If you have yet to think about a New Year’s Resolution, now is a good time to think twice and learn the following 10 Commandments of Firearm Safety (If you haven’t already done so) and always follow the safety tips involved. Accidents involving firearms don’t just happen – they are caused by ignorance or disregard of safety. As you hunt in Arizona or have a firearm in your hands for any reason, keep in mind each safety tip and follow each of them, always.
1. Treat every gun or Bow and arrow with the respect due a loaded gun.
2. Watch the muzzle. Be able to control the direction of the muzzle or arrow even if you should stumble.
3.Be sure the barrel and action and that you have the only ammunition for the gun you intend to use.
4. Be sure of your target. Know identifying features of the animal you hunt. Be sure of your target every time. Don’t assume!
5.Unload gun when not in use. Take down or have action open; Guns should be carried in cases to and from shooting areas.
6. Never point a gun at anything you do not intent to shoot. Avoid all horseplay with a firearm. Do not use your scope as binoculars.
7. Never climb a fence or a tree or jump a ditch with a loaded gun. Never pull a gun toward you by the muzzle.
8. Never shoot a bullet at a flat hard surface or water. Know what lies beyond your target. At target practice, be sure your backstop is adequate.
9. Store guns and ammunition stored separately and beyond the reach of children and careless adults.
10. Avoid alcoholic beverages and other mood-altering drugs before and during shooting of any firearm. Keep it safe, always!
- All these can pertain for archery bows and arrows as well.
SUGGESTION FROM AZGFD: Now that the new year has started followed by a share of big game hunts, keep the following tips offered bt AZGFD when you’re in the field:
- Tell someone where you are going and when you plan to return. use the hunter emergency card found in the current hunt regulations.
- Don’t hunt alone.
- Carry enough water.
- Have compass and a map of the area you are hunting and know how to use them. Key words, “Know how to use them.”
- Wear proper clothing, Weather can change dramatically in Arizona. Hypothermia, a silent killer which occurs with the lowering of the body core temperatures, can start in wet conditions such as snow, rain or sleet. With Arizona’s hot conditions, hypothermia can begin with overexertion which brings on sweating. Then all it takes is a little breeze to start lowing the body temperatures.
- After a day’s hunt, plan on arriving back to your vehicle before dark. Traveling back to your vehicle in the dark can be a real hazard.
- Know how to build a fire and have material with you to start one. Another thing that can happen to all of us. “We weren’t lost; we just got turned around a litt e bit.” You’ve heard this before.
- If it should ever happen to you think of the word STOP. Sit Down – Do not panic. Think about the situation. Observe the area. Plan what to do.
Hunt happenings
Over the counter deer tags: AZGFD reminds us that harvest limits will reset in August 2023 (not January 2023). Hunters with over-the-counter archery deer nonpermit-tags are reminded that harvest limits have been set by unit and species, and hunters are required to report their harvest. Once the harvest limit is reached for a hunt and species, that unit will close to further archery deer hunting for the remainder of the season. Season and closure status can be found at https://harvest-tracking.azgfd.gov/https://harvest-tracking.azgfd.gov/. Hunters will be responsible for checking online or by telephone, 623-236-7961, before hunting to determine if their desired unit is still open. Some units have already reached their harvest limit and are closed for the January 2023 season.
Fishing clubs
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Leslee Boggs (928-580-9966) has agreed to become the bass tournament chairman for this year with the following bass tournament schedule: Feb. 18th: February Bass Derby – Fisher’s Landing, March 11th:March Bass Derby – Fisher’s Landing; March 25th Bass Derby – Mittry Lake; April 15th April Bass Derby; May 13th – May Bass Derby – Fisher’s Landing; June 3rd – Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242; June 17th – Big Bass Derby – Fisher’s Landing, July 8th-9th – Season Finale – Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN. RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (!00% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP @ THE HIDEAWAY / CHAIRMAN Leslee Boggs (928 580-9966).
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Just a reminder that the Club is putting together the list of several mini-fishing clinics for the kids this year to let you know about as time passes so keep eyes and ears open for the dates and locations when that is decided. Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about tournaments for that added practice and know-how. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can).
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: The next Bass Tournament is Feb. 4th launching at the Mittry Lake Boat Dock. (Fish events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championships plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for Yuma Region. (check here next week for results from Jan. 7th bass tournament. Other 2023 bass tournaments are scheduled for March 4th, April 22, Oct. 29, and Nov. 26. Questions? Call Chairman Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659. A good incentive for fishing the tournaments is the $1,000 Big Bass pot to whoever weighs in the 8-pound or larger bass each tournament being donated by Chapman Chevrolet in Yuma.
Shooting Sports
4H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Jan. 22-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p..m. camp out & training at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. Muzzle Loader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition for awards, end of year cook out; Questions? Visit stan-marsha @ q.com.
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are – Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
- CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB : Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the Adair Park archery range, open to all.The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ bowhunters. southwestbowhunters.net – we will 928750- 6279. -gladly post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. If any events aren’t displayed please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.