The Bass Fishing Hall of Fame, once again, is providing financial support to clubs, high school and college fishing teams affiliated with The Bass Federation and B.A.S.S Nation for conservation-related projects in 2021. Applications for the BFHOF grants are now available at https://aftco.com/pages/bass-fishing-hall-of-fame. This is all part of the Hall’s ongoing and expanding efforts to celebrate, preserve and promote the sport of bass fishing.
Gene Gilliland, who is also the B.A.S.S. Conservation Director, will jointly oversee the grant selection process with Board member Casey Shedd from AFTCO. “With the accomplishments done by the 2020 grant winners already being noticed by bass anglers, we look forward to supporting even more projects later this year,” Shedd notes. “We look forward to playing a role in assisting with conservation projects spearheaded by bass anglers working with local and state fishery management agencies that benefit the sport of bass fishing,” said BFHOF Board member Gene Gilliland. To learn more about the BFHOF conservation grants, visit https://aftco.com/pages/bass-fishing-hall-of-fame.
Fish findings
Help prevent spread of aquatic invasive species: Game and Fish’ latest reports remind us about Arizona’s mild winter weather being a perfect time for boaters to get out and cruise the state’s waterways, and it’s a great time to get to the water and enjoy our time there for fishing or plain ‘ol recreation and pure, safe, fun times. Whenever you’ve been on the water and before trailering that vessel and heading home, the Arizona Game and Fish Department (AZGFD) wants to ensure that boaters aren’t transporting any aquatic invasive species (AIS). AZGFD, along with authorized contractors, is offering free inspections and decontamination of boats traveling away from waters designated as sources of AIS. if you find your boat might need to schedule an inspection and decontamination, call one of these numbers: Arizona Game and Fish AIS Program: 623-236-7608, Woods to Water Wildlife Solutions LLC: 602-920-4891 or Katherine Landing (Lake Mohave/Bullhead City): 928-754-3245.
“Watercraft inspection and decontamination programs are extremely effective in preventing the spread of AIS, but we need the public’s cooperation,” said Kate Dukette, aquatic invasive species coordinator. “Having your boat inspected and decontaminated is critical in stopping the spread of mussels and AIS into other bodies of water.”
Whether a boater lives in Arizona, or is visiting from another state, helping to stop the spread of AIS is the responsibility of everyone working together to protect and keep the state’s waterways clean. In fact, traveling across state lines with AIS can result in fines, quarantines and even impoundments. Decontamination is required for watercraft that have been exposed to quagga mussel-infested waters for six or more consecutive days.
AIS are non-native species that are often unintentionally introduced by human movement. They do not have predators outside of their native range and are able to outcompete native species. They can be animals, plants and even pathogens that cause disease in native fish or other aquatic animals. Often invisible to the naked eye, AIS can be extremely difficult to control. Once introduced, they can alter or destroy ecosystems by interrupting food chains, and cause damage to boats or recreational gear.
Tips to help include:
Clean boats, waders, anchors, equipment and gear by removing mud, plants, and attached animals such as snails or quagga mussels.
Freeze waders overnight to eliminate fish pathogens and other aquatic hitchhikers.
Drain all residual water from engines and motors, ballast tanks, live wells and bait wells.
Pull the bilge plug and leave it out during transport. Store it in a location where it will be remembered before the next launch, such as beside the boat keys or in the glove box.
Dry all equipment that comes in contact with water, such as life jackets, ropes, buoys, tubes, etc.
“It is our responsibility to be stewards of the places that we love,” Dukette said. “Stopping the spread of AIS keeps our waters clean and beautiful for ourselves and future generations.” For more information on aquatic invasive species, visit: www.azgfd.gov/AIS.
Fishing Clubs
Results of the High School AZ State Championships held at Yuma waters will appear in next week’s column or call YSA director, David Shill at 949-246-6646.
Yuma Valley Rod and Gun Club: Be sure to sign up at The Hideaway (928-783-0010) for the club’s April 10th bass tournament they are hosting with the launch out of Fisher’s Landing. Cost & Options: $40 per boat (solo or 2 man Team), $5 Big Fish, $5 for 2 lb. Pot. Questions? Visit Brandon Kendall at brandon’s wildweststitchworks @gmail.com or Bo Williams at Bo’sdailyfarmbp@yahoo.com. Don’t overlook getting your tickets ($20) for the annual fundraiser, this year with great prizes – 2 winners $5,000 each, 1 winner $3,000 and 2 winner $1,000 each – only 1500 tickets being sold. YVRGC board members have tickets – watch for them around town or call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143 or visit him at 585levy@gmail.com. This ordinarily takes place later at the Yuma County Fair that will only take place this fall due to covid precautions. check out Yumavalleyrgc@gmail.com for the Taipan Rod and Reel Combo Raffle with 2 combo’s being given away – tickets $15 ea., 4/$55 & 7/$100 from Sportsmans HIdeaway.A reminder to members – adult javelina contest weight slips must be turned in to Pat Headington by March 31st.
American Bass (ABA) – Yuma Division: For the results of the latest Mittry Lake Tournament call Billy Clothier at 928-919-0304. To participate, have entry-fee in an envelope with the team name and enclose check or exact cash). Face coverings are required at registration and weigh-in. To register, go to ABA and click on this link to go directly to the Yuma Region Page – YUMA REGIONAL PAGE. For the Yuma Entry Form, the link is ENTRY FORM. The next tournament will be April 17 at Fisher’s. Sign up!
Desert Anglers: Check with Michael Obney 928-750-7081 for possible fishing plans.
The Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop will host their Bass Tournament April 10th launching out of Fisher’s Landing – call 928-783-0010 or visit online or at the store to sign up or ask questions.
Hunt happenings
The Arizona Game and Fish Commission is seeking public comment on an alternative proposal to amend rules within Article 3, Taking and Handling of Wildlife, to regulate the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife.
In response to internal and external discussions and comments related to the December proposal, the commission, at its February 2021 meeting, voted 5-0 to open a separate rulemaking with proposed language that, if approved, would: Prohibit the use of trail cameras for the purpose of taking or aiding in the take of wildlife within ¼ mile of a developed water source. Allow the use of trail cameras to aid in the take of wildlife from February 1 through June 30 as long as the camera is not placed within ¼ mile of a developed water source. View UPDATED INFORMATION about the two rule proposals (this document also includes an overview of comments received related to the December proposed rule – at https://www.azgfd.com/Agency/Commission/commissioncorner/. The final rulemaking for the December proposal will not be heard at the March 19 commission meeting as previously anticipated. The final rulemaking for both proposals will be heard at the June 11 commission meeting in Payson. At that meeting, the commission can approve either of the two final rules or terminate rulemaking altogether. Any change to the current trail camera rule will not go into effect prior to Jan. 1, 2022.To view proposed rule amendments, track the progress of rules, view the regulatory agenda and all previous Five-Year Review Reports, and to learn about any other agency rulemaking matters, visit https://www.azgfd.com/agency/rulemaking/. Public comments related to the February rulemaking proposal are being accepted by email at rulemaking@azgfd.gov from March 11 through April 11, 2021. (see Shooting sports next week).