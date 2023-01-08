If you have yet to think about a New Year’s Resolution, now is a good time to think twice and learn the following 10 Commandments of Firearm Safety (If you haven’t already done so) and always follow the safety tips involved. Accidents involving firearms don’t just happen – they are caused by ignorance or disregard of safety. As you hunt in Arizona or have a firearm in your hands for any reason, keep in mind each safety tip and follow each of them, always.

1. Treat every gun or Bow and arrow with the respect due a loaded gun.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you