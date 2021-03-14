Learn about safety first if you are interested in getting into Yuma’s shooting sports, not only for firearms but archery as well. I also thought about firearms safety and safety when shooting archery whether it be for pure enjoyment, for hunting or merely for recreation. Safety should be observed at all times when handling any firearm or bow for any reason, always keeping your firearm or bow pointed in a safe direction and away keeping your finger away from the trigger until you are ready to shoot. You should also know what is beyond your target and never point it at something you don’t intend to destroy. Keep your firearm unloaded (arrow not nocked on string) until ready to shoot.
If you haven’t done so already, it’s good to take a class on Firearms Safety, the same for archery, before planning to shoot for any reason. Even if you have previously taken a class, a repeat will remind you of things you may have forgotten. If no class is available for archery, talking with other archers or archery shop personnel about archery safety issues to learn the do’s and don’ts, such as never shooting when something or someone is in your line of fire, be sure of your target and what’s beyond and always stand behind another shooter who is getting ready to shoot.
Important tip: When getting ready to pull back a bow string (in preparing to shoot), whether it’s a compound, recurve or long bow, when at full draw, never take fingers off the string until ready to aim and shoot – dry-firing can happen unexpectedly (letting fingers slip off the sting prematurely) which can break a bow as well as possibly injuring yourself.
Shooting a firearm or bow and arrow can be pure enjoyment. Enjoy it all but be safe always.
Shooting sports
Shooting opportunities are available at the Adair Park shooting range facility off Hwy. 95 approximately 15 miles northeast of Yuma with ranges open and free for ‘safe’ use dawn to dusk week days. On week-ends, maintaining clubs hold shooting matches open to the public for nominal fees (to help in keeping ranges in good shape) – a good way for the beginner to be treated to tips to assist their shooting progress for full enjoyment. The shooting sports are organized for not only shooting pleasure but recreation and all-around enjoyment as well. When wearing masks and observing distances for health safety while shooting during the pandemic, it becomes a safe and enjoyable sport for everyone. Don’t pass up the opportunity – a valuable use of our outdoors!
Shooting sports at Adair Park shooting ranges:
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Open black powder matches at Adair Park are 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. Call Jim Gilligan 386-679-9130.
Cholla Gun Club: 2021 NRA approved matches at Adair Park (NRA Membership not required). SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle; 2nd SATURDAYS Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. All center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: TUESDAYS 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match 50 shots at 50 yards, shot on alternating Tuesdays. WEDNESDAYS 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off bench or standing. Practice skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. Everyone welcome. WEDNESDAYS 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. FRIDAYS 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday 7:00 PM at Ave. 5E Villa Alameda RV Park. Open to the general public. Instructions provided as necessary. Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event. Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums). Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting begins at 8:30 AM. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 with questions or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn when matches will resume or visit hprifleyuma.com for match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times generally around 7 – 8 a.m. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for exact times.
Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Open matches are 8 a.m. to Noon Saturdays and Sundays and Noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the range. Members use range at own risk. Protect yourself and others. If sick or don’t feel well, stay home. Members need to have own supply of hand sanitizing ; Wearing face masks is encouraged; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfectant voice release equipment after use; Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms open during club hours; Soda’s, Gatorade and water available. When paying use small bills or check. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: for ages 9-25 enrolled in school, interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918. (SCTP practice 6 p.m. Wednesdays).
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Archery shoot schedule 7-10 a.m. Sundays with 1st Sunday 9 a.m. monthly meetings at the Adair Park range. March 14 & 21st- Canyon Shoot with 14 3D’s. Open to all archers. 2021 Member Dues should be current. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 with questions. Email the club at info @southwestbowhunters.net or visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Yuma 4-H shooting sports: Call Stanley Gourley at 928-388-8995 to let him know of your interest.
Contact Jean Wilson at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928-247-4450.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Check next week for results from the Jimmy Phipps Memorial Bass Tournament held yesterday at Mittry Lake or contact Brandon Kendall at wildweststitchery@gmail.com or Bo Williams at dailyfarmsbo@yahoo.com with questions or to sign up to fish the April 10th Bass Tournament at Fisher’s Landing. Fees are $40 per boat (solo or 2 man team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb. Pot Option. Also sign up at The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop.
American Bass Assoc (ABA) – Yuma Region: Sign up to fish March 20 at Fisher’s Landing. Have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304.
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop will host their Bass Tournament April 10th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to sign up or ask questions.
Yuma Student Anglers (YSA): Be sure to keep ears and eyes open for more news of Yuma Student Anglers or call David Shill at 949-246-6646. Visit davidhshill51@gmail.com. The March 27th State championship tournament being held in Yuma for Arizona’s High School Teams and hosted by the YSA is a great opportunity for our fishing kids. If you might volunteer to assist the day of the tournament, you’d be more than welcome – call David Shill.
Hunt happenings
Don’t miss great raffles and super prizes: Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club is continuing fund-raising raffles of interest to all outdoors enthusiasts as well as hunters and anglers. For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check out www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. Be sure to get in on the Annual Fundraiser with $20 tickets ordinarily sold at the Yuma County Fair each year with five Cash Prizes (2 winners of $5,000 ea., 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winners of $1,000 ea.) with the drawing at 5 p.m. April 4th. Winners of any raffle do not need to be present at the drawing. Questions? Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. YVRGC Board members have tickets. The odds of winning are very good with only 1500 tickets being sold. Plan ahead to take part in the Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament May 22 at Mesa Del Sol Golf Course. Check next week for complete information on the 3/22 Water For Wildlife Golf Tournament.