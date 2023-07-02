Check the YVRGC at Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club on Facebook – Something you need to know appeared on Facebook prior to June 19th.
It read, If you hunt, camp or recreate in GMU 41, you need to attend the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting June 19th at 9 am! YVRGC attended this meeting with over 50 of its members, all recommending DENIAL on a Special Use Permit application to construct a 4200 acre solar project on Arizona State Trust lands – as Arizona citizens, it’s “our” public lands! We must keep the pressure on and attend any meetings concerning any amount of land with solar Involvement and keep the pressure on! Your attendance will make a difference at any meetings they have. Join us in recommending DENIAL of this Special Use Permit application! The latest meeting was held at Yuma County Board of Supervisors Auditorium 198 S. Main Street, Yuma, Az 85364 ( in the future, next time the club does something positive like this, I’ll do my best to let you know ahead of time so you can get together with us to voice your opinion.) Solar may be important but not when it involves public lands due to solar shutting down access in one form or another, to us or to our wildlife animals. We need to keep public lands open for hunting as long as it takes place during a legal hunt. Access must be free as long as it’s within the law. Update: This meeting just held changed the land involved to less than the 4200 acres reported here – the rest was left unchanged. If we value our wildlife and our being able to use our public lands in a legal hunt or for legal purposes, it’s our job to keep up with what is being done with solar and their special use permit applications and continue voting for denial.
We discussed this at our latest board meeting of YVRGC and decided that we need to create an Information Paper to the County Board of Supervisors explaining that we as a outdoors organization with “Water for Wildlife” work together with Arizona Game and Fish Dept. – Region IV which we’ve done for many years, with our volunteering members, take the responsibility to make numerous trips hauling water constantly all year long, especially during our hot summers that visit us without rain to keep water catchments filled for use by the wildlife (we have also assisted in gathering together and delivering all pipes and other heavy-duty materials used in construction of the catchments to our desert areas near Yuma along with other areas in Yuma County in need of catchments, some in need of fly-ins to areas too remote for heavy-duty vehicles hauling the water to maneuver. We feel a great responsibility to assist “water for wildlife” projects. Without “Water for Wildlife” our wildlife animal populations could not survive. When this information paper is ready for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors, I’ll share it here for all to see, another, actual ‘positive’ from YVRGC.
- YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB/SOUTHWEST WILDLIFE FOUNDATION: If you are unable to join in the fun at Seligman for the JULY 7-9 Prairie Dog Shoot , I”ll check with Bobby Nash to see if he’d like to come up with a report or at least tell us how it went. If you’d like, call him 928-503-3390. Sept 1st – It’s A good bet to get some decent practice with your shotgun unless you’ve been shooting with the trap and skeet club at Adair Park.
YOUTH DOVE HUNT 2023: On Sept. 2nd, Early Saturday morning close to 5 a.m. at “Tractor on a Stick” in Dome Valley, we’ll find youngsters, accompanied by their parents, with shotgun in hand, ready and rar’n to try their hand at bringing down the doves flying over the field. Mentors and other adults will be on hand to assist and they’ll get the opportunity to go through a short Firearms Safety Course before the hunt begins.
ANNUAL DOVE HUNTERS BBQ: The Evening of September 2nd is YVRGC ‘s Dove Hunters BBQ 2023 – Check here next week for more on the Dove Season beginning soon.
- YUMA DESERT DOVES “Women on the Wing”: ladies (18 and over) interested in firearms and hunting along with other things outdoors meet every 3rd Thursday each month at Brewer’s off Avenue B & 24th St. Ladies are most welcome to come to meetings and learn about the club and how to become a member. Their learning events will be about firearms, shooting, fishing and archery as well as wildlife and outdoors conservation. Like last season, I’m sure they too will be practicing to get after many a dove this season coming up. Join the ladies at Adair Park trap and skeet range when they host matches on July 8th and 22nd. Call Catherine Thompson at 928-580-9012.
- YUMA TRAP AND SKEET CLUB AT ADAIR PARK: Summer shooting match hours thru October are open on Saturdays and Sundays only. no week days scheduled shooting. Matches 7 – 11 a.m. A $1.00 sign in Range fee to be paid by interested personnel prior to shooting. All persons must sign in at the club house. Non-member fee is $7 per round/25 targets; Member fee $5 per round/25 targets. Annual Dues $30 to become a member; 5 shooting fields (Field 1 trap, 2 Skeet field 3 wobble trap, Field 4, 5 trap. Eye and Hearing Protection required. Keep a check on this column for when the trap and skeet club will host their ANNUAL DOVE SHOOT 2023 at Adair Park – Call Bob Avila at 928-9190662 or H. McNutt at 928-580-0918.
- YUMA TERRITORIAL LONGRIFLES CLUB (black powder): Call Glenda Graves at 928-580-0915 for match information. Sign in for matches at 9 a.m.
- HIGH POWER RIFLE AND PISTOL CLUB: Contact Cal Richardson, in charge of publicity and matches, at 530-781-3747 or visit HPRIFLEYUMA.COM
- YUMA MATCHMASTERS: Call Irene Snyder at 920-613-4598 for match information
- SOUTHWEST BOWHUNTERS ARCHERY CLUB: Archery shoots 7-10 a.m. Sundays at the Adair Park archery range. Archery shoots are open to all archers as well as anyone who would like to learn to shoot archery, Call Rick Bielke at 928-750-6279 – he’ll be glad to hear.
- YUMA 4-H TRAINING for 2023-24: Mr. Stan Gourley, project leader for many years of the 4-H shooting sports, has given me the training schedule for 2023-2024 that will begin on Sept. 21 with Safety Training at the YCFG at the Fairgrounds Security bldg. from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Interested youngsters should attend the meeting with a parent or other responsible adult. In the meantime the youngsters should call the 4H office at 928-726-3904 to locate a Community 4H- club to join in preparation for the shooting sports. Medical reasons have caused Mr. Gourley to retire as project leader after this year so he is hoping someone will volunteer soon to possibly work with him this year to learn about what the training and setting up on training days consist of, to be able to take it over after Mr. Gourley has to retire once the training is completed on March 24, 2024. If you might be able to volunteer for the job you can reach Mr. Gourley at stan_marsha@q.com or contact the 4H office in Yuma at the number above.
YUMA VALLEY ROD AND GUN CLUB: Hopefully by next week’s column I’ll have results from the Big Bass Derby with those who were pre-qualified and on the Bass Board at The Hideaway in the competition as well as Angler of the Year with a good report under my belt. Or you can contact Leslee Boggs at 928-580-9966. I hope to have flyers on both the youth dove hunt and the Dove Hunter BBQ on Sept. 2
THE FISHING SEASON FINALE IS JULY 7-8: Day 1 will be at Fisher’s Landing with Day 2 at Mittry Lake. Sign up with Leslee Boggs at The Hideaway asap or call him at 928=580-9966.
ABA – AMERICAN BASS – YUMA REGION: I am still waiting for the ABA Fall Schedule of fishing tournaments – possibly in September or before or you might call Tract Purtee at 928-978-3659.
BASS: Minnow schools are smaller now because of our heat and hotter water temperatures causing more fish going deeper to cooler areas in the shade and dense cover with bass having to search more for food. When fishing, try using a weedless-rigged plastic worm with a slide sinker or weedless spoon working slowly though each opening in lily pads or other cover. Or use a big-lip crankbait with two treble hooks, casing over and beyond cover, reeling it back ever-so-slowly. At nighttime – best to fish with a buddy for safety – is not only cooler for us but for the bass as well. This quiet time is a good time to relax and not be in a hurry. On a moonlit night, try using a black, large size lure that makes sounds – lots of noise or try crankbaits and big blade spinners. If waters are calm, offer buzz bait, poppers, dogwalkers and stickbaits.
BRAGGING-SIZE BLUEGILL: Bluegill, Redear and crappie are all delectable eating with massive populations in most warm water fisheries. If you should catch a fish over two pounds, it rates landing a 10 pound bass. One of the first rules that all veteran panfish anglers will tell you is that most of the bigger fish stay in deeper water. From spring spawning through summer and fall, the slabs spend more time in deeper water than their smaller younger brethren. Because of this, the standard fishing technique is using a redworm or mealworm suspended two or three feet beneath a bobber – doesn’t catch many bigger fish – the bait usually is drifted well above their heads, or too near shore where they aren’t living. Deeper water rigs – use a slip-bobber with a bobber stop, and a suspended bait buoyed off the bottom. It is suggested to use the smallest and therefore the most delicate, slip-bobber for quick detection of strikes, and using heat-fused Spectra-fiber lines in the smallest diameters available taking casting and stike detection to a level above monofilament lines and gives added strength in case you do hook Moby Bluegill.
CATFISH: Hi-visibility fishing line like Whisher See.er good-golly miss molly orange or Stren Catfish Monofilament. Make sure your line is bright – this allows you to not only watch for the rod tip to drop down (fish biting and swimming away from you) but also if your line suddenly goes slack, could be the fish bit and is swimming toward you – watch for the line to move sideways – reel up tension on the line and keep it there. Try reeling your fish in after a good tug to set the hook. – Circle hooks work well – keep the tension. If the line suddenly goes slack, reel in quickly – you might come up with a decent size catfish for your effort. Use hard to find fresh shad if you can get them, preferred by a lot of anglers but chicken livers as well as cut bait and do the job – check your regulations to be sure what is ok to use if you have them secure and with a sharp hook. If you haven’t done so already, try a circle hook for catfish – that really works!