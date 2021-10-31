It’s time to dig into these killer tips from Dan for using cut bait to slam the big catfish, a worthy adversary and one of the oldest, most sought-after game fish around, making fishing more fun. Dan says, “They’re a very aggressive bottom feeder that is also extremely territorial. This means they will strike at most anything that invades their space even if they’re not hungry. These are some of the reasons why so many anglers love to fish for them. They will put up a fight that’ll keep you talking for a very long time. One of the main things that will help you be a successful catfish fisherman is the bait that you use. One of your best choices would be to use cut bait. The catfish seeks out food by smell and the odor that cut bait produces will draw them in your direction. They can smell food from several feet away and they’re naturally drawn to the smell created by cut baits.
“The best places to use these baits are in rivers, lakes, reservoirs and ponds where the channel catfish and blue catfish can be found. The blue cat and channel cat both include dead fish as part of their diet so cut bait is basically a natural food source for these two types of catfish. The flathead will feed on cut bait during the pre-spawning season but other times of the year they’re more attracted to live bait.
“There are different types of cut bait that can be used to attract the catfish such as bluegill, minnows, sardines and anchovies but below are 4 great cut catfish baits that seem to always get results. 1. Skipjack 2. Shad 3. Herring 4. Mackerel . It’s important to realize that using cut bait is not legal in all states or areas so this is something you need to find out in advance. Check on the rules and regulations that govern the area where you plan to fish to find out exactly what is allowed and what’s not. One lake or river in your state may allow it while another may not so don’t take for granted that it’s allowed just because you’ve used it before.
“Fishing rigs work the best when using cut catfish baits. There are different types of rigs that can be used but some work better in certain situations than others do. The four basic fishing rigs that seem to work great for catfishing in most any situation are discussed here: 1. Slip Sinker Rig- These work best when fishing for the blue catfish or the flathead because they’re designed to be used with species that are sensitive when it comes to line resistance. 2. Three-way Swivel Rig- This type of rig helps to keep the bait stationary just above the bottom where the catfish can often be found. There will be tension on the line so you must stay focused at all times or you’ll miss your chance to set the hook, 3. Slip Bobber Rig – best time to use a slip bobber rig is when you’re fishing in calm water with a slow moving current. When you get a bite, the bobber (30) will go under letting you know it’s time to set the hook. 4. Quick Hit Rig- The quick hit rig is great when fishing for blue catfish or the flathead. These use a large bell sinker to help keep the bait near the bottom where the catfish are located.
“When seeking out the mighty catfish there are a few tips that can help you be more productive. For example, the catfish are usually more active and aggressive at night so the best time to fish for cats would be when it’s dark. Of course, night fishing requires extra care to make sure you stay safe so be prepared before heading out. If you can’t go during the night the next best time would be early morning or late evening.
“The catfish will be more active when you’re fishing in warm water than if the water is cold. This is because their metabolism speeds up in warm water and slows down when it’s cold. Once you hook a catfish you need to be ready for the fight. They will not be reeled in without a struggle and if you’re not prepared it just might get away. Inspecting your gear before you go out is a good idea to make sure it’s in good condition and can handle the struggle. Many catfish have been lost due to weak or damaged fishing line and fishing rods that snapped under the pressure. Take some time to learn about the type of catfish you’re seeking out because they’re all a little different. Knowing all you can about the type of catfish you want to catch will help you choose the technique and the type of cut bait that will work the best.
“While everyone else is out hunting, I urge you to get out there and try some of this stuff if you can. ‘Till next week... “Gone Fishing”, Dan Eggertsen.’’ (check next week’s column for some tips on catching rainbow trout that will be planted soon at Yuma community fishing spots in the Yuma and Somerton areas).
FISHING CLUBS
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to both Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back working with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids with a lot of learning going on. If any Yuma area student is interested in teaming up with the group, call David Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have. When I learn something I’ll pass it on to you.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Contact Pat Headington at 928-941-6168 or visit 585levy@gmail.com if you’d be interested in helping to keep the bass tournaments going strong this next season. Or attend the Nov 3 meeting at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 19 Hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. You are most welcome to get in on the tasty, reasonably priced dinner prior to the meeting.
Hunt Happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission selected 17 recipients of the 2021 Commission Awards at its Sept. 24 meeting in Greer, Ariz. The award winners will be honored at the annual Commission Awards Banquet on Jan. 22, 2022, at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix. Awards for those in the Yuma area are: Mentor of the Year – Catherine Thompson, Wildlife Habitat Steward of the Year – Ian Tomlinson. Advocate of the Year (two nominations) – Senator Sine Kerr and Chuck Podolack. Congratulations to each for a hard job well done. You are very much appreciated! The Commission Awards recognize Arizonans who have contributed significantly to the conservation of the state’s wildlife, its outdoor heritage, and the mission of the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: A great raffle in the works now is for a custom “one of a kind” BBQ that will take care of anything you might want to cook using any method you want to cook it. It has everything you could ever ask for. Many thanks to Larry Pikula who designed and fabricated this beauty and to PSI Industrial Supply for donating all materials as well as to AZ Equipment for donating all final welding needed. Check online at http://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/custom-bbq-raffle to see the picture of the bbq outfit and to purchase tickets. Tickets are $40 each or 5/$175 with only 200 tickets available making the odds great for anyone who buys a ticket (or two) to be a winner. Who knows, it could be you!
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors as well as wildlife conservation and putting it all to use, they meet the 3rd Thursday each month at Brewers off Avenue B. Meetings are open to the public and you would be most welcome. Have questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com.
Shooting sports
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 at the club house paid prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918. YUMA YOUNG GUNS are busy with practice as usual at the Adair Park range.
YUMA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: Visit hprifle.com for information on when they will begin their fall shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range. Check into the youth firearms training that also might be available.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches ongoing with the PRACTICAL USPSA the 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, THE 4th Sunday (no shoots July & August), COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 The 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. ALL Archers Welcome! SWAMP GOBBLER TURKEY SHOOT, 2nd Sunday in November; HUNT FOR CHARITY SHOOT, 1st week-end in December, WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT 2nd week-end in February, MEMORIAL DAY 2-day fun shoot, Memorial Day Week-end with Field and Animal rounds throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long.
The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If you know of any events that aren’t displayed here, please send the information for that event to info@southwestbowhunters.net>, and we will gladly post them to our site. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 OR email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting at ranges is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com with questions or additions.