THE YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB has succeeded in getting back to the water for this great ‘fishing-plus-much- more’ event that the pandemic required us to stop these past few years. The club youth committee is really happy to be putting it together again to give the kids a day of fishing fun, plus enough other super activities to keep them busy and on the run with a day of pure enjoyment for one and all. They’ll get to shoot archery with Southwest Bowhunters as well as try their hand at BB Guns and some new things that will be brand new to them. Thanks to David Parrish 928-941-6168, Brant Barksdale 928-210-4275 & Pat Headington 928-257-8143 for chairing this event. Much thanks as well to all the volunteers who will assist being sure it’ll be safe and pure fun for everyone. As usual, up to 850 youngsters arriving by 5:30 a.m. that day with their parent(s) or other responsible adult will be given a free rod and reel and worms to get started on the fishing fun and everyone will enjoy a free hot dog with trimmings lunch at noon-time with the usual prize give-away later in the day. Mark your calendar and take your youngsters to Mittry Lake at first light that day – you’ll be tickled pink and blue you took the time to get in on this super great event. Ever so easy to wake up for an event like this one. Another memory builder for all who make it a point to be there to enjoy everything. Hope to see you there!
A CALL TO GOLFERS: All Golfers are invited to another great event – The Southwest Wildlife Foundation “Water for Wildlife” and Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club invites you to take part in the April 9th Golf Tournament with sign-in by 8 a.m. (UTC-07:00) at Desert Hills Golf Course. It seems early to register. However our aim is to get busy now in planning and preparations needing to be made to end up with a truly spectacular event for all to enjoy and that most always has a lot to do with how many golfers participate. The early sign up will make that possible!
Drought conditions continue in our desert southwest and our wildlife needs your help! During the summer of 2021, the Arizona Game & Fish Department along with volunteers delivered over 500,000 gallons of water in our region to thirsty wildlife. As we begin the first half of 2022, these water hauling operations continue!
Monies from this tournament will be used to construct new water sources, rehabilitate older ones, and most importantly, support water hauling operations within our region! Come join us and support Water for Wildlife!
ANNUAL FUNDRAISER WITH DRAWNG AT THE FAIR APRIL 3: The $20 tickets we hope you’ll be purchasing will give you a huge chance to be a winner. There will be 2 winners for $5,000 each, 1 winner for $3,000 and 2 for $1,000 each. The odds are great! Monies raised from this, after winners are paid, will go for assisting the club with their many youth outdoor events and other worthy needs such as water for wildlife. Your help will be appreciated!
Hunt happenings:
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Tickets are still available for the current raffle, A HENRY BIG BOY 30-30 WINCHESTER RIFLE. Check it out at yvrgc.org. The odds are great! With the Yuma County Fair being open soon. Be sure to stop by the club in the metal building at the fairgrounds and get a winning ticket for the fundraiser mentioned earlier this column if you haven’t already done so. Call Pat Headington at 928-257-8143. For anglers, . Entry for bass tournaments are: Entry fees are $40 per boat (1 0r 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb pot option totaling $50 in all. Sign up at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop. Must Pre-Register in town! call Simon Apodaca at 928-261-9022. I’ll report possible changes prior to tournament dates.
DESERT YUMA DOVES: Any woman interested in learning about firearms, shooting, hunting, being in the outdoors and/or wildlife conservation and putting it all to good use can attend meetings – 6 p.m. every 3rd Thursday – Feb. 17th – at Brewers off Ave. B – you’ll be most welcome. Questions? Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012 or email Tanja Eiben at tpeppermintpatty@yahoo.com. Ladies are welcome to become members of the organization – call Tanja at 928-581-6851.
Fishing Clubs:
YUMA HIGH SCHOOL BASS FISHING CLUB – Open to Junior High and High School students. David Parrish and his crew are back with the young anglers so it’ll be a great year for all the kids. If any local student is interested in teaming up with the group, call Parrish at 928-941-6168 for answers to any questions you might have and when I learn something I’ll pass it on.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Tournament Entry fees $40 per boat (1 0r 2 person team), $5 Big Fish Option, $5 2lb pot option totaling $50 in all. Sign up at the Hideaway Bait & Tackle Shop. Must Pre-Register in town (not at the water)! call Simon Apodaca at 928-261-9022. Other Bass tournaments are: March 12, April 9th, May 14, June 11 & July 9th. The Big Bass Dinner is July 9th, the night before.
AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: Am glad to report that there are new chair’s (husband and wife) handling tournaments now – I’ll report their names, etc. next week so check it out. Will be good to get it all going again.
DESERT BASS – If anyone might be interested in getting this great fishing club going again, call me at 928-247-4450. Still no word on what’s going on with this club that began when Mac McDermott passed. If anyone might be willing to take this one on please let me know – jeanrenegade@gmail.com. A shame to see it bite the dust after Mac & Bobbi spent so many years keeping the “fishing fun” going so well.
Shooting sports:
YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES RENDEZVOUS – JAN. 13-16, 2022: I still haven’t gotten results yet from this years Rendezvous at Adair Park black powder range – I’ll keep trying. Regular “OPEN” black powder matches will begin again 1st & 3rd Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Adair Park Range. Call Jim Gilligan at 386-679-9130 or Glanda Graves at 928-580-0915 with questions.
4-H SHOOTING SPORTS: If your youngster is interested in getting into the Shooting Sports in the Yuma area, they should get together with a 4-H club in the Yuma area to be eligible to do so when training begins again in Sept.
YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB: Saturday and Sunday matches held at the Adair Park range 8 a.m. to 12-noon with Tuesday and Thursday matches 12-noon to 4 p.m. with sign up range fee $1 paid at the club house prior to shooting. Non-Member fee $7, Member fee $5 per round of 25 targets. Please use small bills or check. Eye & Hearing protection required. Call Bob Avila at 928-580-0918.
CHOLLA RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB: NRA open matches at Adair Park include – Silhouette Match, $5 Fee per gun, 4th Saturday now through March, Nov., Dec.; Big Bore Long Range Pistol, Cowboy Lever Action Rifle; Pistol Cartridge Lever Action Rifle; .22 Lever Action Rifleman ; 2nd Saturdays – through March, Nov., Dec. – Black Powder Cartridge & Vintage Military Rifle Silhouette or Fun Match; Vintage Military Rifle is any military rifle built up to 1952 – No M14’s allowed. Chicken’s shot standing, pigs, turkeys, rams shot off of ground rest, Replicating military positions while shooting; Bench Rest 1/2 size targets will also be shot – all Center Fire calibers shot at 200, 300, 385, 500 meters. Other shoots: Tuesdays 8 a.m. Schutzen .22 Rifle Match at black powder range – 20 shots bench rest at 100 yds and 20 shots standing at 100 yds; Bench rest 50 shots at 50 yds, shot on alternate Tuesdays. Each Wednesday 8 a.m. – get together for fun & Plinking off bench or standing. Practice shooting skills, test ammo for the gun you want to shoot. open to all. Wednesdays 9 a.m. until done – BPCR .22 silhouette, .22 Long Range Silhouette match. Fridays 8 a.m. – .22 rimfire rifle or pistol and pistol caliber Lever Rifles or Pistols. MONTHLY NRL: 3RD Saturday all year. All shooters welcome! Instructions provided as necessary. Cartridges must not result in damage to targets – no belted magnums. Small bore is .22 long rifle ammo (no magnums). Start times: 8-8:30 a.m. Call President Rick Kelley 928-502-0736;
HIGH POWER RIFLE & PISTOL CLUB OF YUMA: Visit hprifleyuma.com or call Joseph Murek at 928-627-4556 to learn their shooting schedule at the Adair Park big bore range as well as their Junior Shooting Program.
YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Monthly matches PRACTICAL USPSA, 2nd Sunday, COWBOY SASS, 4th Sunday COWBOY FAST DRAW, 3rd Sunday, STEEL MATCHES – 1st Saturdays, MULTI-GUN/PCC matches 1st Sunday, NATIONAL RIFLE LEAGUE (NRL) .22 on 2nd Saturday. Check Yuma Matchmasters.com, Facebook or call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598.
- . Sunday Archery Shoots 7-10-a.m. open to all! WALK THE TRAIL INVITATIONAL SHOOT, February 19-20 – with 60 3D targets. Shooting all day Saturday with a pot luck dinner that evening. Deep-pit bbq will be the main dish – bring something to go along with the meat. Field and Animal rounds are shot throughout the fall/winter seasons along with regular archery shoots all year long. Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 or Keith Parsell 928-750-7620. The SWBH is proud to support other clubs’ events in addition to their own. If any events aren’t displayed, please send information to info@southwestbowhunters.net – we will gladly post them to our site, one of which is Blythe Bowmen Invitational is Saturday & Sunday Feb. 19-20. For SWBH information, Call Rick or email the club at info@southwestbowhunters.net. All shooting is done at the Adair Park Shooting Facility located approximately 15 miles N.E. of Yuma off east HWY 95.
- Contact me – with questions or additions at jeanrenegade@gmail.com. I’ll be glad to hear.