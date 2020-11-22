Hunt happenings
More than 2,600 permit-tags remain for 2021 spring hunts: Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2021 spring draw still have an opportunity to receive a hunt permit-tag for javelina or turkey. The Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) has posted a list of leftover hunt permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. A total of 2,680 leftover hunt permit-tags are available for the following hunts: 1,212 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina, 858 archery-only javelina, 534 general javelina, 60 youth-only javelina, 11 raptor capture, 5 general turkey.
AZGFD will now accept paper applications for leftover hunt permit-tags – by U.S. mail only. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail.
NOTE: Given the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, AZGFD strongly encourages customers to apply by mail for leftover hunt permit-tags. Any leftover hunt permit-tags that happen to be remaining will go on sale on a “first come, first served” by mail only basis beginning Nov. 23. To ensure public health and safety protocols are observed, customers will be required to first contact customer service at (602) 942-3000 or any regional office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear, and Raptor Capture,” or call (602) 942-3000.
Fish findings
Tips From Arizona Game and Fish: “The warm days of this week will give way to much cooler temperatures, with a good chance of precipitation over this weekend, especially in the high country. With falling water temperatures, largemouth bass and flathead catfish have started feeding more heavily in preparation for winter. Top baits during early morning can include Rat-L-Traps (great for colder weather) in silver, spinnerbaits, and, during late mornings, 1/4-ounce Texas rigged brush hogs. Jigging spoons is a technique that has picked up and will continue to be an effective way to hook bass in deeper water through the winter. These spoons mimic falling shad. Bass will be feeding relatively heavily until water temperatures fall into the low 50s and bass metabolism slows”.
The Yuma area November stocking schedule for trout on Nov. 30 at Fortuna and Redondo Ponds, In December on the 14th at the PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands and Somerton Council Park Pond. I’ll follow with the stocking schedule for January later on so it’ll be more current or check with Region IV Game and Fish Department at 342-0091 and ask for the fishing section.
- Save time, buy your license online – Need your fishing license or hunt/fish combo license? It’s easy to do online. Simply visit https://www.azgfd.com/license/ to view the license options and fees, then select “Buy a License Online” (or directly visit https://license.azgfd.com/). Remember, your purchase of a fishing or hunt/fish combo license helps conserve all species of fish and wildlife and provides funding that goes back into fishing opportunities. Thank you, anglers!
Fishing clubs
- Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Southwest Wildlife Foundation: Until the current pandemic gets taken care of and we are more able to take advantage of the great events the club offers, a lot of them for our Yuma area Youngsters who enjoy the outdoors, the club is putting together some ‘great raffles’ with really good items of interest to both hunters and anglers as well as people who merely love the outdoors for all the enjoyment it offers. Winners of raffles so far have been very pleased with items they’ve won. To try your hand at becoming a winner, a reminder of the current raffles : Truck Mates Package! Get your truck ready for the adventure ahead! To get your tickets ($25 each or 5/$120), click on the link below: https://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/truck-mates-raffle-package . Another super-great raffle: Here’s your chance to Win a Springfield Saint Victor .556 and a Vortex 3X optic! Tickets are $35 each or 3/$100 with only 100 tickets being sold. To get your tickets, click on the link below: https://rafflecreator.com/pages/39121/springfield-saint-victor-&-vortex-3x-optic . For complete information visit https//www.yvrgc.org/raffles.
- American Bass – Yuma Division: Get in on the next bass Tournament launching out of Fisher’s Landing Nov. 21st to finish up the 2020 season. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. 2021 tournaments will be at Fisher’s Landing Jan. 16th and Feb. 20th with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
- Other Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed:Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop, 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask and above all, enjoy!
- This week’s Fish Tip: With trout being stocked by Game and Fish Nov. 2-6 at our Yuma Community Fishing Waters at Fortuna Pond, Redondo Lake, PAAC Pond, West Wetlands and Somerton Council Avenue Pond, with more stocked Nov. 9th – 13th at Yuma’s PAAC Pond, Yuma West Wetlands and Somerton Council Avenue Pond, a tip or two might come in handy especially for beginning trout anglers. A good idea to pick up some small marshmallows, power baits – bright chartreuse or pink colors work well, meal worms and even nightcrawlers all work well with a light rod and small hook. You can also use small size artificials such as inline spinnerbaits. Try your luck with whatever combinations you have. If one bait doesn’t work, try another – alone or together. Trout are very finicky at times so try one thing, then another until you hit on the right combination. Once you get the knack of it all and begin catching trout, you’ll be in for some good ol’ fishing fun. I’ll have more tips as our cool weather arrives more and more while the water is cold enough to keep trout healthy and hungry. More stocking will occur Nov. 30th – Dec. 4th at the same ponds mentioned above, then more in December – good time to take kids fishing during Christmas Break from school. Check next week’s column for a few cold water bass tips that may come in handy when tossing that line in the water.
Shooting sports
- Conducting some of the shooting matches may be in the same boat as fishing tournaments because of the pandemic that is affecting all of us. I’ll continue to include information on each shooting club for your use until I learn otherwise.
- Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on the shooting sports season coming up.
- Renegade Archers of Yuma: Taking time out from Archery and shooting the trails has been necessary because of the pandemic but enough is enough. If anyone is interested in joining us for Sunday morning archery trail shoots at the Foothills Archery Range, we’d be more than happy to set the 3-D animals up for a trail shoot for some great shooting practice whether it’s for hunting, just good fun or enjoyable safe recreation for individuals as well as the whole family. Just let us know in advance of when you’d like to shoot. We’ll observe safe distances and bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still free as well as military personnel with $3 fee to shoot for other adults. It’s not a bad idea to bring along snacks if you’d like and drinking water – no alcohol please. Our environment is primitive in our great outdoors. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 or Jean at 928-247-4450 with questions.
- The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range (except for Thanksgiving Day Nov. 26th) with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume this month (November) 12-noon to 4 p.m. Conditions are: If you are sick or don’t feel well, stay home; Protect Yourself and Others; Recommend members have his/her own supply of hand sanitizing wipes/spray or lotion; Wearing of face masks is encouraged but not required; Maintain a minimum of 6 ft. from others; Disinfect voice release equipment after each use;Limit 5 persons per range; Clubhouse and Classroom are closed. Bathrooms are open during club hours; When paying please use small bills or check; Soda, Gatorade and water only are available. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
- The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. Shooting has gotten started with 6 p.m. SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range as well as Nov. 21st and 28th 7 to 11 a.m.