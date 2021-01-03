This week’s catfish tip by Dan Eggertson:
Catfishing is going to require a lot of patience (in case you didn’t know). The fisherman who lands a big cat is the one who sat there for probably more than a few hours watching the bobber. If you think you have this kind of patience, get your tackle together and get at it! Take along something comfortable to sit in, plenty of things to munch on, and a cooler with some drinks. Don’t forget to take insect repellent or you will end up as bait for the mosquitoes. Plan to spend a good while on the bank so you may want to invite a fellow fisherman to go along. Pay close attention to the places where you fish and what other people are catching. A good fisherman tends to be the one observing before he makes his big catch.
So be prepared to sit back and enjoy the sound of the water against the shore while you watch your rods. Remember to anchor your rod as well. A big cat can take a rod halfway across the lake before you realize you’ve gotten a bite if you aren’t too careful! The patience you have will be well worth it when you pull in the biggest catfish you’ve ever caught!
Most important of all when it comes to catching a catfish is the kind of bait you use and how tough your tackle is. Remember that you are chancing a dragon’s bite when it comes to some of those big cats! The best thing to do is go prepared. Get yourself a fiberglass/graphite rod that’s at least seven feet long. Load your reel with a heavy duty test line, between 30# and 80#, and make sure your line is abrasion resistant because you can bet if you snag a big cat, that line is going to be dragged through every rock and crevice in the vicinity of that fish! Put a thick circle hook on the end of that line, 6/0 to12/0 and make sure it is heavy wire that the cat won’t pull it straight. Make sure you have tight knots in your line that won’t come undone during this fight! Bait that hook with live bait like crickets, grasshoppers, and nightcrawlers for best results, but remember catfish are scavengers. Chicken livers, prepared dough bait, cheese and stinkbait are good choices, too.
Dan asks, "When is the last time you treated yourself? First, take a picture so you can have bragging rights
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Get in on bass tournaments scheduled for the new year, the first competition being planned for Jan. 16th – a Welcome Back ‘Open’ tournament with no membership required, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team) with options $5 Big Fish, $5 for 2 lb. pot totaling $50 for everything. Call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453. Attend the Jan. 8th club meeting at 7 p.m. to learn about hunting and fishing plans for the new year at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr.
The YVRGC club with Southwest Wildlife Foundation is continuing fund-raising raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts. For a complete list of raffles, check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Have Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
American Bass – Yuma Region: A reminder – After latest competition on the water, the Big Bass 8 lb. Pot now rolled over to the next Tournament January 16th, launching out of Fisher’s Landing. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for Jan. 16 and other tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma area Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – call Robby Ballew at 928-919-2453, also call Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop on East 16th St (Hwy 95 heading out of Yuma) – they plan tournaments happening at times – give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Hunt Happenings
Sprague’s Sports update: Construction mess out front is adding 5-lanes to our range and doubling the retail space in the range area along with classroom and bathroom remodel. Going to all rubber bullet traps in the new lanes and then retrofitting the existing 10-lanes to rubber as well. Shooting for April completion....(pun intended). R. Sprague & Crew, 928-726-0022. (I’ll report on classes beginning again soon).
SATURDAY, JAN 16: CCW Session 519 -CCW Zoom 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; JAN 23: 8 – 11 a.m. KNOW YOUR AR-15 on site. JAN 30: REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM – 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 1st SHOTS on site 9 a.m.-noon. Check with Sprague’s to get signed up – call 726-0022.
Shooting sports
The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles Rendezvous – January 16-19 at the Adair Park black powder shooting range: Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Facilities will include a free primitive camp and a modern/tinteepee camp along with Traders Row you don’t want to miss – No traders fee. Rendezvous fees: Adults $20; Family $30 plus a Blanket Prize per shooter worth $10 or more (something you’d like to have). Shooting Events: Knife & Hawk shoot (side matches $1 fee with 100% payback) plus the Fort Shoot at 10 a.m. on Sunday in addition to having a Running Buffalo and Payback Target. Shooting times: Ranges open at 9 a.m. and will close at 4 p.m. All firing will be completed by 5 p.m. Saturday evening prior to the Sunday morning 10 am. Fort Shoot. Awards will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at the range. A Feast for Everyone – Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m. is the barbecue and -potluck. The club furnishes the cooked meat, your ticket to attend is one side dish. Anyone not registered to shoot and wishing to attend must bring a potluck dish and pay $5 a person (this fee does not apply to family members of registered shooters). Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m. , resuming once the Rendezvous is done. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions.
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on future shooting sports seasons.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: With prior notice, interested archers are welcome to shoot Sunday morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery Range by calling Kevin at 928-726-0953 – good practice whether it’s for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. We’ll observe safe distances – bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still always free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults. It’s not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you’d like and drinking water – no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive outdoors. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 with questions.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting usually is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range – If you are interested, check with McNutt to be sure.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. NRA Vintage Service Rifle and Pistol matches at Adair Park will be held as scheduled beginning in January, the first Pistol Match on Jan. 9., the first Rifle match Jan. 16th. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whiper Snipers” of all ages – check the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Join me in keeping up with the match schedule in order to not miss matches in the future, all great firearms practice. Worth mentioning are the Four Rules of Shooting Safety: 1. Treat all firearms as being loaded, 2. Do not point your firearm at anything you don’t entend to shoot, 3. Keep finger straight and off the trigger until you are ready to shoot, and 4. Keep safety on until ready to shoot. Call Joseph Murek at 918-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information. If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.