supersize it: A large spinnerbait (1 1/2 ounce) is an overlooked big bass lure, but it has to be fished deep and slowly. Try pulling a large spinnerbait along the bottom like a worm; lift it, then drop it back while reeling up slack. Let it flutter down along the edges of cover, keeping a taut line on the drop.
- Tune your tackle: Frequently check your line for nicks and abrasions that rob its strength. Set your drag tight enough to ensure a good hookset and to have the power to stop a large bass from surging into cover.
- Relive the past: Unless environmental conditions – like water levels and vegetation – change radically, places where you’ve caught big bass in the past, are likely to produce big bass in the future. Mark these locations and fish them often.
- Bulk up in spring: In spring, spinnerbaits account for a lot of big bass, in part because these lures are easy to fish and the bass are fairly shallow. To make one more effective, add a soft trailer to the hook to provide bulk, extra action, and color. Another excellent spring lure is a 6 – to 8-inch lizard or salamander; in many places a green pumpkinseed color is best
- Fish big minnow plugs: Fish a big bodied minnow plug (5 to 7 inches long with a small lip) around shallow cover, or a similarly big-bodied diving plug (with a large lip) where there are obstructions and current.
- Fish small water: Small lakes that are not heavily pressured tend to be very good bets for catching large bass, because the fish are more accessible throughout the season.
- If you see a large “basswiper” and miss your lure, immediately toss a different lure back in the same place. Plastic worms, hard or soft jerkbaits, suspending minnow plugs, and other slow-moving lures make the best follow ups
- Try Trolling: Troll with deep diving plugs in deep water. Use big-lipped divers that will dig in along the bottom. Slowly troll with 60 to 100 feet of line out, using your outboard. Pay special attention to channels, humps and shoals,
- Buzz the bass: Try a large triple-wing buzzbait around cover on cloudy days when the water is warm and the surface is calm or only slightly rippled.
- Notice: Fish spots that all bass like but that are somehow different from spots that bass prefer. A cluster of stickups is more likely to hold a big bass than a lone tree. A SEPARATE POD OF MILFOIL is more attractive than a main mass. Points of timber or milfoil are more inviting than uniform edges.
- Use the ideal lure: An 8- to 10-inch-long plastic worm is a go-to big-bass lure during the summer. Large soft worms are especially effective because they’re fished much slower than most other lures and usually retrieved on the bottom. They’re easy for bass to capture.
- Swim your baits: Try a large, single hooked, soft-bodied swim bait (a fish-shaped lure with embedded leadhead around the deep edges of submerged timber and along deep dropoffs
- Try live bait: Still fishing and super slow trolling with live bait produces big bass. Fish with bait that comes from the top forage foods (shiners, crayfish, shad, etc.) of bass in that area. It’s essential that the baits be lively, and that you strike quickly when a fish takes the bait in order to avoid deep-hooking the bass and causing injury or mortality.
- Bring your camera: The image of your great fish may be burned into your memory, but your friends will want hard proof. A snapshot will let you preserve your trophy without killing the fish
Good luck with your learning to catch those big bass – hope these tips help, thanks to Field and Stream.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Complete results from the April 15th bass tournament, with 33 boats on the water, are: 1st – 26.1lbs – Kellan & Brodie Morris, 2nd – 21.33lbs – Tyler Shaddy, 3rd – 21.14lbs – Joel Valenzuela & Jimmy Gomez, 4th – 17.9lbs – Joseph Williams; BIG Fish – 7.5lbs – Kellan Morris; 2lb Pot – 2.0lbs exact Garrett Slater; Mystery Weight (22.5lbs) – 21.33lbs – Tyler Shaddy; Lightest 5 Fish Limit – 7.68lbs – Jeff & Charles CJ Lechner. Other winners:Taipan Rod – Max Ziemer, Reel – Dave Shill, $50 HBT GC – Tyler Shaddy, Rapala Scale – Garrett Slater, Radfin Hat – Pat Headington, Radfin Hat – Izzy Hotta. Questions? Visit Leslee Boggs at lesleeboggs@gmail.com. Raffle items donated by Chapman Chevrolet, our great sponsor. Reminder, the 8-pound pot is still ready and waiting so don’t miss other tournaments and try for it! Other competition coming up: YVRGC membership is required for non-open bass tournaments pay down 3 places with 100% payout. Future bass tournaments are planned on May 13th, June 3rd and 17th, then the 2-day July 8-9 final for the season with Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. $40 entry fee for boat (solo or 2 person team) with $5 options for Big Fish and 2 lb. pot.
The new CATFISH DERBY SERIES with YVRGC is in full swing with the April 29th Jacob Daily Memorial Catfish Derby. Sign up now at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop 585 E. 16th St – where you’ll sign up for all YVRGC tournaments; then the Ted Townsend Memorial on May 13th followed on June 10 by the June Derby, July 1st for the July Derby. Fish all tournaments on Colorado River waters from Walters Camp down to Morales Dam. Must be a member of YVRGC to fish this series.This new series will pay down 3 spots $1,000/$500/$250 along with a few raffle prizes for random spots 4/30. Angler of the year will receive a trophy and cash prize. Each tournament raffle tickets for prizes will be given at sign up.
YVRGC YOUTH FISHING CLINICS are in full swing with registration being accepted by Region IV Game and Fish office – 342-0091. As soon as I know, I’ll let you know when the next fishing clinic will take place – There is room for 50 youths at each clinic but registration runs out fast so don’t wait to get signed up.
- AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – YUMA REGION: Check here next week for results of yesterday’s bass tournament with Tracy Puree, ABA’s tournament chair for the Yuma Region at 928-978-3659.
Hunt Happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Check here next week for results of the latest Water for Wildlife Golf Tournament just held at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course – Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143, Brad Hamner at 928-941-0523 or Mike Daily at 928-920-2560 with questions.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES: ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Ave. B & 24th st. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. While youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin, should use this time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer hours will begin in May thru October, open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information; SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open ro all archers and would-be-archers.Call Rick at 928-750-6279.