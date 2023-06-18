While summer time is underway and a lot of time spent on fishing with the need for including plans for a fall or later hunt that we have been drawn for, it’s time now to utilize some of your free time for preparing for the hunt before time runs out. Better to use time now for the much needed preparations using plenty of time practicing with our chosen firearm or bow and arrow so we’re ready with a ‘sure-to-kill’ shot. Hunting tells a good sportsman better than anything else I can think of. If you’re not well-practiced and your shot only wounds the animal, your good sportsmanship just went out the window.
In all fairness to the animal we hunt, we MUST practice long and hard to be ready for a good killing shot to harvest the animal your hunting with the least pain possible. It’s called respect – the animal we hunt deserves it!
In Yuma we don’t have any excuse for not getting in that needed practice with Adair Park so close to town for getting as much practice as we want and need. Now, especially, with a share of maintaining clubs taking time out from their usual routine of weekly shooting matches during the hot summer months, we can utilize ranges at the shooting facility from dawn to dusk and it’s free of charge as long as we use it safely and with consideration for the other shooters who may be there for the same purpose.
A few maintaining clubs at Adair Park still have a share of shooting going on at times, so I’ll include phone numbers today in shooting sports so you can call to be sure they don’t plan on any club activity to be going on when you want to head that way. Or, you can pay the usual shoot fee when they have shooting matches planned – (fees are used for repairs and improvements to ranges at Adair Park – ranges are not included in any state financial funds arrangements so depend on the shooting fees to take care of needed maintenance at the ranges including clean up. By getting in on the club shoots with their reasonable shoot fee, you would also be learning some helpful tricks of the trade from club members who are there to shoot as you are.)
One other consideration on our part while utilizing ranges at Adair Park is to clean up shells and any litter and take it with us when we leave so it’s left in good shape for the next guy.
Check next week’s column for some ideas and tips on harvesting your elk, for one, when you head out on your hunt this year. Having a successful hunt ending up with meat in the freezer makes me drool big time. There’s nothing like it! Game meat is the best when taken care of properly. Bet I can come up with some tips on taking proper care of your animal once your animal is down and ready to be field dressed.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open only Saturdays and Sundays. no week-days. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at club house. Non-member fee is $7.00 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-9190662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information.
SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: The winter season of shooting is done with the training season for 2023-2024 beginning in Sept. Summer time, while youngsters who are interested in the shooting sports are waiting for training to begin in September, this is a good time to get together with a 4-H Club in town to become eligible for the shooting sports. Questions? Touch base with Stanley Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: If you have yet to get hold of Bobby Nash to let him know you’ll be attending this year’s Prairie Dog Shoot July 7-9 at Seligman, call him 928-503-3390 asap so he can have a head count and finalize plans for a fun time for one and all. A good bet as well to get some decent practice in with your shotgun – September 1st and dove season is just around the corner – this goes for our youth hunters as well as adults. Check next week for some tips on how to aim and be sure to get your doves.
YUMA DESERT DOVES: “Women on the Wing” for ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th Street. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. Like last season, I’m sure they too will be practicing to get after many a dove this season coming up. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
Weekly fish tip – If you are just beginning to learn to fish, be sure to check with bait and tackle shops in the Yuma area – The Hideaway Bait and Tackle Shop is really great – The other tip for talking to other fishermen is a good one as well. it’s beneficial to check out all the different baits, artificial and live, to learn what might work well for your needs. Soft plastic baits from worms to lizards to soft plastic twitch baits are deadly on bass with a lift-like action and soft texture that feels like the real deal in a bass’ mouth; Rigged weedless, they can be fished in almost any cover.
Also, Jigs tantalize moody bass – tipped with a plastic craw or pork trailer, they make first rate crawfish imitations. Hop them along the bottom, yo-yo them through the weeds, swim tham shallow or vertically jig them deep. A spinnerbaits flash, color, vibration drive aggressive bass crazy. These are excellent prospecting lures and their nearly snagless design lets you work the weeds and brush. Go topwater when the surface is calm and fish are feeding. Pop a popper, chug a chugger, jerk a jerkbait or buzz a buzzbait, then wait for the water to explode. Baitfish, crawfish, nightcrawlers, frogs and waterdogs can catch bass when artificials cannot. Rig live baits with a bobber, a bottom-bouncing rig, a spin-rig, or use them to tip your jigs or spinnerbaits.
Find what works and get started. If bass are nailing brown pig-and-jig combos at 6-10 feet off a steep rocky point, there’s a good chance bass at similar points will do the same. When the pattern changes – attempt changing with it. And again, remember shallow bass are hungry bass. Hit gradually sloping points, shallow humps, flats and shallow water adjacent to river channels. Work ambush cover with spinnerbaits, Texas-rigged worms, Minnow plugs and topwater lures, all worth a try. For deep water bass on summer days, use a depth finder and hit steep points and ledges, dropoffs, deep humps and the outside bends of water channels. Bounce the bottom with lead-head jigs or Carolina-rigged worms. Cast deep-running crankbaits or jig vertically with jigging spoons, vibrating glades or standard jigs. Man-made structures such as docks, piers, bridge pilings and rip-rap are among the hottest hotspots. I recommend getting a copy of current Fishing Regulations with a good share of do’s and don’ts that really come in handy, especially when you’re just beginning to learn all about fishing.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Have yet to hear about winners of the Big Bass Derby as well as who was chosen as Angler of the Year 2023 from yesterday’s tournament – hope to have it all for next week’s column. – a very good cause for celebration – or call Leslee Boggs at (928) 580-9966. Am anxious to hear all YVRGC June fishing derby results from lots of fishing being enjoyed by a lot of fishermen getting in on all the hard fought competition.
ABA AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Haven’t heard anything new lately but if you’re interested in learning if they have any unreported results from tournaments just fished or the fall schedule being put together yet, call Tracy Purtee at 928-978-3659.