What is BOW? Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) offers hands-on workshops to women 18 and older at all fitness levels. No experience is necessary. BOW encourages a supportive environment conducive to learning, making friends, and having fun. Participants learn skills such as gun safety, shooting, angling (including fly fishing), camping, Dutch-oven cooking, map and compass reading, rappelling, geocaching, and marksmanship with rifle and bow. You can also get to know BOW through its Facebook Page: Arizona Becoming an Outdoors Woman, or by joining the Facebook group @Arizona-Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman
Join them for a 3-day BOW – Sept. 9-11 at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott. This great woman’s opportunity is sponsored by Arizona Wildlife Federation. The AWF conducts Becoming an Outdoors-Woman twice a year at Friendly Pines Camp in the spring and early fall. AWF also hosts a Deluxe BOW in the desert at Saguaro Lake Ranch in January or February. The three-day workshops begin at noon Friday and end shortly after noon the following Sunday. A complete list of courses which you may find at BOW can be found in the BOW Class Descriptions.
In addition to the various classes, there are a number of evening events to enjoy that may include “hawk talks,” nature hikes, talent shows, fly tying and wild game tasting. The instructors, who volunteer their time to teach these classes, are experts in their field. Some are employed in the fields they teach; others are experts in their subjects, including archery and rifle marksmanship. Still others are Arizona Game and Fish and U.S. Forest Service employees with years of experience in the flora and fauna of Arizona.
The Arizona BOW workshop is part of the same curriculum and each workshop is organized with the aid of the Safari Club International of Phoenix and the Arizona Game and Fish Department. The National Wildlife Federation and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation are just two of BOW’s national supporters.
You can apply for BOW scholarships using the Scholarship Application Form. Scholarship Applications are due 45 days before the first day of BOW camp. If you would like to help send another worthy woman to BOW please consider donating toward the scholarship fund. Either send a check to the AWF office, writing “BOW Scholarship” in the memo, or click on the “Donation” button below. When completing the payment screen just indicate the Sandra Nagiller Fund for the purpose. Contact BOW via e-mail at bow@azwildlife.org or call 480-201-7456 for more information. Also visit AWF at Arizona Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1182, Mesa, AZ 85211, awf@azwildlife.org
Hunt happenings
Yuma’s Desert Doves “Women on the Wing” is for women in the Yuma area wanting to learn everything about hunting, fishing and the outdoors. If you’re a lady who is interested, it’s a great group of gals and you’d be very welcome. They meet 6 p.m. the third Thursday each month at Brewers (north side off west 24th Street, east side of Avenue B). Call Catherine Thompson: 928-580-9012, visit cthompson@azgfd.gov or Tanja Eiben 928-581-6851, visit tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com who can answer all your questions in case you are interested. Partners are AZGFD, SWWF, YVRGC, Yuma Trap & Skeet, Yuma Young Guns, SWBH, Well Armed Woman Yuma Chapter, AZ BOW & AWF.
COCONINO COUNTY HUNT ACCESS CLOSURES 2022: The Arizona Game and Fish Dept (AZGFD) advises hunters that the recent Tunnel and Pipeline fires, and subsequent burn-scar flooding, have resulted in serious safety issues that will impact public access into these areas near Flagstaff. The Coconino National Forest has closed portions of game management units 7E and 11M to address these issues. These closures will limit hunting access for all hunts in 2022. AZGFD is working to ensure hunters will have as much access into these units as safely as possible.
The U.S. Forest Service administratively closes lands for various reasons, including safety concerns. These types of closures are not necessarily limited to vehicular travel; they also may include access by foot. All hunters are urged to be safe, follow all restrictions, and plan ahead to determine areas of access for their hunts. “All of us want to be out enjoying the forest, but it is not worth the risk of injury or death to unlawfully be in an area that has been temporarily closed for valid safety concerns,” said Colby Walton, wildlife manager for Unit 7. Hunters should monitor this ongoing situation, as updates may be made to the closure order. For the latest closure information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/coconino/alerts-notices.
RECOVERING AMERICA’S WILDLIFE ACT: Backcountry Hunters are “right on the cusp of passing legislation that would dedicate nearly $1.4 billion annually to state and tribal fish and wildlife management agencies to conserve at-risk species. With enough support by individuals, a vote on this historic legislation is possible once the Senate returns from recess in September. Having already passed by the House of Representatives, this bill needs a positive vote by the Senate so it can become reality and help conserve our fish and wildlife for future generations. Help us continue building momentum and tell your senator to support a vote for this bill and get it across the finish line.” Want to learn more? Visit http://www.backcountryhunters.org
EARLY DOVE SEASON RIGHT AROUND CORNER: Important reminders: The Sept. 1 opener will see many of us out in the field prior to daylight with shotgun in hand ready and waiting to take that first shot once birds leave their roosts and begin flying. Each of us hopes to fill that game bag so we can look forward to defeathering, cleaning and preparing the meat for a long yearned-for meal. The special section in the Yuma Sun covered just about everything you’d ever want to know about doves, including the Do’s & Don’ts, hints on where to find them along with hunting tips and great dove recipes. Hope you got your copy but if you haven’t and would like to enjoy the recipes or other information, visit www.YumaSun.com or stop by the Sun’s office to pick up a copy!
BIG BREAST CONTEST: Don’t overlook the Sept 1st & 2nd Big Breast Contest at Sprague’s Sports. It’s free and no registration ahead of time. Some great prizes for the winner with the biggest breast. Be sure to leave one wing attached to the breast for identification. Thanks to the sponsors of this great contest; Also on Sept. 3 is the 3rd ANNUAL DOVE HUNT & COOK OFF by the Yuma Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers. Partnering with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and City of Yuma, they will bring you this special event. The group will begin with the dove hunt at sunrise on that Saturday so if you are interested, contact backcountry hunters.org to get the meeting location. Then if you’d like to get in on the Dove Cookoff around 11 a.m. rsvp Justin Nelson at outlook.com. You will be welcome to put your best Dove Recipe to work at the Yuma Convention & Civic Center. Bring the whole family for a fun day of food, fun and doves.
Another reminder – when in the field be sure of being a good sportsman – always! Ethical hunting is a must to help Yuma continue offering our great dove hunts. Note: When the season is done – on Sept. 17th Sprague Sports (Richard Sprague) will offer a DOVE HUNT CLEAN UP Sept. 24th so we can give our time to help ensure next year’s hunts. All hunt areas need to be cleaned up and “Left Better than we find it.” Meet at Sprague’s Sports at 6 a.m. We need to pick up everything we find so farmers’ fields and all dove areas will still be open for our next year’s dove hunts as it was for this year’s hunt. We are fortunate that our farmers and private property owners are willing for us to put their lands to the test and we need to keep them content and ready to welcome us when the next hunt rolls around/ Thanks to – Sprague’s Sports, Yuma Visitors Bureau, City of Yuma, Southwest Wildlife Foundation, Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club, Back Country Hunters & Anglers, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever and the AZGFD. Their help is always appreciated.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: I’m hoping to have results of the Biggest Catfish at the Annual 2022 CATFISH DERBY soon or call Glenda 928-580-0440 or Donny at 928581-2063. The club will also host the Sept. 24th Youth Mini-clinic with Region 4 AZGFD at West Wetlands – Sign up ASAP with Game & Fish at 342-0091. More fishing news next week!
Shooting sports
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: Youngsters serious about getting together with the shooting sports this fall need to get together with a 4H Club in Yuma to be ready to sign up for the firearms training beginning in September, first at the Yuma County Fairgrounds, then moving to Dome Valley in December to finish out the year. Yuma County 4-H Shooting Sports Project 2022-2023 Shooting Sports training schedule begins Sept. 15 at YCFG Security building, 7:00-8:00 PM, sign up, safety training and one time fee of $10 per youth for consumables. Check each week for more news. Contact Stan (stan_marsha@q.com) for info or call 388-8995.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – through October – Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Ask about plans for this year’s Pre-Season Shoot August at the Adair Park range; The July Board Meeting will be on 7/25. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Matches discontinued until November. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. We will start on Fridays 8 a.m. or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time. Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450 with questions or thoughts and ideas you’d like to see in print. I’ll be glad to hear.