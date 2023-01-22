Our cooler weather is a perfect time to fish for rainbow trout. Now is a good time to get your fishing gear lightened up a bit and get to the water for the trout that have been planted at our community ponds by our Region IV Arizona Game and Fish personnel. Try your luck at Fortuna Pond (now named as lake) and Redondo Lake, Yuma’s West Wetlands and Council Avenue Pond in Somerton as well as our PAAC pond. The ponds are ideal waters to take our kids fishing where it’s roomy enough for them to let loose a bit safely if/when they get tired of quietly holding their fishing poles and need a break. If you’re not sure where the ponds are located, the Yuma Region IV Game and Fish office can direct you – call 928-342-0091 or feel free to give me a holler or email jeanrenegade@gmail.com for directions if you’d like.

If you have yet to begin fishing for trout, they are a heap of fun to catch. Pick up some small marshmallows, power baits – bright chartreuse or vivid pink colors work well and mealworms, even bits of nightcrawlers at times do a good job with a light rod and reel set up. You can also use artificials such as in-line spinnerbaits.

