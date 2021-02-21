Anglers in Yuma’s fishing community will be glad to learn that the young fishermen and women are still at it. Our Yuma High School Bass Fishing club has had a name change as well as a change in leadership this year – it’s now “Yuma Student Anglers” (YSA) with seven very active teams and their adult volunteers moving ahead with preparations to host the Arizona High School State Tournament Finals here at Mittry Lake on March 27. Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC) will award the winning team of the March tournament a $1,000 scholarship for their success.
David Shill has taken over as leader of the H.S. Fishing Club from David Parrish who worked so successfully with the high school fishermen and women since its beginning prior to his retiring this year as head volunteer of the group. Parrish commented about Shill taking over, “With Dave Shill and Simon Apadoca running it, we should expect nothing less than perfection. Their hearts are in it and we should hope to see another state champion for our winning Yuma team.” Shill reports, after the March tournament is done, the winners will fish the National/World Finals being held June 30-July 3 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, S.C. The Yuma Student Anglers will put in time for practice at Mittry Lake prior to March 27.
Fish Tip: With the spawn in progress, now is prime time to blow the dust off that lazy fishing gear and get busy on the water. Whether you catch anything or not, it’s well worth the time and effort as well as great therapy for that tired mind and body. And, it’s even more worthwhile if you take a child along to enjoy it with you. Our weather and water temperatures are warming with fishing results doing the same – productive when fishing for largemouth bass along the Colorado River. Crankbait is doing well for bait. For flipping into heavy cover, try the Texas rig with a salamander that has a glass bead and brass collar between the hook and sliding sinker. It gives off a clicking sound as it is fished in short hops at rocky areas. This is also good for brush or heavy cover where you don’t want to get hung up. Work backwaters where water is calm and warming
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Results, thanks to Brandon Kendall showing the team Joseph Williams/Nicole Williams captured 1st place with their 5 fish total weighing in at 21.70 while Lynn Domby placed 2nd total weight 20.20. In 3rd pl. was Tyler Shaddy/Kellan Morris with their 19.78 total. Others placing: 4. Manuel Santa Cruz/Robert Powell 18.33, 5. Robby Ballew/Wallace Wright 17.29, 6. Tim Price/Robby Shehan 17.02, 7. Charles Stankowik/Gray Key 16.90, 8. Heth Troncatti 16.29, 9. Ryan Fulton/Claytom Ray 15.85 and 10. Lanny Brock/Greg Abney 15.32. Congratulations one and all. There were a total of 26 teams competing. The next tournament is Jimmy Phipps’ Memorial Bass Tournament March 13 at Mittry Lake. Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb. Pot Option. Email fishing tournament chairmen Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions or sign up at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop.
American Bass Assoc (ABA) – Yuma Region: Check here next week for current results, then sign up to fish March 20 at Fisher’s Landing. Please have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans coming up.
The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop will host their Bass Tournament April 10th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to sign up or ask questions.
Yuma Student Anglers: Be sure to keep ears and eyes open for more news of YSA or call David Shill at 949-246-6646. Visit davidhshill51@gmail.com. The March 27th State tournament being held in Yuma at the beginning of this column is very important to the Yuma high school teams. Watch for more news as time draws near.
Hunt happenings
Don’t miss great raffles: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation are continuing fund-raising raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts as well as hunters and anglers. For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check out www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Winners of any raffle do not need to be present at the drawing. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. YVRGC Board members have tickets. The odds of winning are very good with only 1,500 tickets being sold. Also plan ahead to take part in the Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament May 22 at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course – details to follow.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department’s (AZGFD) Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the illegal killing of several mule deer near Congress, Ariz. With the generosity of several sportsmen’s groups, including the Arizona Mule Deer Organization, Christian Hunters of America and the Arizona Mule Deer Foundation, these organizations are offering an additional combined reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Between Oct. 18-29, 2020, AZGFD officers found the remains of several fresh deer, including bucks and does near the intersection of Date Creek Road and OX Ranch Road northwest of Congress. Officers determined that the deer had been skinned out and the meat taken. There were no open deer hunts in the area during this time. Evidence found at the scene suggests this was not a one-time event and that the suspect(s) frequented the area and spent considerable time there. AZGFD Wildlife Manager Brian Dietz states, “The location is near a well- traveled area along Date Creek Road. Anyone out scouting, recreating or just passing through may have witnessed something that could help us resolve this case. Poachers are not hunters; they are criminals stealing from the residents of Arizona.” Anyone who may have information is encouraged to call the Operation Game Thief Hotline toll-free at 1-800-352-0700. Caller identities will remain confidential and callers can report anonymously if needed. You can also report online at https://www.azgfd.com/ogt. Callers should reference OGT #20-003449 when reporting information on this case.
Arizona Sportsmen For Wildlife Conservation Wildlife Conservation Fund Proposal Guidelines: These grant funds are generated from the sale of AZ License Plates that I reported earlier. Purpose – The purpose of the Wildlife Conservation Fund is to provide funding for habitat projects that are deemed beneficial for all species of wildlife in Arizona, including but not limited to, big game, small game, non-game and fish. It is also available to help fund hunting and angling recruitment and/or retention activities or wildlife conservation education events or programs. The three categories are Habitat, Education, Hunter / Angler Recruitment; Who Can Apply: Any 501c3 within Arizona can apply for project or event funding as long as they are in good standing with the Arizona Corporation Commission. http://www.azcc.gov/divisions/corporations/; Process: Applications for project funding will be submitted in writing on forms provided by the AZSFWC (application forms: Fillable PDF). Approved applications require a report filed within 60 days following the project completion. Completion Report Form DOC: Until further notice, please attach a COVID contingency plan if your event/project could be affected. We are now considering all grants on a quarterly cycle, the next, 2nd quarter cycle, application deadline is April 1st with applications funding approved by May 31st . AZSWC is seeking to fund projects that provide specific “on-the-ground” benefits to Arizona’s diverse wildlife, conservation education as well as Hunter Recruitment and Retention activities. Grants are not to be used for raffle prizes. Note: Before funding can occur for habitat projects, all projects must have received the approval of the appropriate land management organization and/or the appropriate wildlife management organization where the project is proposed.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or caLL 928-247-4450 with “outdoors” questions. Shooting sports news will be in next week’s column.