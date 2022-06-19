It has been quite awhile since I had checked in for Randy Newburg’s hunt ideas so I took a look-see at his writing about things to do when you only having a five-day hunt for elk and it’s well worth sharing (especially now when there is still time for planning for your hunt).
He says, “Pre-Plan every step: It’s one thing if you are hunting a familiar area for your elk – you no doubt have a good idea of where to begin locating your animal but a bit of scouting prior to hunting will give you good ideas of ‘where’ to hunt – that and checking in before hand with Game and Fish personnel managing your hunt area.” Randy suggests contacting officers of both the Dept. of Natural Resources or the U.S. Forest Service familiar with your hunt area for their ideas for a successful hunt. Even when you are familiar with your hunt area, conditions may encourage your elk to move to an area you’re not familiar with. Newburg suggests that’s where the Pre-Hunt Planning comes in. Even he can’t afford to show up and spend time just walking around. He says doing that depends on “too much luck and happenstance.” People in your hunt area can at the very least suggest where “Not to hunt.” Randy says, “Wasting time is most usually the biggest reason for not finding your elk. In talking with others prior to your hunt you can learn about new hunt locations in your hunt unit, herd information, weather trends, public land percentages and terrain.”
Also prior to your hunt, “pinpoint on your map 10 spots with very likely options. Each will have a different reason for being on the map, yet all have several features in common such as distances or topography that will result in less pressure and higher likelihood of elk. With common topography offering available food sources, bedding areas, water nearby and what he anticipates the elk’s response will be to variables in weather. If it’s unseasonably warm he needs some spots that have dark timber. If it’s colder than normal he probably wants some south or west facing areas marked on his map. He tries to cover an average of two spots per day on a 5-day hunt. Some spots can be crossed off his map, “based on what he discovers while investigating some of the spots. He wants one to three spots where he can dial it in with all his effort”. He says, “with a hearty dose of good luck he usually has filled his tag within the first three days.”
Thanks to Randy Newburg for some great ideas to put to work! His ideas are workable and well worth trying. Along with the pre-planning is the need (always) for practicing prior to your hunt, then again when you arrive at your hunt area because altitudes like we find at a lot of Arizona hunt unit change our aiming points – could make your need for aiming either lower or higher – it pays to check that out! If you’d like to share your hunt success with others, let me know and we’ll put your news to work in this column.
Hunt happenings
Latest HAHWG Report: The Arizona Game and Fish Department Grant is now open – closes 7/12/22. Applications are being accepted now. You can apply via an online form for 2022-23 seasonal events and projects. There is $75,000 available once again. Details and how to apply are available at www.azgfd.gov/LSGOr, or visit, https://www.azgfd.com/hunting/grant-program/ Thank you for your continued efforts in conservation and R3. Call 623-236-7487 or email dburt@azgfd.gov.
BACKCOUNTRY HUNTERS AND ANGLERS: They have asked me to share a need. They report, “This week, the U.S. House of Representatives will hold a vote on the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act. This bipartisan legislation would be the largest, most significant investment in wildlife and habitat in a generation, dedicating nearly $1.4 billion annually for state and tribal fish and wildlife agencies to prevent at-risk species from being added to the federal list of threatened and endangered species. Call or email your representative and urge them to vote “yes” on the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act! Contact Your Representative Today, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers http://www.backcountryhunters.org/.
Hunt clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: Get signed up now for the 2022 Prairie Dog Quest JULY 1-2 at the Route 66 Motel, 22750 AZ-66, Seligman, AZ 86337. Let them know you are a YVGC member – call Ruth for a room at 928-422-3470. Dinner at 7 p.m. July 2 with great prizes. RSVP now to Bobby Nash at 928-503-3390. Include shirt size with RSVP.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Don’t miss the “Women on the Wing” Annual Banquet June 25th at the Elks Lodge (1917 w. 32nd St., #1.) Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Call Shawnna Krull at 760-884-9175, Everyone welcome! Purchase tickets at http://pfgf.mueventscenter.com/event/YDD-inaugural-banquet-62320. Ladies who are interested in firearms and hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Check here soon for final results of this year’s Bass Derby as well as who has been named “Angler of the Year”. The club fishing tournaments offer a good opportunity for club members who are beginning anglers to learn some of the tricks of the trade with experienced fishermen. All anglers are welcome to YVRGC club” open” tournaments.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: June 11th results will be forthcoming. It was the final ABA tournament until fall when the weather begins to cool again. Call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659 with questions. The free $1,000 pot to the winner of the Big Fish Option who weighs in a bass over 8-pounds at each tournament is still provided to ABA Yuma Region by Chapman Chevrolet during the 2022 season. If you’re a beginner, ask about signing up with ABA so you can learn a bit from the guys in the know. Jimmy Waits is still a great promoter for the ABA – call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
MINI FISHING CLINIC FOR KIDS: These mini clinics are put together to assist our kids in learning how to fish at Community Ponds with Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club working with AZGFD – Region IV to provide events, the next one planned is on National Hunting & Fishing Day Sept. 24 at West Wetlands. Get registered with Game and Fish – call 928-342-0091. It’s always FREE to the kids! As always, volunteers to help the kids are most welcome.
HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: open to junior high and high school students. Call Simon at 928-261-0922 if your student is interested in teaming up with the group or visit him at TaipanRods@aol.com for answers to questions.
Weekly Fish Tip: Let’s go catch some tasty bluegill at most Yuma area waters along the Colorado River – they do keep biting all summer long and are always hungry for bits of nightcrawlers and other worms and other small critters such as grasshoppers, even bits of hotdogs. Choose a small hook with a small weight on the end of the line and a bobber up a ways on the line with enough line in the water to enable the fish to bite. Your fishing pole does not need to be fancy. If you have a kid size rod and reel, that’s fine but your pole can be made from a tulie along the river by trimming and smoothing off rough wood, attaching the line, etc. to the end of the tulie – makes for a great cane pole. If you want to fish from a boat dock, bluegill can be found in the shade near the dock or along the shore next to a shady stump or bush – great for taking kids for that fishing fun. Bluegill are always hungry especially mornings when it still cool or later in the evenings before the sun goes down. Man-made ponds at West Wetlands, East Wetlands and Yuma Canals all have bluegill residing and are great fun to catch. Fortuna Pond also has bluegill near the shore – Mittry Lake and Martinez Lake all have bluebill in residence as well – dock areas are great. Call the fishing guys and gals at Region IV Game and Fish 342-0091 and ask where the fish are biting – they can clue you in where some good spots are when you plan on fishing. (Check next week for Catch and Release tips to help unwanted fish to survive and grow bigger).
Shooting Sports
ADAIR PARK: Check out ranges at Adair Park for shooting practice. With some ranges not holding scheduled matches until fall, some are open for your “SAFE” shooting practice from dawn to dusk – you may need to bring your own target. Besides the Trap and Skeet range, Black powder is also still shooting at times and the archery range is still shooting week-ends – a good idea to check out all ranges to see what’s going on, before making use of them for that much needed practice).
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Summer hours – May through October -Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. 5 shooting fields: Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Scheduled matches, are discontinued until November. The bench rest group are going to still go out on their own to practice whenever they like but again the club is not running benchrest matches during the summer. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: The club is still shooting Friday silhouette matches during the summer as the schedule allows. If the public is interested in learning to shoot silhouette, Friday’s matches would be a good time to come out and see what we do. As the temps get hotter, we will be starting on Fridays around 8:00 AM or earlier. Getting to the range before 7:30 is a good time to arrive. Call Glenda Graves, secretary at 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 .Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact me with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.