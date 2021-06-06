Don’t wait until it’s too late – the deadline is June 8th! There’s not a better time than right now to apply for 2021 hunt permit-tags issued through the draw process for deer, fall turkey, fall javelina, bighorn sheep, fall bison and sandhill crane. To apply, visit www.azgfd.com/hunting/draw. All applications must be received by the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) no later than 11:59 p.m. (Arizona time) Tuesday, June 8.
As a reminder, applicants must possess a valid Arizona hunt license (or combo hunt and fish license) to apply online for a hunt permit-tag. That license must be valid on the last day of the online application period (June 8). Licenses are available online and at license dealers statewide. Note: When purchasing a Arizona hunt or combo license online, the license number will appear at the bottom of the customer’s receipt. Don’t throw it away! That license number will be required as part of the draw application process.
For an overview of the application service, including license requirements, applying for bonus points and payment information, see Page 26 of the “2021-22 Arizona Hunting Regulations” booklet. Printed versions are available at license dealers statewide.
In the meantime: check your AZGFD portal account. This is a perfect time to review your personal data, including your application history and total bonus points (bonus, loyalty, hunter education). If something seems amiss, call AZGFD at 602-942-3000 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Know your department ID or Customer ID. This is a must to submit an application. There are three ways to locate a dept. ID or customer ID: Log into your AZGFD portal account and click on “View Details” under “My AZGFD Dashboard,” check your hunting or combo hunt and fish license if it was purchased online, or call AZGFD.
Plan to purchase PointGuard: This allows hunters to surrender their hunt permit-tag(s) for any reason without losing their bonus points. A portal account is no longer required to purchase.
Hunt happenings
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: If you have yet to purchase a $20 fundraiser ticket for “Water for Wildlife” to assist in getting that much needed water where it needs to be to enable our wildlife to survive our hot summer, there is still time. You will be making a huge contribution in assisting the club in working with Region IV of the AZ. Game and Fish Dept. in getting the water to the catchments that have been constructed at many mountain and desert locations to see the animals can make it through the summer. YVRGC and Game and Fish keep the water catchments filled at all times to be sure the wildlife have the help they need to prosper. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or email 58levy@gmail.com or call me at 928 726-0953 and we’ll see you get a ticket or two, your choice. Every penny counts. We appreciate your help!.
Weekly fish tip
by Dan Edelson
Dan writes, “While the Sunday fishermen are out there trying to catch anything... the best fishermen – the guys out there for blood – know a specific species of fish inside out… They know what makes him tick, and they know how to trigger an attack. Same thing on your body of water. Know it inside and out...and if you’re fishing it for the first time, do your research before you get out there.
“Today, we’re going to be Huck Finn ... and drill down into how to catch ‘em in a small pond. No big boats...just a pole, some bait, and your knowledge of the water and fish. It’s a beautiful thing, small town pond fishin’. ...using “lazer focus” on the catfish… A sneaky tactic that puts flathead catfish in a “Jaws-like” feeding frenzy... so they actually attack baitfish on the surface! (Ever wonder what it would be like to feed a great white shark? This may be the closest thing to it when you drop your bait right on top of them... and catch dozens!)
“How to use a can of beer to create a frothing mass of catfish at the bottom of your favorite spot within 10 minutes! An odorless “redneck chum” that will subtly steal catfish from other spots by attracting them to your location. (Hint: scent isn’t the only way to attract catfish... and this brilliant “fish stealing” secret exploits a unique catfish characteristic that brings ‘em to you!) ...and there are hundreds more, and this stuff will give you an edge you wouldn’t believe.
“Let’s go with some focused tactics for pond catfishing… you can catch nice 10-pounders in ponds. Ponds are usually small so cats will hear every move you make. Be especially quiet when you’re pond catfishing – Walk as softly as you can, don’t talk too much, and make sure your tacklebox and other things don’t bang around too much. Once the cats get wind of you tromping around in their pond, they’ll get away quick. If you can find a good spot to drop your line that’s close to the shore, you don’t even have to get into the water. This is the best situation. Crouch right on the shore and get your line out as far as you can. Same as with a river or lake, put your bait as close to the bottom as possible. In a pond, catfish will be even more likely to stay close to the deeper parts, so you have to get your bait way down there. Finding catfish in a pond is not so different from finding them anywhere. Look first in the deepest parts of the pond, especially if there is a hole or dip in the ground underwater. They love to hang out way down in the depths, and this is just the same with ponds. If there is a dam or other obstruction, you will often find catfish down under it. At those depths the water is nice and cool, and that’s what cats prefer. Around any kind of obstruction like a pile of rocks, a beaver dam, tree stumps, logs or humps you’ll find catfish.
“Keep in mind that wherever it’s dark and cool, that’s where they are most likely to be. If you have a creek that feeds water into the pond, that is a good place to look for catfish. Drop your line in the area of the pond right where that creek comes in. This will be a great place for catfish to feed, so they’ll be looking there for something to eat.
“Some ponds have algae and other vegetation floating around, and this is a good place to find catfish. We call this “cover,” and you can almost always find catfish hiding out underneath cover. A good technique to use when pondfishing for cats is to tightline. This is where you attach a tiny weight to your line, get it way down there, and keep the line extra tight so you can feel those bites. The best bait to use is anything stinky. Catfish will always go after live bait much quicker than any other, and the more it smells the better. This is because they have a great sense of smell, and they use it to find most of their food. Earthworms, chicken guts, shad and other fish are all great ways to catch pond catfish.
“Night time is the best time to find catfish in a pond, but you can find them any time of day, depending on the spot. Each pond is different. If you plan to fish that spot again, you might try angling at different times of day. Conduct a little experiment and see when the local cats like to come out and bite. Finally, just because you’re pond fishing doesn’t mean you won’t get a big fish. Pond catfish can be pretty big, so there still might be a fight.
“Never underestimate your enemy! Stocked Pond Catfishing Some anglers keep channel catfish stocked in “farm” ponds” (In the Yuma and surrounding areas it could be Community Ponds)..“This means that you have to feed them and look after them, and then when you’re up for a little catfishing, you can pull them out.”
Dan suggests if you fish at an area with a certain bait, change it a next time to stinky bait so they’ll go for it He finishes with, “Gone Fish’n, Dan Eggersen”. If you’d like to check on the old School Fishing Secrets, visit https://www.OldSchoolFishingSecrets.com. Check next week for more bass tips.
Fishing clubs
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club (YVRGC): Fishermen who qualified to fish the June 12th Big Bass Annual Tournament to determine who will become the Angler of the Year 2020-21 will launch out of Fisher’s Landing at safelight with weigh in at 1 p.m. with their one ‘biggest’ bass in case you might want to take a ride out to Martinez Lake to get in on the festivities when the day’s fishing is completed, The anglers’ pot pays 3 places with rules to stay honest, keep your integrity and congrats on qualifying for the Big Bass Derby. Questions? Call Brandon Kendall at 928-856-9013 or Bo Williams at 928-304-3513. Yuma School Anglers (YSA): If you’re a junior high or high schooler who would like to fish with the team, call David Shill at 949-246-6646 or visit davidshill51@gmail.com. David wants to be sure everyone who wants to fish will get to fish.
Desert Anglers Bass Fishing Club: Call Michael Obney at 928-919-0304 to learn when the club will be fishing tournaments. American Bass – Yuma Region: Time for someone to step up and take the lead with ABA so tournaments can continue in the Yuma area. Call Billy Clothier at 928-750-7081 or ABA at 714-423-4532.
Shooting sports
A few clubs who maintain shooting ranges at the Adair Park shooting facility are done shooting now until fall but there are still a few ongoing.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club is still shooting 7- to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays at Adair Park. Sign in at the clubhouse – member fee is $5 (25 targets), non-members $7. Use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-919-0918.
Yuma Young Guns are taking time out. Call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for information.
Call Jim Gilligan this fall at 386-679-0918 to learn when they plan to begin shooting black powder again with Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club.
Yuma Matchmasters are still holding matches, the USPSA matches on the 4th Sunday, Cowboy – SASS match 4th Sunday, Cowboy Fast Draw, 3rd Sunday, Steel Matches 1st Saturday,, No Cowboy Shoot until 4th Sunday Sept. Multi Gun/PCC 1st Sunday & Nat’l Rifle League (NRL.22 – 2nd Saturday. Pre-register for monthly matches through practiscore, check in and pay the morning of the match.
Southwest Bowhunters archery club is still shooting archery during the summer. Sundays 7-10 a.m. All archers welcome. Call President Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or email club at info@southwestbowhunters.net.