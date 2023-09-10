To be successful at mule deer hunting in the high country, it is going to take WORK! Those who learn to embrace the journey and the grind that comes with it will eventually be those who are the small percentage of successful hunters on the mountain! I learned very quickly that the successful, high country hunters all have one thing in common- they aren’t afraid of struggles that come from this type of hunt AND they learn to embrace and enjoy the pain and suffering! The grind is part of it! Long days, short nights, barely any good sleep, lower calories than normal, bad weather, difficult situations each and every day, etc. These are all things that come with high country hunting, (I always consider Flagstaff as the beginning of Arizona’s High Country and higher altitudes) BUT it’s what makes this style of mule deer hunting so much fun and intriguing! Those who are successful consistently embrace the tough times and weather the storms, knowing that this is part of the process! The toughness factor and the gritty part of mule deer hunting in the high country is what makes it so awesome and rewarding! For me, there is nothing better than eventually finding success in the high country, after all your dues have been paid! For more information, listen to the East Meets West Hunt podcast with Clint Casper on hunting mule deer. https://www.eastmeetswesthunt.com/podcast/episode/f884b37f/ep-131-chasing-mule-deer-not-points-with-clint-casper”.

BIG BREAST CONTEST AT SPRAGUE’S SPORTS SHOP: Yuma update by Richard Sprague, “The opener despite the monsoonal weather activity has turned out very well for strong majority of hunters we talked to. Big Breast XXXIV is in the books with 219 birds weighed. Winner this year with a 74.1 gram white wing was Chase Kammann of Yuma, 2nd place with a 73.5 gram WW was Katlynn Babb of Yuma, and 3rd place was Harry Lee of Lodi, Ca with a 73.3 gram bird. We had hunters weigh in from 12 different states and 118 of the 219 entrants were from out of town. Sprague’s thanks sponsors Federal Ammunition, Benelli USA and Busch Lite for their continued support with over $2,000 worth of prizes. PS: We (Sprague’s) had hunters out this morning after our big Saturday rain and still had decent numbers of birds flying.”

