Our cooler weather is a perfect time to fish for rainbow trout. Now is a good time to get your fishing gear lightened up a bit and get to the water for the trout that have been planted at our community ponds by our Region IV Arizona Game and Fish personnel. Try your luck at Fortuna Pond (now named as lake) and Redondo Lake, Yuma’s West Wetlands and Council Avenue Pond in Somerton as well as our PAAC pond. The ponds are ideal waters to take our kids fishing where it’s roomy enough for them to let loose a bit safely if/when they get tired of quietly holding their fishing poles and need a break. If you’re not sure where the ponds are located, the Yuma Region IV Game and Fish office can direct you – call 928-342-0091 or feel free to give me a holler or email jeanrenegade@gmail.com for directions if you’d like.
If you have yet to begin fishing for trout, they are a heap of fun to catch. Pick up some small marshmallows, power baits – bright chartreuse or vivid pink colors work well and mealworms, even bits of nightcrawlers at times do a good job with a light rod and reel set up. You can also use artificials such as in-line spinnerbaits.
Striped bass are also good for winter fishing at open water and moving currents. Look for fish-eating birds diving into the water or a school of shad being busted. Topwater lures work well or try anything that combines sounds of water spitting, popping and internal rattling – check with one of the bait and tackle dealers in town to see the variety they may have to offer or try a surface lure, live shad or use a silver spoon.
If you enjoy fishing for largemouth bass on one of our warm sunny days, try deep water jigs, spinnerbaits, crankbaits and even top-water chuggers and poppers. White “Thin Fin” lures and power baits are most always winners this time of year. Whatever you fish with, you still have to retrieve slowly and deliberately. Fish over shallow moss and around rocky riprap. And don’t forget vegetation holds bass year round because it provides cover, warmer water and food. Fish ever-so-slowly.
Don’t wait for spring to catch crappie, but work with either ultra-light poles or one of the maxi-light outfits with a 2- to 4 pound test line and 1/16-ounce or smaller jigs (red and white are prime colors) fished in 20-25 feet of water. Once your find a swarm of crappie, trolling and jigging very slowly works well. Crop a jig to the bottom. Lift it off 2- or 3 feet and let it fall back. The same goes when fishing for bluegill and sunfish.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Leslie Boggs is the club’s new tournament chairperson (and very welcome) with the following Bass Derby schedule: Feb. 18 – launching out of Fisher’s Landing, March 11th – Fisher’s Landing, March 25th – Mittry Lake Boat Dock, April 15th and May13th both at Fisher’s Landing, June 3rd – Big Bass Dinner at VFW Post 8242, June 17th – Big Bass Derby at Fisher’s Landing, July 8th & 9th – Season Finale, Day 1 at Fisher’s Landing, Day 2 at Mittry Lake. COSTS & OPTIONS: Entry Fee: $40/Boat (Solo or 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2LB Pot, $50 ALL IN. RULES & REGULATIONS: YVRGC Membership required for non-open tournaments; Tournaments pay down 3 places (!00% payout); 5 Bass Limit, 1/2 lb dead fish penalty; Safe Light Launch, 8 hour fish time (actual launch times and details to follow) Series points for Angler of the Year; PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED. SIGN UP @ THE HIDEAWAY / CHAIRMAN Leslee Boggs (928 580-9966).
YVRGC YOUTH MINI-BASS CLINICS: Dates and locations are being worked on now – I’ll report on that as soon as it’s all set. (These youngsters are the future of fishing so it’s good to help them all we can). Don’t forget to visit The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop to learn about fishing dates, tournaments to fish for that added practice and know-how.
AMERICAN BASS (ABA) – Yuma Division: The next Bass Tournament is Feb. 4th launching at the Mittry Lake Boat Dock. Fish the events to earn 1 credit to qualify for ABA team championship plus Points toward ANGLER OF THE YEAR for the Yuma Region. 2023 Bass Tournaments still scheduled: February 4th, March 4th, April 22nd. dates for The fall Fish schedule or check with Tracy Purtee at 928-978.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: Ladies who are interested in firearms or archery (bows & arrows) as well as the hunting along with conservation of the outdoors and wildlife are welcome to join the club to put their learning to work. Monthly meetings take place every 3rd Thursday of the month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies from all walks of life are always welcome to come to meetings to learn about the club.Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or Tanja Eiben at 928-581-6851 with questions you might have.
ARIZONA HUNTER EDUCATION: Call Ken Ford at 918-910-2727 to learn about the next class they will hold in Yuma and Sign up with the next class approved by the state of Arizona with Region IV Game and Fish Dept. office at 928-342-0091 or call Ken with questions.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The latest schedule – Jan. 22-23 – 9 a.m. to 2 p..m. camp out & training at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 12 – 9-10:30 at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; Feb 26 -9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ware Farm/y 928-978-3659. A good incentive for fishing the ABA tournaments is the $1,000 BIG BASSPOT Dome Valley; March 12 – 9 a.m. 10:30 a.m. \uLoader, .22 & shotgun End of Year Competition at Ware Farm/Dome Valley; March 20 – 9 a.m. This is Sunday at Ware Farm/Dome Valley. Archery and Air Rifle competition for awards, end of year cook-out; Questions? Visit stan-marsha @ q.com.
ADAIR PARK SHOOTING RANGE FACILITY: YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB – Winter Hours (now THRU APRIL) Open Matches are – Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to Noon, Tuesdays and Thursdays 12-Noon to 4 p.m. at the Adair Park range with 25 target matches per round with sign in range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-member – fee $7, Member fee $5 per round. Annual dues $30. Available shooting fields – Field 1&2 – Skeet, Field 3 – Wobble Trap, Field 4&5 – Trap. Eye and Hearing Protection Required. Questions? Call William H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB: Benchmark 50 yd. matches – alternating Tuesdays plus a 100 yd schuetzen. Begin shooting at 8:30 a.m. Muzzleloader matches 1st and 3rd Saturdays at 9 a.m. with targets at 50 & 100 yds. 3rd Saturday Nov. 19, Turkey Shoot match with club meeting at 9 a.m. prior to shooting turkeys. Matches are $5 each. Anyone wanting to sell something to shooters is asked to shop at club first. Call Glenda Graves at 928 580-0915 with questions. Information on the 2023 YTLR long rifles Rendezvous – Jan. 12-15 will be forthcoming in December.
CHOLLA GUN CLUB: Welcome back to another season of shooting in Yuma AZ. We are ready to begin regular matches on Fridays with target set up at 8 a.m.. starting at 9 a.m.; Our Wednesday long range .22 matches will start now as well with target set up at 8 a.m. We will also set up swingers for anyone needing to get sight settings for the Friday matches. You are welcome to come out and get some practice on the swingers at the east end of the range. for anyone needing to get some practice on those. When targets are set up we’ll sign up for the match and get equipment set up to start shoot at 9 a.m. All matches will have a $5 fee, Glenda Graves, Secretary 928-580-0915.
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday,COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL post them to our site. Email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. Call Rick at 928-750-6279. If any events aren’t displayed please send information to MATCHES – MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10 a.m. held all year long at the the archery range with 2-day invitational archery shoots off and on during the year, all held at the Adair Park archery range. All shoots are open to the public and shoot fees are reasonable. The SWBH is proud to support other club’s bowhunters. Go to southwestbowhunters.net. or call Rick at 928-750-6279 – we will gladly post your event information to our site in addition to our own.