To be successful at mule deer hunting in the high country, it is going to take WORK! Those who learn to embrace the journey and the grind that comes with it will eventually be those who are the small percentage of successful hunters on the mountain! I learned very quickly that the successful, high country hunters all have one thing in common- they aren’t afraid of struggles that come from this type of hunt AND they learn to embrace and enjoy the pain and suffering! The grind is part of it! Long days, short nights, barely any good sleep, lower calories than normal, bad weather, difficult situations each and every day, etc. These are all things that come with high country hunting, (I always consider Flagstaff as the beginning of Arizona’s High Country and higher altitudes) BUT it’s what makes this style of mule deer hunting so much fun and intriguing! Those who are successful consistently embrace the tough times and weather the storms, knowing that this is part of the process! The toughness factor and the gritty part of mule deer hunting in the high country is what makes it so awesome and rewarding! For me, there is nothing better than eventually finding success in the high country, after all your dues have been paid! For more information, listen to the East Meets West Hunt podcast with Clint Casper on hunting mule deer. https://www.eastmeetswesthunt.com/podcast/episode/f884b37f/ep-131-chasing-mule-deer-not-points-with-clint-casper”.
BIG BREAST CONTEST AT SPRAGUE’S SPORTS SHOP: Yuma update by Richard Sprague, “The opener despite the monsoonal weather activity has turned out very well for strong majority of hunters we talked to. Big Breast XXXIV is in the books with 219 birds weighed. Winner this year with a 74.1 gram white wing was Chase Kammann of Yuma, 2nd place with a 73.5 gram WW was Katlynn Babb of Yuma, and 3rd place was Harry Lee of Lodi, Ca with a 73.3 gram bird. We had hunters weigh in from 12 different states and 118 of the 219 entrants were from out of town. Sprague’s thanks sponsors Federal Ammunition, Benelli USA and Busch Lite for their continued support with over $2,000 worth of prizes. PS: We (Sprague’s) had hunters out this morning after our big Saturday rain and still had decent numbers of birds flying.”
Hunting during the EARLY DOVE SEASON is still continuing through Sept. 15 – Next Friday – so hope you’re taking advantage of harvesting the birds for their delicious breasts from Mourning and white-wing doves – Eurasian Doves are open all year with no limits, with breasts a bit bigger than the other birds. Check your regulations to be sure to keep the hunt legal – it can be very enjoyable for one and all. Keep the bug repellent handy to ward off gnats first thing prior to the sun rising. Wearing a hat or cap can help to keep you a bit cooler. Be VERY sure to drink plenty of water to keep hydrated – so important.
DOVE HUNTERS CLEAN-UP 9-16-2023: Meet at Sprague’s Sport Shop parking area at 6 a.m. to assist in the clean up. Hope you can make it. It’s important to scour the Farmers Fields as well as other areas hunted to be sure to pick up any spent shells left on the ground as well as all litter still remaining – especially with spent shells in Farmers fields to prevent any injury to their very expensive farming equipment. As of now hunters have all been welcome most times to hunt farmers fields – it would be great to keep it open and free as it is now. The result of our clean up will help ensure we’ll be welcome another time – the more of us attending, the better. Our Yuma community including the farmers will appreciate it!
DEER HUNTS: Hunts still in progress through the end of 2023 to take advantage of with archery-only over the counter tags to get in on as well as other firearms disciplines. Check out Arizona Hunt Regulations and apply for what you might like to get in on. The list of available deer hunts, for adults as well as youth hunters begins on page 31. Be sure to check out open hunt dates for other species of wildlife including turkeys in October, General and youth hunts for Javelina beginning in October with more hunts beginning in January 2024 if you are interested in cold country hunts at higher altitudes as well as other areas in Arizona.
Traditionally, the topwater action with the right gear is great for largemouth bass along Colorado River waters in the Yuma area during the month of September. You need to be able to detect the slightest change in feel that occurs when a bass takes your plastic worm so you don’t lost more bass than you catch.
It’s suggested you try using a fishing line no heavier than three times the weight of the average size bass you catch (light lines not only enable you to cast a wider range of lure weights but are also harder for a bass to see in clear water – the proper weight of light line will also give you a maximum of feel as well ad adequate strength.
Choose a rod with a slight flex in the tip to handle a wide range of lure weights. Cast your line quietly and keep the average cast under 30 feet. Keep your eyes locked on the line where it penetrates the surface of the water in order to catch line movement or tension changes.
Keep your hooks sharper than sharp and keep the slack out of your line so you can set the hook with a minimum of time involved. For open waters, try six-lb. test for 1/3rd Oz. lures, 8-lb.test for 1/3-oz lures and 10 lb. test for 1/2 oz. lures. For weedy, brushy cover, raise these line tests by 4 lbs each. If you want to try topwater fishing (ordinarily works well at Colorado River waters near Yuma).
Mouths of river channels going into lakes, shorelines with abundant growth and points with nearby dropoffs can be good choices for topwater fishing. While calm waters may be best for working a topwater plug, it also works in rougher water but needs more noise to magnify its presence.
Retrieve slow and steady when the cast is to a shallow water structure – often a fish will strike during a pause in the retrieval. If this doesn’t work, vary the speed between fast and slow. And again, keep the slack out of the line so time involved in setting the hook is kept at a minimum.
Fishing at night is still a winner in September because it’s cooler and there are usually fewer people on the water.
September, when cooler days come our way, begins really good fishing at night for Flathead and Channel Catfish along Colorado River Waters upriver from Yuma. Stinkbait. “the stinkier the better” and live bait are good enticers for hungry catfish in deep water. Be sure to check regulations on sizes of live fish such as bluegill for fishing for cats.
YUMA VALLEY ROD & GUN CLUB: As soon as I get the fall/winter 2023 tournament schedule I’ll share it here so keep watch – shouldn’t be too much longer before plans are complete.
ABA AMERICAN BASS: The minute I hear what the tournament schedule will be this year, I’ll let you know or call Tracy Purtee 928-978-3659 (I’m not absolutely sure, I haven’t had luck in contacting Purtee yet, but I’m hoping he’ll still be the contact for ABA to get the action started once again.
We’re fortunate in having the Adair Park shooting range facility close by with ranges for every discipline of firearm and bow and arrow. Adair Park is where you’ll find it all and the public is welcome whenever they have matches scheduled.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays. No week days scheduled shooting yet until it’s gets cooler. Regular Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 – sign up for matches at 9 a.m.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB news will begin again soon
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
Update for 4-H youngsters training: Our first 4H meeting will be a Safety Training at the fairgrounds Security Building at 7 p.m. Sept 21. Our first shoot will be at the fairgrounds at the west gate (Pacific Ave). Shooting to start at 0900 but set up will start at 0830 on Sept 23. Questions? Visit stan_marsh@q.com
As our weather cools the clubs will be inclined to schedule more shooting – I’ll be sure to let you know when that occurs.