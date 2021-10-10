When hunting for mule deer, binoculars and quiet go together. Some of the following tips were taken from Remi Warren’s 10 tips for hunting mule deer. Find a spot where you can see areas in all directions around you and sit still – let your eyes do the walking. Scan the hillsides by looking for anything that might move or be out of place. Check for an ear or tail twitch or any movement that doesn’t belong. There will still be a good share of walking while hunting deer but let your bino’s be your best friend in the field when attempting to locate deer or any wild game animal.
Be extra quiet. Mule deer have extra good hearing and can pick up sounds other big game can miss. As Game and Fish has suggested, “Wear non-noisy clothing and never talk above a whisper.” If you’re bowhunting, keep in mind muleys can also pick up any sound made by your feet. Walking without boots wearing socks or going bare foot to hunt quietly is well worth your while, but it takes extra care to avoid cactus and sharp rocks while stalking quietly.
Mule deer often-times lie in broken terrain and have a way of being where man doesn’t like to be, so keep a close eye on the spot where you first spotted your game because terrain seems to change depending on the distances involved.
When visibility is low and cover heavy, grunting and rattling works. Try using a distress call. Hearing a fawn bleat works wonders on does, while bucks spring in to see what’s going on – they might stop out of curiosity, giving just long enough for you to take your shot. Be sure your muley plans to stay put before taking your shot. As Warren says, “They flick their tail right before making a move or taking a step.” A single step can mean the difference between a perfect shot and a miss or a non-lethal wound (that should always be avoided when at all possible).
If your deer spots you, lay down and don’t move at all. Chances are, after awhile, they’ll go back to their regular business (be patient because this may take awhile). Once your deer has decided to walk off or bed down, wait some more, than after a while, continue your stalk.
Warren says, “you can often fool their eyes, you may fool their ears, but you will never fool a mule deer’s nose.” Keep the wind in your favor always when moving around quietly. Think of this when planning to use a scent, but be sure the wind stays “right.” Remember, you are always hiking and constantly sweating – scent plus sweat may not mix to your advantage. You definitely need to play the wind.
Warren also has found 80 percent of the deer live on about 10 percent of the land. Find where the deer like to be and focus on those areas. These tips and more can be found in the “Complete Guide to Hunting, Butchering and Cooking Wild Game” by Steven Rinella.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB – The Yuma County Fair Fall Fest at the fairgrounds will be open at noon Oct 14 through Oct. 23 with lots of things to do and see. Adults $6, youth 6-12 $4, 5 & under Free. Don’t miss getting in on the fun times once they get started. Check in at the big barn for the YVRGC corner booth – some interesting things going on.
QUAIL SEASON ABOUT TO BEGIN: Latest reports from Arizona Game and Fish brings good news for Quail hunters for the season running from Oct. 15 this year through Feb. 6, 2022. They say, “This is Gambels quail year! If you’ve ever wanted to try quail hunting in Arizona, this is your year! You many not even need a bird dog (though admittedly they’ll make hunting quail easier) because there are Gambel’s quail all over our desert landscapes this season. For seasoned quail hunters, here’s a great opportunity to introduce a new hunter to the fun that is quail hunting. We think you’ll find that you enjoy watching someone else learn to love the challenge of the hunt as much as you do. So go ahead and invite that friend who’s on the fence about hunting but would love to harvest their own meat, or take a grandchild, any, child or someone who enjoys watching the dogs hunt for quail. Talk to your friends or family about why you love quail hunting and your enthusiasm is sure to spark some interest.
When you go, teach by example with ethical hunting practices, like only taking a few birds in a covey (so the others can keep making more for later), talk about the valuable role hunters play in conservation, and how you enjoy harvesting and eating clean, organic meat. Maye you love the fancy dishes and tasty stews made with quail, maybe you enjoy the time out hiking some of the most beautiful and rugged country in the Southwest, or maybe you just enjoy working with your dog when it goes “birdie” ... whatever the reason. I’ll continue next week with more on Quail hunts in Yuma and surrounding areas.
BASS TIP: With bass holding at all depths depending on changing water temperatures, here are tactics worth trying to entice them. To try for scattered bass at shallow waters, try a small crankbait with a large lip to make it wiggle and dive from 2- to 6- feet. Fish over submerged bottom cover using short 25- to 30 foot casts, 3- to 5- feet apart followed up with quick retrieves. Where shore waters drop off into dark depths, work with larger big-lip lures that dive 6- to 30- feet on a steady retrieve. Look for cattails, maiden cane, brush, hydrilla, melfoil, coontail or flooded timber. These lures swim at at 45 degree angles and the big lip and body shield the hooks behind them – no hang-ups. Cast them freely. When you feel the body touch something, nudge the lure with your rod tip while continuing to reel, and it will bulldog its way along. You’ll find these lures are ideal for crawling over limbs, logs, fallen trees, riprap and rocks. If a lure gets lodged against something, give it slack line and it will usually float free.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Oct. 6 YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are also welcome to get in on a tasty reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s going on with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Put Adair Park Ranges to good use while maintaining clubs are gone for the summer. As a member of the public, vacant ranges are open to your use dawn to dusk for your safe shooting practice. Be sure to pick up all litter & spent shells while there to take away with you when you leave. The motto is, “Leave it better than you find it” a really good thing to remember. RANGES OPEN NOW:
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 at the club house paid prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range..
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: shooting ARCHERY Sundays 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome!
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
