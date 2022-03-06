Don’t miss the ‘great fun’ – early morning until mid-afternoon – event on Saturday, March 19th at the FREE ANNUAL YOUTH FISHING CLINIC at Mittry Lake for Yuma area youngsters hosted by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation.
Kids must be accompanied by their parent(s) or other responsible adult, and the event begins at 6 a.m. with the fishing and many other activities until a FREE lunch with trimmings for all attending is set to begin around 11 a.m., then a bit more time for catching up on any activities they still haven’t done or more fishing until time arrives to receive their free prize to take home and call it a day.
- Youngsters arriving at 6 a.m. or close to that will receive a free rod and reel along with bait and event shirt for the fun to begin including hopefully catching a fish to weigh in. YVRGC & SWWF hope this will begin a year of fun events for Yuma’s youth after having to put them off for such a long time because of the pandemic – we’re all ready for the fun to begin again. Questions? Call the youth event team – David Parrish 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275 or Pat Headington 928-257-8143 who will come up with the answers. Hope to see you there.
Crappie fish-tip: This is the time of year when our crappie populations ‘rise and shine’ at local waters – here’s some tips in case you’d like to give the catching a try: Watch for them to begin spawning in mid-March once a significant warming trend begins. Crappie will stage for the spawn in the mouths of coves. Anglers should start their fishing in the deeper portions of the cove mouths and work to shallower water in the backs of coves. Points at the outside of coves should not be ignored for larger female crappie. Focus on rock piles and brush (or submerged trees) in about 15 feet of water, especially off points or structure breaks such as holes in reefs or micro-inlets adjacent to deeper water. Always check out submerged trees near deep water. Popular crappie baits include live minnows, meal worms and 1/15 to 1/8 ounce crappie jigs (usually in chartreuse or white, but other colors can work such as red and white combinations work). Using a light line is best, try 2- to 4-pound test on ultra-light or micro-light poles. Crappie are delicious eating so don’t pass them up.(more bass/spawn tips next week).
Fishing clubs
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB: Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Sign up for bass tournaments prior to the fishing at The HIDEAWAY BAIT & TACKLE SHOP, not at the water. YVRGC Membership is required for those wanting to earn points toward the Annual Angler of the Year award. Non-members can fish when tournaments are OPEN. Entry fee: $40 per boat (solo or 2-person team. Options are $5 big fish and $5 2 lb. pot totaling $50. The launch will be at safe light with 8 hours of fish time. 100% payout paying down 3 places with a 5 Bass limit, 1/2 lb penalty for dead fish at weigh in. I’ll report results after the tournament or check the bass board later at the Hideaway. Results from March 12th tournament will be forthcoming.
YVRGC bass tournament – Results will be forthcoming for the Feb. 12th tournament or call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-9022 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: ABA reports Chapman Chevrolet began their 8-Pound Pot, a FREE entry Option for all teams in the events. The Pot pays $1000 to the Biggest Bass over 8-Pounds at each Yuma Region event during the 2022 Season. Good to see ABA back to business in Yuma after a long time-out. Check here next week for results from the March 3rd tournament with others planned for 4/09, 5/07 and 6/11, all at Fisher’s. Much thanks to Tracy Purtee, new director for the Yuma Region ABA. Questions? Call Tracy at 928-978-3659. A great ABA, Jimmy Waits can still be reached at 928-210-3372.
Hunt happenings
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Details for the APRIL 9TH “WATER FOR WILDLIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT” at Desert Hills Golf Course are: FORMAT: 4 person scramble with 2 drive minimum, MINIMUM HANDICAP: 50 PER TEAM (not more than 1 play with a handicap of 10 or less!). Tournament is First Come – First Serve! Registration Options: SINGLE PLAYER: includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $100, 4-PERSON TEAM – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $375, 4-PERSON TEAM W/TEE SIGN – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $450; TEE SIGN & 1 PLAYER- includes green fees, cart lunch, skins & Tee Sponsor Sign $150, TEE SIGN – includes a sign professionally posted $100. 2 Longest Drive Holes, 2 Closest to the Pin, 1 per side, Cash Prize 1st – 4th place. More Information: Pat Headington 928-257-8143; Brad Hamner 928-919-0523; or Mike Daily @ 928-920-2560/928-344-1886. Check payments: to Southwest Wildlife Foundation; Email: yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com. Registration Website: YVRGC.org.
Shooting sports
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should join a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; (Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed). Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Future Vintage matches will be held the same day as pistol matches. Conventional pistol 25 yard matches will be held Saturdays. Long Range Matches will be held Sundays.Be sure to update your club waiver for 2022 (also for timed fire and rapid fire). All Saturdays – NRA Approved mid-range matches will begin 3/12 at the Adair Park High Power range. Annual Membership – Adults $25, Juniors $10. Note: No shooting at the range after sundown. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95. Walk the Trail Invitational results will be reported in the next column.
Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.