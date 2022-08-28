What is BOW? Becoming an Outdoors-Woman (BOW) offers hands-on workshops to women 18 and older at all fitness levels. No experience is necessary. BOW encourages a supportive environment conducive to learning, making friends, and having fun. Participants learn skills such as gun safety, shooting, angling (including fly fishing), camping, Dutch-oven cooking, map and compass reading, rappelling, geocaching, and marksmanship with rifle and bow. You can also get to know BOW through its Facebook Page: Arizona Becoming an Outdoors Woman, or by joining the Facebook group @Arizona-Becoming-an-Outdoors-Woman

Join them for a 3-day BOW – Sept. 9-11 at Friendly Pines Camp in Prescott. This great woman’s opportunity is sponsored by Arizona Wildlife Federation. The AWF conducts Becoming an Outdoors-Woman twice a year at Friendly Pines Camp in the spring and early fall. AWF also hosts a Deluxe BOW in the desert at Saguaro Lake Ranch in January or February. The three-day workshops begin at noon Friday and end shortly after noon the following Sunday. A complete list of courses which you may find at BOW can be found in the BOW Class Descriptions.

