January is one of the best times of the year to hunt deer with bow and arrow because the bucks are in the rut and there are lots of skirmishes occurring. Mulies are trying to gather harems for breeding and are on the move almost constantly all day long. January deer tags - archery only - are available over-the-counter. Check the hunt regulations for open areas in the state. The season ends Jan. 31.
Some of the areas known to hold deer near Yuma are in and around washes at Cibola, Hyder, Whitewing, the KOFA and Dome Valley. If you plan to venture onto Yuma Proving Ground property, be sure to get the proper hunt permit. Give them a call at 328-2720 prior to entering hunt areas for access clearance.
Use topographical maps of your hunt area to become familiar with locations of water holes and such. When on the hunt, plan to hike in at least one-half mile away from any road to get away from most hunters to increase the odds of seeing more deer. You need to cover a lot of ground and exercise a lot of patience whether you're stalking the animal or plotting their escape route. This is when a team hunt works well. Once you figure out the escape route, one hunter can sit at that point while the other stalks the animal. Sometimes the stalker will get close enough for a good shot, and at other times the deer can be forced right past the other hunter. Despite being in the rut, mulies are extremely wary. And because deer stay in large groups this time of year, you can have 20 eyes and ears ready to detect your presence. Remember, deer are full time professional animals and we are only part time amateur hunters.
Before going after your deer, mask your human scent. Sprinkle the soles of your boots with a couple drops of estrous scent. Combining the mock estrous trail with the aroma of a young competitive buck will cause an older buck to move quickly, possibly forgetting caution, not only trying to zero in on the doe but to locate the other buck as well.
Using binoculars and spotting scopes to search for deer is a good idea. Find a high spot, sit down and systematically search brushy areas for bedded deer. By gaining some elevation, hunters have a better field of view of an area. Glassing from high points to locate browsing or moving deer is most effective during morning and evening hours when deer are most active. If you don't have good luck right away, know that later in the season, bucks will move to areas where they feel the least pressure. For mulies, this usually means the rolling flats which surround nearly every range of mountains. It you encounter this situation, try walking into the wind across these flats in search of your buck.
Be sure you have a supply of drinking water as well as taking along dry matches in case you need to build a fire for warmth (an absolute must is to also to observe all fire safety at all times while you're at it and be aware of where it may not be legal to build a fire for any reason). Depending on our weather, be sure to equip yourself with clothing warm enough as well to keep you dry should it rain. Take along a jacket, preferably water-repellent - a poncho works well, along with extra socks and even a scarf. Wear a hat. If you're hot, it will shade you; if you're cold, it will cut down on body heat loss by as much as 80 percent. Always go prepared to spend the night outdoors in the worst possible weather. If you don't have to, fine; if you do have to, being prepared may mean you'll have the chance to tell about it later. If you are a beginning hunter I hope all of this helps you and it possibly may serve as a useful reminder for more experienced hunters.
Hunt happenings
*Raffles still available: The Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club with the Southwest Wildlife Foundation is continuing fund-raising Raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts: For a complete list of raffles, check www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Have questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-247-8143 or visit 585levy@gmail.com.
*Classes at Sprague's Sports: Classes beginning again soon - JAN 23: 8 - 11 a.m. KNOW YOUR AR-15 on site. JAN 30: REFUSE TO BE A VICTIM - 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; 1st SHOTS on site 9 a.m.-noon. Check with Sprague's to get signed up - call 726-0022.
*Wild game hunt seasons still open: There's still plenty of time to try your luck for Eurasian collared dove with no limit of bag or possession throughout the year - their breasts are bigger then most mourning and whitewing dove and are very tasty. If you might want to try your luck for waterfowl, the general season in the "Mountain Zone" finished Jan. 10 but the Desert Zone is still open through Sunday, Jan. 31. Ducks, including mergansers, coots and common moorhens (gallinules); white geese (snow, blue and Ross’); and dark geese (Canada, cackling, Brant and white-fronted) are legal wildlife in both zones. Scaup can be harvested in the Mountain Zone through Sunday, Jan. 10, and in the Desert Zone through Sunday, Jan. 31. Quail: Circle Sunday, Feb. 7, on the calendar. That's the last day of the season. I reported details on hunting for quail last week so hope you have those ok.
Archery Javelina remains open through Jan. 31st with a share of permits left-over. If you're interested, a good idea to check with Game and Fish to learn what areas are best to hunt. Also Archery deer remains open through Jan. 31 - either game animal makes for delicious meat for the table.
Fish findings
*This week's fish tip: A lot of information that's been around for quite awhile that I have reported on in the past still holds true for catching bass using crankbaits at most waters, including the Colorado River in the Yuma area. While most serious bass fishermen and women may already know the hows, whens and wherefores of most fishing, hopefully the following can help novice anglers get a good start when going after largemouths in our area. If you have yet to try anything in today's tips, you might be pleasantly surprised with the good results.
Crankbaits are great for catching bass because they create tremendous vibrations when trolled along the edges of weedlines or retrieved through sunken timber. Fish locate them easily, especially in discolored water when visibility is poor. These lures are effective for most sport fish because they mimic forage species better than most other lures. They are shaped like small fish, they flash like them, wiggle like them and best of all, they can be fished at virtually any depth.
There are four basic types of crankbaits: no-lipped, small-lipped, large-lipped and clear-lipped. Large-lipped lures are generally deep-running. Their side-to-side wobble or action is also a bit wider which creates a "smaller" vibration in the water. Many have rounded, almost pudgy bodies. Clear-lipped crankbaits have a wide variety of different sized front lips. But because these bills are transparent, these lures appear much smaller in the water than they actually are. This allows an angler to present a smaller lure in deep water which takes a large lip. No-lipped crankbaits are designed to also run deep yet create a tight, small vibration pattern. Many are shad-colored or metallic and work best in open water when fishing for species suspended or feeding in deep water like they do in cold weather. Most crankbaits are hollow plastic or solid wood. Many plastic models have sound chambers which contain small metal or plastic balls or pellets. Their inherent buoyancy also helps develop these lures' unique vibrations and sounds.
There is one type of crankbait that differs from the vast majority. These lures resemble other crankbaits, but they sink instead of float when motionless. They are primarily used when fishing for suspended fish or when fish are holding in very deep water. They're commonly classified as "countdown" crankbaits since an angler can count while the lure sinks, allowing him or her to consistently retrieve the lure at a pre-determined depth. (Due to lack of room for the rest of the useful tips this week, please check next week's column for the rest of the tips beginning with how to become a better crankbait angler).
Fishing clubs
*Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: The next bass tournament will be Feb. 13 launching out of Fisher's Landing/Martinez Lake. Get in on other bass tournaments scheduled for the new year, the Cost is $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team) with options $5 Big Fish, $5 for 2 lb. pot totaling $50 for everything with the following tournaments planned for Mar 13th (Mittry Lake), Apr. 10, out of Fishers, May 8th last chance qualifier & BBD cut off out of Fisher's, June 12th Big Bass Derby out of Fishers, July 17th, Fisher's, Aug 14, Fishers, and Sept. 18-19 - 2Day Championship Day (day 1 at Fishers Landing, Day 2 at Mittry. Contact either Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchworks@gmail.com or Bo Williams at daily farmsbo@yahoo.com. Attend the Feb. 3 club meeting at 7 p.m. to learn about hunting and fishing as well as water for wildlife plans for the new year at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr.
*American Bass - Yuma Region: The next tournament will be Feb. 20 also out of Fisher's Landing. To sign up, go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. Following tournaments will be on March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed by a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher's Landing. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
*Other Yuma area Fishing Clubs: Besides the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club Tournament - contact Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchwirjs@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com. Also call Desert Anglers - Michael Obney 928-750-7081. Then don't forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop - give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I'll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary - keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy.
Shooting sports
*The Yuma Territorial Long Rifles: Open Black Powder Matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays each month at 8:30 a.m. Call Dennis Hansel at 342-7573 with questions. Hope to have Rendezvous results in next week's column.
*Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: There will not be activities now because of the pandemic still going on - The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995.
*Renegade Archers of Yuma: Interested archers are welcome to call Kevin Wilson at 726-0953 to choose your preferred Sunday date for your morning Trail Shoot at the Foothills Archery range, great-practice whether it's for hunting or fun and enjoyable safe recreation. We assist archers just beginning. Youngsters are still always free of charge as well as military personnel with $5 fee for other adults. It's not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you'd like and drinking water - no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive outdoors.
*Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays as well as Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
*The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. SCTP was developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF). Shooting is at 6 p.m. for SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range. The shooters will travel to Tucson for a fun shoot on Saturday 1/23 and Sunday 1/24 - If you are interested in shooting with YYG, check with McNutt at 928-580-0918.
*Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle.These are NRA approved matches, however, NRA membership is not required to participate. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec - Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions - President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
*High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club week-ends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Because of the pandemic worsening, it is necessary to cancel all matches this month. Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member. I'll report when matches can resumem, or either check with Mr. Murek or visit hprifleyuma.com for an update.
*Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are - 1st Saturday - Steel, *1st Sunday - Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday - NRL22, 2nd Sunday - USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday - Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday - Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 - 8 a.m. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 - stefkenny-@gmail.com - for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
*Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven't done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
*Have questions about the column? Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com.