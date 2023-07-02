Check the YVRGC at Yuma Valley Rod & Gun Club on Facebook – Something you need to know appeared on Facebook prior to June 19th.

It read, If you hunt, camp or recreate in GMU 41, you need to attend the Yuma County Board of Supervisors meeting June 19th at 9 am! YVRGC attended this meeting with over 50 of its members, all recommending DENIAL on a Special Use Permit application to construct a 4200 acre solar project on Arizona State Trust lands – as Arizona citizens, it’s “our” public lands! We must keep the pressure on and attend any meetings concerning any amount of land with solar Involvement and keep the pressure on! Your attendance will make a difference at any meetings they have. Join us in recommending DENIAL of this Special Use Permit application! The latest meeting was held at Yuma County Board of Supervisors Auditorium 198 S. Main Street, Yuma, Az 85364 ( in the future, next time the club does something positive like this, I’ll do my best to let you know ahead of time so you can get together with us to voice your opinion.) Solar may be important but not when it involves public lands due to solar shutting down access in one form or another, to us or to our wildlife animals. We need to keep public lands open for hunting as long as it takes place during a legal hunt. Access must be free as long as it’s within the law. Update: This meeting just held changed the land involved to less than the 4200 acres reported here – the rest was left unchanged. If we value our wildlife and our being able to use our public lands in a legal hunt or for legal purposes, it’s our job to keep up with what is being done with solar and their special use permit applications and continue voting for denial.

