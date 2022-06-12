Game and Fish wants our help in keeping Arizona wildlife “wild.” As we head for the high country to escape seering, triple-digit temps, the odds of human-wildlife encounters take place and at times climb higher. We need to discourage animals from hanging around as well as reminding ourselves to leave baby wildlife alone. Most times when a young animal is found, Mom may only be gone temporarily and not for long at all – possibly just looking for food for their young. Never feed wildlife and while camping, keep a clean camp. Store food items and trash away from your tent or sleeping area – even an empty wrapper can attract a bear from a long distance. Even toothpaste and lotions can draw their attention. Eliminate odors from cooking while camping. Wash up and change clothes before going to bed. Put food waste and garbage at a secure location such as a bear-proof dumpster. Carry bear spray and encourage others to be safe by following these suggestions.
Our handling wildlife for any reason can have negative consequences for the animal. Baby wildlife are rarely orphaned and handling them may make it reliant on humans and can also make it difficult for that animal to survive in the wild. For more information on living with wildlife, visit www.azgfd.gov/wildlife.
Hunt happenings
HAHWG: The AZGFD Grant applications are being accepted now – closes 7/12/2022. Apply via an online form for 2022-23 seasonal events and projects. There is $75,000 available once again. Details on how to apply are at www.azgfd.gov/LSGOr or visit http://www.azgfd.com/hunting/grant program. Questions? Contact Doug Burt, recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3) Manager, AZGFD office: 622-236-7487. Mobile: 602-531-7578, Email: dburt@azgfd.gov.
Permit-tags for 2022 hunts – Tuesday June 14th: Applications being accepted now for draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane. Visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw/. You must have a current hunt license, Customer ID, Point Guard Plus – Standard Point Guard ensures applicants can surrender their hunt permit-tag for any reason and the accumulated bonus points that are expended to draw that hunt permit-tag will be reinstated. A portal account is no longer required to purchase a PointGuard product. Visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw.
Hunt clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Get signed up now for the 2022 Prairie Dog Quest July 1-2 at the Route 66 Motel, 22750 AZ-66, Seligman, AZ 86337. Let them know you are a YVGC member – call Ruth for a room at 928-422-3470. Dinner at 7 p.m. July 2 with great prizes. RSVP now to Bobbie Nash at 928-503-3390. Include shirt size with RSVP.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Don’t miss the “Women on the Wing Annual Banquet June 25th at the Elks Lodge (1917 w. 32nd St., #1). Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Call Shawnna Krull at 760-884-9175, Everyone welcome! Purchase tickets at http://pfgf.mueventscenter.com/event/YDD-inaugural-banquet-62320.
Hunter education: On site classes in Yuma are done now until weather cools. Sprague’s will also do one field day each month when the classes begin again with all qualifications for 30 students – call 726-0022 for dates and times. Check out other ranges at Adair Park as well for shooting practice. With some ranges not holding scheduled matches until fall, some are open for your “SAFE” shooting practice from dawn to dusk – you may need to bring your own target. Besides the Trap and Skeet range, Black powder is also still shooting at times and the archery range is still shooting week-ends – a good idea to check out all ranges to see what’s going on, before making use of them for that much needed practice.azgfd.gov/pointguard.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: July 9 – Big Bass Derby/Fisher’s Landing – The fisherman earning “Angler of the Year” award this year will be reported here next week – the fishing club offers a good opportunity for beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club open tournaments. Call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-0922 or visit taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Check here next week for results of the June 11th – final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. The free $1,000 pot to the winner of the Big Fish Option who weighs in a bass over 8-pounds at each tournament is still provided to ABA Yuma Region by Chapman Chevrolet during the 2022 season. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at community ponds with Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one planned is on National Hunting & Fishing Day Sept. 24 at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Weekly Fish Tip: As promised last week, tips on Walleye are here. Ordinarily the best bet for catching walleye is when water and weather are less than our summer at Yuma waters. Fundamental livebait rig consists of a slipsinker sliding on the main line, followed by a snell consisting of a swivel, length of line and hook. Most snells range from 3- to 5 feet. This rig is bumped along the bottom in likely areas where walleyes hold. In spring, particularly along sand and gravel drop-offs at the deep edge of bars at the mouth of creek arms. Most rigging is for relatively shallow water in spring. In windy conditions, walleyes also often move up on shallow flats. Longer snells often produce better results than shorter snells in clear water. Because stealth often is a key in rigging situations, anglers often tie up their own snells with a light (6 lb.) limp monofilament instead of relying on over-the-counter snells that have heavier line. Try upriver such as at Martinez Lake – some of the bigger canals may come up with a walleye bite as well. Call the guys or gals at Region IV AZGFD at 928-342-0091 for suggestions. They just reported snapping turtles biting along the Colorado River at Yuma area waters so check that out as well. Check here for bluegill tips next week – they do keep biting all summer long and are always hungry for nightcrawlers, etc.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches, are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915 for answers to questions.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
