New maps document big game migrations across the western United States: AZGFD participates in multi-partner project with the current news release and information here from U.S. Geological Survey. This is their report: “ For the first time, state and federal wildlife biologists have come together to map the migrations of ungulates – hooved mammals such as mule deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bison – across America’s West. The maps will help land managers and conservationists pinpoint actions necessary to keep migration routes open and functional to sustain healthy big-game populations. This new detailed assessment of migration routes, timing and interaction of individual animals and herds has given us an insightful view of the critical factors necessary for protecting wildlife and our citizens,” said USGS Director Jim Reilly.
“Arizona is excited to be part of this effort,” said Jim DeVos, assistant director for wildlife management with the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “This collaboration has allowed us to apply cutting-edge mapping techniques to decades of Arizona’s GPS tracking data and to make those maps available to guide conservation of elk, mule deer and pronghorn habitat.”
For more details about big-game migrations in the Western United States, read the report, or download the data via www.ScienceBase.gov. To explore the Western Migrations web viewer, visit the online portal”.
Hunt happenings
Youth Small Game Camp Dec. 12: To register your youth for this camp being conducted by the Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club along with Southwest Wildlife Foundation and their sponsors, call Region IV Game and Fish office at 342-0091 or Pat Headington at 928-257-814 3 or visit 58levy@gmail.com with questions. Because of the pandemic, available spaces for this camp have been very limited but it’s well worth looking into. This event will be for families camping together, and because of no funds being available, providing their own food. Activities have been carefully planned to enable the youngsters to learn and practice firearms safety awareness, to learning what’s needed for a successful hunt along with a good share of practice for their successful hunt, to name a few. Because of the pandemic, everyone will practice social distancing and wearing masks for health safety.
To learn more about the youth camp, be sure to attend the Wednesday Dec. 2nd Club Meeting being held at American Legion Post 19 hall, 2575 S. Virginia Dr. Dinner at 6:30 p.m., business meeting at 7 p.m. On the agenda is also annual elections for club officers and event chairmen as well as awards for this year’s javelina contests if possible. All interested sportsmen and women/families are most welcome.
Hunt Applications “over the counter” are being accepted by Game and Fish: Arizona hunters who were unsuccessful in the recent 2021 spring draw still have an opportunity to purchase a leftover permit-tag and start planning your choice of javelina hunts in the near future. The Arizona Game and Fish Department has posted a list of leftover permit-tags on its website at www.azgfd.com/Hunting/Draw/. On Nov. 23 available tags were reported to be: 361 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina, 290 archery-only javelina, 16 general javelina, 30 youth-only javelina and 11 raptor capture, so those numbers may be less at this point.
There are two ways in which to purchase a leftover permit-tag on a first-come, first-served basis: By mail: Given the uncertainty and challenges of the pandemic, AZGFD continues to strongly encourage customers to apply by mail. All completed paper applications must be addressed to: Arizona Game and Fish Department, Attn.: Draw/First Come, 5000 W. Carefree Highway, Phoenix, AZ 85086. There is no “mini” draw. Allow 10 to 15 business days to receive a hunt permit-tag by mail. In person: Applications will be accepted in person beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23. Note: To ensure public health and safety protocols are observed, customers must first contact customer service to make arrangements to purchase a leftover permit-tag at any department office. Call 602-942-3000 or any regional office between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays). For more information, including license and hunt permit-tag requirements, refer to the “2021 Spring Turkey, Javelina, Bison, Bear, and Raptor Capture,” or call 602-942-3000.
Fishing clubs
Fund Raising Raffles: The Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club and Southwest Wildlife Foundation are continuing the current fund raising raffles: For a complete list of raffles any outdoors person would give their eye teeth to win, check it out at www.yvrgc.org/raffles.html. For the Truckmates raffle you’ll enjoy a 3m window tint, a Line-x spray-on bed liner for vehicle and a 2-inch leveling kit by Rough Country with each ticket $25 or 5/$120. Go to http://rafflecreater .com/pages/39121/truck-matesrafflepkg. For the Springfield Rifle & Vortex 3Xoptic, tickets are $35 or 3/$100, go to http://rafflecenter/pages/ 39121/springfield-saint victor and vortex 3x-optic. Winners need not be present with only 100 tickets being sold for each raffle.
American Bass – Yuma Division: The bass Tournament launched out of Fisher’s Landing November 21st finished up the 2020 season – check next week for complete results. Go to YUMA REGIONAL PAGE for information on signing up for other tournaments with the link to the Yuma Entry Form at ENTRY FORM. 2021 tournaments will be at Fisher’s Landing Jan. 16th and Feb. 20th with the March 20th launching at the Mittry Lake boat ramp followed a tournament on April 17th launching again at Fisher’s Landing. (to limit interactions and make the registration go even smoother, please have your entry-fee payment in an envelope with the name of your team and enclose your check or exact cash. Our “safer” procedures will be in effect. Face coverings will be required at registration and weigh-in). Call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304 with questions.
Other Yuma Fishing Clubs: To learn about fishing tournaments that may be coming up, here are the contacts needed:Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club – Travis Hurley 803-163-3655, Desert Anglers – Michael Obney 928-750-7081. There still might be anglers interested in someone handling a Pro/Am tournament series – if you are interested, give Michael Obney a call for information. Then don’t forget to check with The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop – give them a call at 928-783-0010 or visit them online or at the store to see what’s going on this month. The same for the High School Bass Fishing Club: Call Terry Hurt, school sponsor, 928-580-6567 or David Parrish 928-941-6188. I’ll report news here when I hear anything and in the meantime, keep fishing by yourself when necessary – keep the designated distance from other anglers, wear your mask, and above all, enjoy!
This week’s fish tip
As weather and water temperatures get colder, for largemouth bass, the word is, “go deeper, down-size and fish slower!” Drop shots, Texas and Carolina rigs and spoons worth trying if you locate large schools of fish. Check for smallmouth bass in the channels and largemouth at back waters along the Colorado River from Martinez Lake on down. Suggestion: A two-pole stamp, this time of year is a great gift idea (check for Christmas Gift suggestions for your avid fisherman or woman in next week’s column). Other tips are:
With an inline-spinner, the blades cause the lure to wobble off center, ideal for activating a pork or frog trailer. Retrieve only fast enough to revolve the spinner and bring it through heavy cover.
For leadhead jigs, use a one- to two-ounce leadhead with a soft plastic curly tail or crayfish body. Cast high over thick weeds and let the heavy body fall through thick cover to the bottom. Work it with gentle twitches of your rod tip to give good up and down motion.
Soft plastic worms can be worked over and through the thickest weeks. Try activating the lure to imitate the crawling, wiggling, darting movements of frogs and crawdads The foot-long giant worms are very attractive to whopper bass. Work them with a 6/0 worm hook over the surface. Because they are heavy, no additional weight is needed for them to wiggle over and along dense cover. They also work well Texas-rigged with a 3-ounce sinker. Game and Fish expects to plant more trout Nov. 30 at Fortuna and Redondo Ponds, then again Dec. 14th at the Paac Pond, Yuma West Wetlands Pond and Somerton Council Park Pond.
Shooting sports
Conducting some of the shooting matches may be in the same boat as fishing tournaments because of the pandemic continuing to affect us all. I’ll continue to include information on each shooting club for your use until I learn otherwise.
Yuma 4-H Shooting Sports: Update as of this week for shooting sports: There will not be the end of the Year activities now – The U of A and our county extension office still have the final say-so, so if you have questions, contact Mr. Stanley Gourley now at 928-388-8995. In the meantime, if you’re interested in the shooting sports with 4H, contact the Yuma 4H office to learn about a 4H club you might join to get in on the shooting sports season coming up.
Renegade Archers of Yuma: If anyone is interested in joining us for Sunday morning archery trail shoots at the Foothills Archery Range , we’d be more than happy to set the 3-D animals for a trail shoot for some great shooting practice whether it’s for hunting, just good fun or enjoyable safe recreation for individuals as well as the whole family. Please let us know in advance of when you’d like to shoot. We’ll observe safe distances – bring along your mask to wear when with others and get in on the fun times. Youngsters are still always free as well as military personnel with $3 fee for other adults. Call Kevin at 928-726-0953 with questions.
The Yuma Trap and Skeet Club: Fall shooting matches have returned. (new hours) 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays Noon to 4 p.m. at the range with the following conditions until such time as it becomes necessary to close again due to virus concerns. Members use the range at their own risk. Matches on Tuesdays and Thursdays will resume this month (November) 12-noon to 4 p.m. Keep a check in this column for necessary changes or call Bob Avila at 928-919-0622.
The Yuma Young Guns Shooting Program: If you are age 9-25 enrolled in elementary, middle, junior, high school or college and interested in becoming a team member, call Head Coach H. McNutt at 928-580-0918 for complete information. Shooting has gotten started with 6 p.m. SCTP practice each Wednesday at the Adair Park trap and skeet range.
Yuma Territorial Longrifles Club: Call Roger Bickel at 928-726-7453 with questions about shooting at the black powder range at Adair Park.
Cholla Gun Club: Club NRA approved matches (NRA Membership not required) will resume shooting now at Adair Park. 2020-2021 SILHOUETTE MATCH SCHEDULE at Adair Park with $5 shooting fee per gun: 4th SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec ; Big Bore Long Range Pistol; Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifle. 2nd SATURDAYS in Jan, Feb, Mar, Nov. & Dec – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952. No M14’s allowed. Chickens shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of a ground rest. Replicating military positions while shooting. Bench rest ½ size targets will also be shot. This is all center fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shooting schedules for the week: EVERY TUESDAY 8:00 AM Schutzen .22 rifle match on the black powder range. 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds. Bench rest match – 50 shots at 50 yards. These are shot on alternating Tuesdays. EVERY WEDNESDAY 8:00 AM Informal get together for fun and plinking off the bench or standing. Practice your shooting skills, test your ammo for the gun you want to shoot it in. Everyone is welcome. EVERY WEDNESDAY 9:00 AM until finished BPCR .22 Silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. EVERY FRIDAY 8:00 AM .22 and pistol cartridge caliber rifle and pistol silhouette fun matches. Informal get-together for .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber lever rifles or pistols. In addition, there will be some monthly NRL (National Rifle League) on the 3RD SATURDAY of the month throughout the year. Everyone is welcome. Club Business Meeting 2nd Tuesday Nov thru Mar 7:00 PM Villa Alameda RV Park, Ave 5-E. Qualifications: Open to the general public. Instructions will be provided as necessary.Firearm Limitations: All firearms must comply with NRA guidelines for each event.Cartridge Limitations: Cartridges must not result in damage to the targets (i.e.,no belted magnums). Small bore is defined as .22 long rifle ammunition (no .22 magnums).Start Times: Sign up at 8:00 AM; shooting starts promptly at 8:30 AM. Call with questions – President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736 or visit rickinyuma@gmail.com.
High Power Rifle and Pistol Club of Yuma: Shooters are always welcome to shoot matches with the club weekends. Annual Member fees are $25 adult, $10 juniors. Member shoot fees $25, non-members $35. Mark your calendar so you don’t miss the Dec. 13th 3X’s 1,000 yard long range HP Rifle match that will begin at 7 a.m. at the Adair Park range. NRA Vintage Service Rifle and Pistol matches will be held as scheduled beginning in January, the first Rifle match on Jan. 16th, the first Pistol Match on Jan. 9. Shooting activities are also available for the Club Junior “Whipper Snipers” of all ages – check the club website at hprifleyuma.com. Call Joseph Murek at 918-627-4556 with questions or match information as well as becoming a club member.
Yuma Matchmasters: Monthly Matches at the Adair are – 1st Saturday – Steel, 1st Sunday – Multi Gun, 2nd Saturday – NRL22, 2nd Sunday – USPSA Pistol, 3rd Sunday – Cowboy Fast Draw, 4th Sunday – Cowboy SASS (December 2020 match will be on the 3rd Sunday). Start times vary due to seasons but generally around 7 – 8 mornings. Thanks to Matchmasters president Stef Kenny-Maslen 928-446-8979 – stefkenny-@gmail.com – for the current update. Check out YumaMatchmasters.com, facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for weekly shooting times and other information.
Southwest Bowhunters Archery Club: Get in on Archery shoots each Sunday 7-10 a.m. (summer hours) with Monthly meetings at 9 a.m. the 1st Sunday of each month at the Adair Park archery range. Archers are welcome to attend to learn what shooting will be done during the month. If you haven’t done so already, a reminder to renew your 2021 membership dues and bring a friend or young one. Call president Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 to learn about possible changes to current shooting plans or Email the club for more information at: info @southwestbowhunters.net, also visit Http://southwestbowhunters.net.
Note: If you cannot reach any of the Adair Park maintaining clubs but want to learn what might be available in the Yuma area, call Ron Gissendaner at 726-0022 for Adair Park shooting facility information. If you have questions about Yuma Outdoors, contact me at jeanrenegade@gmail.com or call 928- 247-4450.