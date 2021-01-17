"Arizona Game & Fish Commission proposes to amend rules to regulate the use of trail cameras:" This article is something all outdoors men and women should be aware of and consider, then seriously to send your comments to the Game and Fish Commission for consideration. In my opinion, it will assist our wildlife being hunted with the end results making Fair Chase even better - for us and for the wildlife we hunt.
But what do you think? Your thoughts matter! if you don't agree with me or with the Commission, you have the opportunity to get your wants considered with the Public Comment period running now through Feb. 1, 2021. I hope you take the time to do it. Here are the facts: The Arizona Game and Fish Commission proposes to amend rules within Article 3, Taking and Handling of Wildlife, to regulate the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife, will be considered at the March 19 Commission meeting.
Public comments about the proposed rulemaking can be submitted via either: 1. Email: rulemaking@azgfd.gov or 2. U.S. Mail: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn: Celeste Cook, Rules and Policy Manager, 5000 W. Carefree Hwy., Phoenix, AZ 85086.
The Commission also proposes to amend R12-4-102 (2020 Fee Rulemaking DRAFT Notice of Exempt Rulemaking). License, Permit, Stamp, and Tag Fees, R12-4-202. Disabled Veteran’s License, and R12-4-412. Special License Fees to either increase or establish permit fees, a reduced-fee disabled veteran’s license, and special license fees. This is 'another' we all need to consider seriously and not hesitate to let our thoughts be known about.
To learn more about current amended rules that are in effect, but have not yet been codified, visit Rulemaking Process Details by AZGFD. Gov Commission or check into the Arizona Administrative Code. Also check out Notice of Rulemaking Docket Opening: SOS publishes the Commission's Notice in the Arizona Administrative Register (AAR) to notify the public that the Commission is considering amending its rules. To track the progress of this rule, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/.
Hunt happenings
*Sprague's Sports update: Construction mess out front is us adding 5-lanes to our range and doubling the retail space in the range area along with classroom and bathroom remodel. Going to all rubber bullet traps in the new lanes and then retrofitting the existing 10-lanes to rubber as well. Shooting for April completion....(pun intended). R. Sprague & Crew , 928-726-0022.
JAN 23: 8 - 11 a.m. KNOW YOUR AR-15 on site. JAN 30: REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM - 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 1st SHOTS on site 9 a.m.-noon. Check with Sprague's to get signed up - call 726-0022.
*Quail: If you enjoy hunting quail (so very tasty), circle Sunday, Feb. 7, on the calendar. That’s when the season ends for the state’s three main species — Gambel’s, scaled and Mearns’. The general bag limit is 15 quail per day in the aggregate, of which no more than eight may be Mearns’ quail. The general possession limit is 45 quail in the aggregate, of which no more than 15 Gambel’s, scaled or California quail in the aggregate may be taken in any one day. The 45-quail possession limit may include 24 Mearns’ quail, of which no more than eight may be taken in any one day. Reminder, all hunters 10 and older must possess a valid Arizona hunting or combination license. Those 18 and older also must possess an Arizona Migratory Bird Stamp ($5) to hunt dove or waterfowl. Also, hunters 16 and older must possess a Federal Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp to hunt waterfowl. Licenses and state migratory bird stamps can be purchased on the department’s website at https://www.azgfd.com/License/. For more hunting information, visit https://www.azgfd.com/Hunting/.
Fish findings
*This week's Fish Tip: When regular areas fail to bring results for bass, check out areas by bridges, riprap, boulders and chunks of concrete that offer perfect hiding places. Crayfish, minnows and other baitfish that appeal to bass also hide there. Bass will snuggle up to rocks warmed by the sun and feed more aggressively than in colder water areas. Overhanging bushes and vegetation areas may be worth checking out because they offer good bass habitat. The shade beneath the bridges, bridge supports and current bringing eating material their way all invite bass to stick close. Seems the fish like to move into eddies created by the flowing water and grab baitfish and other tidbits floating by. Bass also set themselves behind bridge pilings when a current is present, possibly for the same reason.
Try casting upstream and retrieve spinnerbait or buzzbait across points and parallel to pilings. Crankbaits and Texas-rigged worms weighted with bullet sinkers reach deeper. Also try swimming a light (1/16- to 1/8-ounce) jig, tipped with a curly-tailed grub or straight 4-inch worm for suspended bass. To cut down on snags when fishing riprap areas, cast straight to the rocks, use the lightest weight there is to maintain consistent bottom contact and keep the tight line as the lure sinks.
*Game and Fish stocking trout: The current weeks' stocking will be at the Yuma PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands and Somerton Council Park Pond. They'll stock trout at Havasu City's Sara Park Lake the week of Feb. 8th. Rainbow trout are well worth trying for.(check out next week's column on how bass respond to bait and choosing the right crankbait and what colors are best.
Fishing clubs
*Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Check next week's column for results of the Jan. 16th Welcome Back Open Tournament. The next bass tournament will be Feb. 13rh launching out of Fisher's Landing/Martinez Lake. Get in on other bass tournaments scheduled for the new year, the Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team) with options $5 Big Fish, $5 for 2 lb. pot totaling $50 for everything with the next tournaments planned for Mar 13th (Mittry Lake), Apr. 10, out of Fishers, May 8th last chance qualifier & BBD cut off out of Fisher's, June 12th Big Bass Derby out of Fishers, July 17th, Fisher's, Aug 14, Fishers, and Sept. 18-19 - 2Day Championship Day (day 1 at Fishers Landing, Day 2 at Mittry. Contact either Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at daily farmsbo@yahoo.com. Attend the Feb. club meeting at 7 p.m. to learn about hunting and fishing as well as water for wildlife plans for the new year at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. (social distancing is practiced at all times - that is working well for everyone).
The YVRGC club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation is continuing fund-raising Raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts : For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html.
1. Fishermen, attention: Just in time for Spring Bass'n is the new raffle for a Taipon Reel & Rifle Combo with tickets $15 ea. or 7/$100 Get your tickets at <http://rafflecreator.com/pages 39121/taipan-rod-&-reel-combo>. Check this out at Sportsman's Hideaway. also, 2. For the Springfield Rifle & Vortex 3Xoptic Package, tickets are $35 or 3/$100, go to http://rafflecenter/pages/ 39121/springfield-saint victor and vortex 3x-optic. Winner need not be present with only 100 tickets being sold. 3. Don't overlook getting in on the YVRGC Annual Fundraiser with 2 winners $5,000 ea., 1 winner $3,000, 2-winners $1,000. The drawing will be at 5 p.m. April 4 (date subject to change pending cancellation of Yuma County Fair). Need not be present to win! Ticket $20 ea or 11/$200 (online only). Only 1500 tickets being sold. Note: Members incentive to sell 10 raffle tickets (offline only ) to be entered in the draw for a Henry big Boy Rifle - contact Doug Beach at 928-446-1122 to pick up tickets. Have questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-247-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com
*American Bass - Yuma Region: Check this column Sunday, Jan. 24 also for results of the January ABA tournament. The next tournament will be Feb. 20 also out of Fisher's Landing. To sign up, go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. Following tournaments will be on March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed by a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher's Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our "safer" procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
*Other Yuma area Fishing Clubs: Besides the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club Tournament - contact Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchwirjs@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com. Also call Desert Anglers - Michael Obney 928-750-7081. I'm wondering if there still might be anglers interested in having someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series - if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don't forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop - they plan bass tournaments at times - give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what's going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I'll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary - keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Shooting sports
*The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous - Awards to winners of this week's Rendezvous matches will be held at 1 p.m. today at the Adair Park black powder range in case you'd like to check it out. Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions. I'll have Rendezvous results in next week's column.
*Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: There will not be activities now because of the pandemic still going on - The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you're interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
*Renegade Archers of Yuma: Interested archers are welcome to call Kevin Wilson at 726-0953 to choose your preferred Sunday date for your morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery range, great-practice whether it's for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. We assist archers just beginning. We observe safe distances - bring your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are always free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults. It's not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you'd like and drinking water - no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive outdoors.
*Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays as well as Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
*The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. The shooters will travel to Tucson for a fun shoot on Saturday 1/23 and Sunday 1/24 - If you are interested in shooting with YYG, check with McNutt at 928-580-0918.
*Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec - Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions - President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
*High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Because of the pandemic worsening, it is necessary to cancel all matches this month. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member. I'll report when matches can resumem, or either check with Mr. Murek or visit hprifleyuma.com for an update.
*Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are - 1st Saturday - Steel, *1st Sunday - Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday - NRL22, 2nd Sunday - USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday - Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday - Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 - 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 - stefkenny-@gmail.com - for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
*Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven't done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
*Have questions about the column? Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com.