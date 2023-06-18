While summer time is underway and a lot of time spent on fishing with the need for including plans for a fall or later hunt that we have been drawn for, it’s time now to utilize some of your free time for preparing for the hunt before time runs out. Better to use time now for the much needed preparations using plenty of time practicing with our chosen firearm or bow and arrow so we’re ready with a ‘sure-to-kill’ shot. Hunting tells a good sportsman better than anything else I can think of. If you’re not well-practiced and your shot only wounds the animal, your good sportsmanship just went out the window.

In all fairness to the animal we hunt, we MUST practice long and hard to be ready for a good killing shot to harvest the animal your hunting with the least pain possible. It’s called respect – the animal we hunt deserves it!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you