Rainbow trout will be stocked at all Yuma community waters between Nov. 15 -19. It will also be stocked at Fortuna Pond, planned for Nov. 29-30 and again between Dec. 6-10, then Dec. 10-14 at PAAC pond and West Wetlands pond as well as the pond at Somerton Council Park. Stocking will also be between Dec. 27-31 at Fortuna Pond (great for taking the kids fishing during winter break).
Trout tips: Essential gear includes a hand net to land trout (line can break pulling trout from water), waders may come in handy, a stringer, and a good pair of polarized sunglasses to see trout under water. A standard spinning rod and reel will work nicely. Ultra-light rods and spinning reels tend to be more flexible and better to feel a hit. Might try rods 6 to 6.5 ft long, and 4 lb. test line is good for trout – see manufacturers recommendation when buying. Select a reel that fits you best. Make use of what’s recommended. A 3 lb. test tapered leader can be attached to a heavy line. Affix a snap swivel to the line on your reel. Tie leader to snap swivel. If using a hook, attach a split-shot the size of a BB above the swivel on the reel’s main line. A treble hook (sz 16-18 is effective with many cheese and dough baits). One single hook sizes 10-16 is preferred for salmon eggs.
When utilizing a lure or selected artificial, just tie the lure to the leader with no split shot unless water is high. Worms, minnows, crayfish, fish eggs, crickets, grasshoppers, dough bait, salmon eggs used with egg hooks, also prepared trout bait with a cheese base or come in small chunks or balls. Cheese baits normally cast across a water area and the bait allowed to drift with the current. Other popular baits include whole kernel corn, small marshmallows, cereal – doesn’t take much imagination to fish for trout and it’s fun. Small lures made of soft plastic, natural and scented work well at times. Check out a wee-crawdad lure – a must have for the tackle box. Combinations of power bait and bits of marshmallows do well. Retrieve slowly, not fast. Trout depend on their sense of smell to find food. Colored scented bait are good – look at Berkley’s Power bait & Zeke’s. Velveeta cheese and breads are also effective. Locally produced dough-baits can show to be somewhat incomparable for catching trout.
The hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. during winter hours are good for catching. Fresh water shrimp do well for bait. Lures are not too good for cold weather attempts. Bottom fishing is the simplest method and quite effective. Use your polarized sunglasses to see trout in slow moving water and get ready for a carefree fishing experience. Utilize the ideal hook with bait and crimp the split shot 12 to 24 inches above the hook. Cast your line upstream from the trout and allow the bait to settle to the bottom. Reel in slack line and watch for a strike. Watch your pole for the slightest movement since trout may bite lightly. No bite? Fresh bait your hook and cast in another location. Avoid high water. For murky waters you can use heavier line and weightier split shot. Murky water camouflages heavier line. Mold your bait to a treble hook. Trout could bite lightly so be ready. Set the hook by pulling back moderately on the rod. Trout can be choosy so try out different shades of bait. With no bites, change baits. Ask other fishermen where you’re at what they are using with success and try that.
At times, trout may be found under structures to ambush forage. Rip-rap areas may work out well with trout staying close to the rock structure. Once you have a fish on the hook, maintain your rod tip high. Try to keep a fish upstream. Trout tire easily, particularly if they have to work the current. If you plan to release the fish, don’t wait too long – stress can kill it. Land it swiftly and net it. Release any fish underwater and in the spot where it was caught. Keepers will be put on your stringer to take home, clean, cook and eat. Very tasty eating!
The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) announced it will no longer offer Waterside Fishing licenses for sale beginning Jan. 1, 2022. The hugely popular Community Fishing Program (CFP) has expanded from 21 waters to 49 waters, which are located in 23 communities throughout the state. All CFP waters are stocked by AZGFD with trout, catfish, or a few other species, depending on time of year.
Anglers who want to fish CFP waters in 2022 will either need to have a General Fishing license or Combination Hunt/Fish license, or purchase one once their Community Fishing license expires in 2022. “General Fishing and Combination Hunt/Fish licenses offer greater value than the Community Fishing license alone,” said Aquatic Wildlife Branch Chief Julie Carter. “Anglers not only get the increased opportunities of the expanded CFP, but also the opportunity to fish nearly 80 other public waters in Arizona that are regularly stocked by AZGFD as well as the other streams and lakes throughout the state with self-sustaining sport fish populations.” Community Fishing licenses can still be purchased through Dec. 31, 2021 and are valid for one year from date of purchase at designated CFP waters. Anglers who had typically purchased Community Fishing licenses have been moving over to General or Combo licenses in recent years. Since 2014, Community Fishing license sales have declined by over 80%. Residents pay only $37 for a General Fishing license ($55 for nonresidents) as opposed to $24 for the Community Fishing license, and have fishing privileges at all public waters in Arizona, including CFP waters. Combination Hunt/Fish licenses are $57 for residents and $160 for nonresidents (youth COMBO licenses are still $5 – when youngsters turn 10 years old, they need the license, combo is best).
Fishing is a great way to spend time outdoors with family and friends and can also help reduce a family’s food costs, especially now that the prices for food and other goods have increased. A $37 fishing license that is valid for 365 days costs roughly the same as 5 pounds of store-bought catfish fillets ($7.49/lb), or 3.5 pounds of trout fillets ($10.99/lb). It could easily pay for itself with a single day of fishing. For more information about the Community Fishing Program, visit https://www.azgfd.com/fishing/community/.
Fishing Clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both junior high and high school students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Oct. 6 YVRGC meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are also welcome to get in on a tasty reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Jimmy Waits is now the contact person attempting to locate someone to handle bass tournaments for ABA here when the season rolls around again. Call Jimmy at 928-210-3372.
DESERT BASS – Still no word on what’s going on with this club. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Hunt happenings
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Get your tickets now for the Custom “one of a kind” BBQ, equipped and ready for any and all cooking you desire – has everything you could ask for to do the job. Many thanks to Larry Pikula who designed and fabricated this beauty as well as to PSI Industrial Supply for donating all materials needed and to Arizona Equipment for donating all final welding needed. Check online at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/custom-bbq-raffle to see a picture of the BBQ outfit and to purchase tickets – $40 each or %/$175 with only 200 tickets available making the odds great for anyone who buys tickets to be a winner. Who knows, it could be you!
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use. They meet 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday (Nov. 18th coming up) at Brewers off Ave. B – you are most welcome to attend. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become a club member – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August),COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! SWAMP GOBBLER TURKEY SHOOT November 14th. All archers welcome – call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 for details; HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st weekend in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
