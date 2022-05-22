Arizona’s over-the-counter, nonpermit-tag archery deer hunting opportunity will continue for the 2022-2023 hunts, but harvest limits have been set by unit and by species. This approach is in accordance with hunt guidelines (www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Guidelines/) approved April 1 by the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Harvest limits were set at 20 percent of the estimated harvest for a unit and species. Failure to report a harvest, as well as hunting in a closed unit, will be strictly enforced.
All over-the-counter archery deer hunters will be required to report their harvest either online or by phone within 48 hours of taking their deer (details to be published in the 2022-2023 Arizona Hunting Regulations booklet). When the number of deer equaling the archery deer harvest limit for a particular unit and species has been reported, the unit will be closed to further archery deer hunting at sundown the Wednesday immediately following. Hunters will be responsible for checking online or by telephone before hunting to determine if their desired hunt unit is still open. The department’s website will be updated continuously to reflect the number of deer harvested and whether a harvest limit has been reached and a unit is closed.
Arizona Game and Fish (AZGFD.gov) offers license auto-renewal: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has introduced a new option that allows hunting and fishing license holders to have their licenses automatically renewed upon expiration. “Arizona’s annual licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, but not everyone remembers when their licenses expire,” said Assistant Director Doug Cummings. “The voluntary auto renew option was added to improve customer convenience so they don’t have a gap when their license expires.”
Things to know before opting for license auto-renewal: License auto-renewal is only available for the following licenses: Resident Hunt, Resident Fish, Resident Hunt/Fish Combo, Nonresident Fish, Nonresident Hunt/Fish Combo. Customers must have an AZGFD portal account to add license auto-renewal. Customers should use their existing portal account. If assistance is needed to fix an existing portal account, email customer service at customer@azgfd.gov. Do not create a new portal account if one already exists. Any credit card added to a portal account specifically for license auto-renewal will NOT be used for draw applications or any other AZGFD product.
Fishing Clubs:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Stay in practice for the May 14th Jimmy Phipps Memorial Derby held by the club with the launch out of Fisher’s Landing/Martinez Lake. Pre-Registration is required for tournaments. Sign up in town at The Hideaway prior to heading out to the water, Entry is $40 per boat (1 or 2 persons) with Options $5 Big Fish and $5 for 2lb. pot. Rules are YVRGC membership required for non-open tournaments that pay down 3 places (100% payout), 5 bass limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty. Launch at safe light. Remember, members earn points at tournaments going toward the “ Angler of the Year” awards. A good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experience fishermen. All anglers are welcome to club “open” tournaments. call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Hope you were able o fish the latest tournament yesterday – Hope to have results along with info. on the next ABA tournament for the next column or call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know.
MINI-FISHING CLINICS: a reminder of the kids fishing being planned at Community ponds by the Rod and Gun Club working with Region IV Arizona Game and Fish personnel in addition to the Annual Youth Fishing Clinic at Mittry Lake that has always been so popular. A great idea – it will give youngsters the opportunity to fish different times all year long. Thanks ahead for all the parents willing to transport and be with their youngsters while they enjoy the fishing fun. Mini-fishing clinics are a real winner! It’s always FREE for the kids! Check here next week with results of the first mini-clinics in Somerton held recently – hope to have dates and times for other mini-fishing clinics coming up so you can plan ahead.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students. I’m told Simon Apadoca has taken it over this year so I’ll check with Simon and report my findings next week. Or, If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Simon at 928-261-0922 or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to any questions you might have. (Check here next week once I’ve checked to be sure Simon’s information is correct).
Shooting Sports:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: During May we will have our usual 1st and 3rd Saturday matches, then discontinue club organized matches until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting our Friday silhouette matches during the summer as my schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 for answers to questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
