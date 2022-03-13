A final reminder to get in on the ‘great fun’ – early morning until mid-afternoon – event on Saturday, March 19th at the FREE ANNUAL YOUTH FISHING CLINIC at Mittry Lake for Yuma area youngsters hosted by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation. The event kicks off at 6 a.m. with the fishing along with enjoying the many other activities until a FREE lunch with trimmings for all attending set to begin around 11 a.m., then a bit more time for catching up on any activities they still haven’t done or more fishing until time arrives to receive their free prize to take home and call it a day.
- Youngsters arriving at 6 a.m. or close to that will receive a free rod and reel along with bait and event shirt for the fun to begin including hopefully catching a fish to weigh in.
YUMA VALLEY ROD & GUN CLUB and SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION hope this will begin a year of fun events for Yuma’s youth after having to put them off for such a long time because of the pandemic – we’re all ready for the fun to begin again. Questions? Call the youth event team – David Parrish 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275 or Pat Headington 928-257-8143 who will come up with the answers. Hope to see you there.
Fish tip: Catch and release of small fish is something we all would do well in practicing while fishing as I’ve mentioned many times. It’s important to all species of fish in order to allow small fry to grow to get big enough to catch later to either take home to eat or release to allow the population to grow. Catch and release is most important when bass are in the spawn as they are now in one stage or another. For bass not on the beds, mid-March is a good time to use topwater with poppers, buzzbaits and slightly subsurface, erratic-action soft-plastic baits like Sluggos. Focus on deeper-fish methods while occasionally throwing a topwater lure in the shallows (especially off major points at mouths of coves or secondary points just inside coves). Crankbaits with a big lip are good for diving in deep water near cover and reel back at a steady pace. A retrieve with several pauses brings good results this time of year. Use as light of line as reasonable for the species you’re after and the of structure nearby. Check often for frayed line, and cut to retie as needed to avoid losing any fish. Work crankbaits as close to structure as possible, especially along the bottom. Tube worms, small lures and grubs with light tackle are also good when the weather is still on the cold side.
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB – Open to junior high and high school students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Sign up in town for bass tournaments at The HIDEAWAY BAIT & TACKLE SHOP prior to the fishing, not at the water. YVRGC Membership is required for those wanting to earn points toward the Annual Angler of the Year award. Non-members can fish when tournaments are OPEN. Entry fee: $40 per boat (solo or 2-person team. Options are $5 big fish and $5 2 lb. pot totaling $50. The launch will be at safe light with 8 hours of fish time. 100% payout paying down 3 places with a 5 Bass limit, 1/2 lb penalty for dead fish at weigh in. I’ll report results after the tournament or check the bass board later at the Hideaway. Results from March 12th tournament will be forthcoming. YVRGC bass tournament Results will be forthcoming for the Feb. 12th tournament or call Simon Apadoca at 928-261-9022 or visit him at taipanrods@aol.com.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: ABA reports Chapman Chevrolet began their 8-Pound Pot, a FREE entry Option for all teams in the events. The Pot pays $1000 to the Biggest Bass over 8-Pounds at each Yuma Region event during the 2022 Season. Good to see ABA back to business in Yuma after a long time-out. Check here next week for results from the March 3rd tournament with others planned for 4/09, 5/07 and 6/11, all at Fisher’s. Much thanks to Tracy Purtee, new director for the Yuma Region ABA. Questions? Call Tracy at 928-978-3659. A great ABA, Jimmy Waits can still be reached at 928-210-3372.
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Make arrangements now for the APRIL 9TH “WATER FOR WILDLIFE GOLF TOURNAMENT” at Desert Hills Golf Course: FORMAT: 4 person scramble with 2 drive minimum, MINIMUM HANDICAP: 50 PER TEAM (not more than 1 play with a handicap of 10 or less!). Registration Options: SINGLE PLAYER: includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $100, 4-PERSON TEAM – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $375, 4-PERSON TEAM W/TEE SIGN – includes green fees, cart, lunch and skins $450; TEE SIGN & 1 PLAYER- includes green fees, cart lunch, skins & Tee Sponsor Sign $150, TEE SIGN – includes a sign professionally posted $100. 2 Longest Drive Holes, 2 Closest to the Pin, 1 per side, Cash Prize 1st – 4th place. More Information: Pat Headington 928-257-8143; Brad Hamner 928-919-0523; or Mike Daily @ 928-920-2560/928-344-1886. Check payments: to Southwest Wildlife Foundation; Email: yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com. Registration Website: YVRGC.org.
2022 pronghorn, elk hunt draw in progress: Note that the AZGFD portal account is to view results: The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has begun processing draw applications for 2022 pronghorn and elk hunt permit-tags. The deadline to submit applications was Feb. 8. AZGFD will notify customers through its website and social media channels when draw results become available. In the meantime, all customers must have an AZGFD portal account to view draw results and bonus points. Draw results no longer are made available through an automated phone system.
The free AZGFD portal account (dependent account features are available) can be created by visiting accounts.azgfd.com/Account/Register. A portal account allows customers to create a secure account where they can view and manage their contact information, as well as their licenses, draw results history and bonus points in their personal “My AZGFD Dashboard” section. For questions about creating a portal account, call the department at 602-942-3000.
While you’re waiting to know whether you’ve been drawn or not, this is a good time to check to be sure you have everything on hand to be ready for your hunt beginning with a warm, waterproof tent, or trailer if you’re lucky enough to have one. Also a good share of warm, durable as well as cold-and rainy- day clothing to keep you comfortable during your hunt time. Food and plenty of water are really important to be sure you have enough with cooking utensils to take care of the cooking along with a wash pan to clean everything up after use once you’ve returned to camp after a long day hunting. You’ll be ready for a good hot meal before retiring for the sleep you’ll need for a good hunt the following day, which includes warm enough sleeping bag along with something to lay on – cot or ground cover to keep off the cold ground. I personally include hand/body warmers (available at sports sections of stores – Sportsman’s Warehouse is one) to put in my sleeping bag when I snuggle down for the night). A wash pan is a good idea to keeping dirty dishes and cooking pans clean and ready for cooking as well as a pan for warm water for cleaning up before hitting the sack to be ready for the following days hunt. Human odors are offensive to wildlife – a good idea to have No Scent soap for you and the clothing so they aren’t aware of having you with them in the field. Good luck on the draw.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB – Regular black powder matches have begun again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should join a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; (Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed). Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556. Future Vintage matches will be held the same day as pistol matches. Conventional pistol 25 yard matches will be held Saturdays. Long Range Matches will be held Sundays.Be sure to update your club waiver for 2022 (also for timed fire and rapid fire). All Saturdays – NRA Approved mid-range matches will begin 3/12 at the Adair Park High Power range. Annual Membership – Adults $25, Juniors $10. Note: No shooting at the range after sundown. Visit hprifleyuma.com for the club full schedule of shooting; YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95. Walk the Trail Invitational results: Adult Men’s Freestyle – 1. Raymond Gonzales 598, 2. Mark Acarmi 572, 3. Hose Cruz 571; Adult Women’s F/S – 1. Charlene Sharrar 497, 2. Michelle Stephenson 462, 3. Jennifer Mullen 333; Sr. Men’s F/S – Glenn Kneller 597, 2. Fred Santa Maria 567, 3. Greg Gonzales 530; Adult Men’s BHFS- 1. Dave Holmberg 597, 2. Shaun Lachuk 568, 3. Dustin Covey 534; Adult Women’s BHFS – 1. Jennifer Lachuk 498, 2. Tara Duarte 419, 3. Leanna Babb 399; Sr. Men’s BHFS – 1. Mike Yerkey 557, 2. David Sullivan 555, 3. Walter Covey 539; Sr. Women’s BHFS – 1. Susie Forrest 418, 2. Joanne Lacey 185; Adult Men’s Traditional – 1. Joshua Arnold 138; Sr. Men’s Trad: 1. Jim Cropp 363, 2. Pat Peyton 313; Sr. Women’s Trad: 1. Aileen Toler 254; Young Adult Boys (14-17)1. Eli Garcia 62; Young Adult Girls (14-17) – 1. Katelynn Babb 383, 2. Tiana Rodger 339, 3. Kendra Juarez 266; Youth Boys (10-13) 1. Asher Lachuk 339, 2. Blake Babb 338; Cub Boys (6-9) 1. Troy Holmberg 178, 2. David Stephenson 155; PeeWee Boys (5 & under) 1. Easton Lachuk 28. Good shoot’n everyone!
