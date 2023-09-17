Because September has been Public Lands Month, our weather seems to be cooling down a wee bit making it a good time to get on clean-ups wherever they are held. One is the clean up in our neck of the woods planned by Richard Sprague of Sprague’s Sports once the early dove season is done. Get in on it if you can to help pick up spent shells and other litter left in farmers’ fields by careless hunters. This causes all kinds of problems, some very expensive, to farmers with their heavy-duty tractors and other machinery being destroyed by carelessness. Any clean up of hunted areas with farmers fields helps us keep good relations with those farmers and private property owners, so we can be welcome to hunt there another time. Keeping good relations between our community and our hunters is very important.

For most hunters who have been using a lot of energy scouting to learn where the wildlife of one species or another may be, it’s resting time, cleaning equipment and playing the waiting game for November to get back with it during the late dove season to roll around or taking to the trail after deer or elk if you’ve been successful getting permit tags. Don’t forget, plenty of practice is worth the time we spend to ensure a successful hunt of any kind. It pays big dividends! If you’ve applied for permit-tags for deer or elk this year and possibly javelina or other spring hunts come January or February, hope you are successful.

