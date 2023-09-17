Because September has been Public Lands Month, our weather seems to be cooling down a wee bit making it a good time to get on clean-ups wherever they are held. One is the clean up in our neck of the woods planned by Richard Sprague of Sprague’s Sports once the early dove season is done. Get in on it if you can to help pick up spent shells and other litter left in farmers’ fields by careless hunters. This causes all kinds of problems, some very expensive, to farmers with their heavy-duty tractors and other machinery being destroyed by carelessness. Any clean up of hunted areas with farmers fields helps us keep good relations with those farmers and private property owners, so we can be welcome to hunt there another time. Keeping good relations between our community and our hunters is very important.
For most hunters who have been using a lot of energy scouting to learn where the wildlife of one species or another may be, it’s resting time, cleaning equipment and playing the waiting game for November to get back with it during the late dove season to roll around or taking to the trail after deer or elk if you’ve been successful getting permit tags. Don’t forget, plenty of practice is worth the time we spend to ensure a successful hunt of any kind. It pays big dividends! If you’ve applied for permit-tags for deer or elk this year and possibly javelina or other spring hunts come January or February, hope you are successful.
Quail season will be coming back for us in October statewide: Doug Burt has said, “Nothing says “Arizona” more than the desert quail. The Iconic “topknot” of the Gambel’s quail and the distinguishable “ka-Kaaa-ka-ka” chorus of their calls are unmistakable. Note the cartoonish way they run. But to the hunter who has pursued them, they lose their cuteness quickly. That funny run through densely brushed desert, can be at times infuriating. Pick one thing bird, they either fly or run, not both. The cute call, well that just feels like being taunted and laughed at after you have chased, flushed, circled, hiked and shot and missed more times than you can count. No, my friends, this isn’t dove hunting! This is entirely a different game – and I can’t get enough of it. At one Yuma area, find some open desert areas with washes, ditches, hills and intersections of differing terrains and plants and start hiking. If there’s a water source, even better. What are ‘open desert areas?’ – I look for state trust land, Bureau of Land Management and National Forest Lands. There’s a ton out there. Use any of the modern mapping apps or software to find them. Some jumping off places across the state: Florence/Oracle area, Table Mesa/Seven Springs, Superstition Mountains area, Bagdad area, Nearly all of southern Arizona and Along lake and waterways in the desert elevations.”
In the Yuma area, we have plenty of desert with washes to check out once you leave town. Check the regulations, page 61 for Quail to learn about requirements and other usable information.
Doug Burt continued, “There is nothing better than when a bird finally flushes on a path that allows you to mount the gun, track his flight and tap the trigger and see him fold and fall from the crisp fall blue sky after so many failed attempts. To hold a male Gambels in your hand after such a pursuit, sweat dripping from your brow, gasping for breath, is one to behold. I wonder why I subject myself of this self-humiliation? Is it because they are so challenging or so delicious on the grill? No matter, the season opens on Oct. 13th this year and I’ll be strapping up my boot laces tightly for another dose of humility and you should too.”
For seasoned quail hunters, here is a great opportunity to introduce a new hunter to the fun that is quail hunting. Game and Fish feels you’ll find that you enjoy watching someone else learn to love the challenge of the hunt as much as you do. So go ahead and invite that friend who’s on the fence about hunting and would love to harvest their own meat, or take a grandchild, a child or someone who enjoys watching the dogs hunt for quail. Talk to your friends and family about why you love quail hunting and your enthusiasm is sure to spark some interest! When you go, teach by example with ethical hunting practices, like only taking a few birds in a covey (so that other quail can keep making more for later). Talk about the valuable role hunters play in conservation, and how you enjoy harvesting and eating clean, organic meat. Maybe you love the fancy dishes and tasty stews made with quail, maybe you enjoy the time out hiking some of the most beautiful and rugged country in the Southwest, or maybe you just enjoy working with your dog when it goes “birdie”... whatever the reason, get out and enjoy the desert quail season. If you want to check with Game and Fish for the latest updates and information, their website is: azgfd.gov.
THIS WEEK’S TIPS: 1. Sprinkle moth flakes on the bottom of your boat to discourage mosquitos; 2. Sprinkle bread with sugar & moisten slightly beneath a cloth or newspaper to collect a supply of crickets, an excellent natural bait for both bass and panfish; 3. Instead of carrying swivels loose in your tackle box where its hard to keep them from hiding, string them on a big safety pin so you can get to them fast when you need one; 4. Try fishing live minnows like plastic worms or grubs, rigged with a couple of split-shot a foot up the line casting out and slowly pumping it back across the bottom.
PACK IT IN, PACK IT OUT – good when hunting or fishing or just visiting the outdoors: Any time we get to enjoy our outdoors for any reason in and around Yuma, always remember to “leave it better than we find it” – take any litter home with you for proper disposal.
YUMA 4-H NEWS: Just got the news from the fairgrounds that the youngsters taking the 4-H shooting sports training will now be meeting in the Fine Arts Bldg. The Security bldg is gone. Stan_marsha@q.com.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No week days scheduled shooting yet until it gets cooler. Regular Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee – $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee – $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues – $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 – sign up for matches at 9 a.m.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB news will begin again soon
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – ask about when they host week-end invitational 3D shoots. Rick will be glad to hear.
As our weather cools, clubs will be inclined to schedule more shooting – I’ll be sure to let you know when that occurs.