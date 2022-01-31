Game and Fish reminds us, the Hunt Draw Deadline to apply is 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Feb. 8 for pronghorn or elk – visit www.azgfd.gov and click on “Apply for a Draw.” Very important to hunters! See Page 8 of the “2022 Pronghorn and Elk Hunt Draw Information” booklet. The booklet can be viewed at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Regulations/. Applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunting license (or combo hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (Feb. 8). Licenses available online, and at any department office. When purchasing an Arizona hunting (or combo. hunt and fish) license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That number will be required as part of the draw application process. License dealers statewide no longer sell traditional paper licenses, but many of them will offer to sell licenses through AZGFD’s online purchase system. AZGFD provided a list of dealers offering online license purchases at www.azgfd.com/license/.
Know your Department ID or Customer ID to be submitted with an application for permit-draw. There are four ways to locate a Dept. ID or Cust. ID: (1) Use the new “Customer ID Retrieval Tool” that is found at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/, www.azgfd.com/license/ or when adding applicants when applying for a hunt permit-tag; (2) Log into your AZGFD portal account and click “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard;” (3) Check your Hunt or Combination Hunt and Fish license if it was purchased online; or (4) Call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Check your AZGFD portal account. Review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Hunt happenings:
QUAIL SEASON ENDS FEB. 6TH: My family came home no success. How about you?
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Feb. 02 club meeting will be followed by a fundraiser of camping, fishing, hunting and outdoors “anything and everything.” Fun Auction with Larry Smart, auctioneer – to raise event funds with all the goodies members no longer have use for. “One person’s trash is another person’s treasure.” Bargains galore, everything from soup to nuts will be on hand. Come see for yourself at American Legion Hall, 2575 Virginia Dr. in Yuma around 8 p.m. The club still has tickets available for the raffle, a HENRY Big Boy 30-30 Winchester Rifle. Check it out at yvrgc.org. the odds are great. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143.
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – Feb. 17th at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing clubs:
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Feb. 12 is set for the ALL MEMBERS BASS DERBY out of Fisher’s Landing. See details in next week’s column or call Simon Apodaca at 928-261-9200.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call 928-210-3372.
Shooting sports:
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: Sorry I haven’t gotten results yet of this years Rendezvous at Adair Park black powder range. Regular black powder matches will begin again week-ends. Check here later or call Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736;
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as their Junior Shooting Program.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February – check here for details next week, Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me – with questions or concerns – at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.